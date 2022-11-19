Read full article on original website
Meet the smartest office building in the world
With most of us choosing to work from home for at least part of the time, the need for physical offices is perhaps somewhat on the wane. Many businesses (especially those with high rents to pay or leases to run) are looking to address this drop off with perks such as free meals, flexible hours or other perks, but could the answer to a better workplace actually be better technology?
Xi Dominates G20 Talks With Biden in Pages of China's Leading Newspaper
The People's Daily depicted China's President Xi Jinping as a sought-after statesman who was finally returning to the world stage.
What could a world without Twitter look like?
After another chaotic week of mass staff departures and policy reversals, Twitter’s future seems highly uncertain, with users—and everybody else—increasingly asking one question: What would a world without the so-called bird app even look like?. With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late...
Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made...
Near India Teams With Move-to-Earn Platform GrowFitter to Drive Web3 Adoption
Near India has partnered with the GrowFitter platform to drive the adoption of Web3 in the country. Near India is the local unit of the Near Protocol, which is a blockchain network that was founded in Switzerland in 2018. GrowFitter, meanwhile, is a Web3-centric lifestyle app, that rewards its users for completing their daily fitness activity goals. As part of this partnership, the reward-based digital health platform also plans to launch its own utility token (GFIT) on the NEAR Protocol as a reward for its crypto customers.
Amazon shuts Wickr Me encrypted messaging service; enterprise service remains
Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced late last week that it will close down the free Wickr Me encrypted messaging service, saying in a blog post that it plans to “refocus” on its related AWS Wickr and Wickr Enterprise products at the expense of the consumer wing of the Wickr family.
Ukio, a premium apartment rental platform for Europe’s ‘flexible workforce,’ raises $28M • TechCrunch
Founded out of Barcelona in 2020, Ukio is targeting a very specific subset of society — one that doesn’t like to be tied to a fixed location, either in their personal or professional lives. With the remote work revolution continuing apace, Ukio wants to give professionals the comforts of home with the added perks and flexibilities of a hotel, with each apartment including a concierge and reception area, while some properties also include a weekly cleaning service and linen/towel replacement.
Azure will now protect SMBs from DDoS attacks
Microsoft have announced (opens in new tab) that a new SKU for its cloud computing platform Azure’s DDoS Protection offering, which it says is specifically designed with SMBs in mind, is now available in public preview. Dubbed “IP Protection” the latest SKU is built to defend against L3/L4 DDoS...
Live blog: Twitter chaos – Elon Musk postpones Blue Check
Amidst of flurry of tweets covering topics as wide-ranging as saving the world (yes, he responded (opens in new tab) to one of our tweets), hall monitors (opens in new tab) and other social platforms, fanaticism (opens in new tab), admitting he gets little sleep (opens in new tab), and whether his tweeting counts as work (opens in new tab), Twitter head Elon Musk made some news.
6G Research Center in U.K. Working to Secure Funding
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. LONDON—6G Futures, the center for research, education, and innovation that King’s College, the University of Bristol, and the University of Strathclyde established a bit longer than a year ago, is formally seeking funding from the U.K.’s ministry for digital media and culture and the U.K. Research Council, Toktam Mahmoodi, professor in communications engineering, and Director of Centre for Telecommunications Research at King’s Department of Engineering, told EE Times.
India Tablet PC Market See Rising Demand for 5G Capable Devices in Q3 2022: CMR
The tablet PC market in India grew 22 percent quarter-on-quarter in July-September with demand for 5G capable devices picking up the steam, CyberMedia Research said on Monday. CMR anticipates the tablet PC shipments to record a healthy 10-15 percent growth in 2022. Samsung led the market with a 28 percent...
Microsoft Defender protects Mac and Linux from malicious websites
Microsoft’s security tools aren’t just for Microsoft platforms, because attackers don’t just go after Windows. “Over the last few years, we’ve seen the threat landscape evolve where attackers and cyber criminals are targeting all platforms equally,” Tanmay Ganacharya, partner director for security research at Microsoft, told TechRepublic. “We’ve seen a significant rise in vulnerabilities being found and reported for non-Windows platforms, and also in malware and threat campaigns in general.”
Ducktail Hacker Group Evolves, Targets Facebook Business Accounts
A Vietnam-based hacking operation dubbed “Ducktail” is targeting individuals and companies operating on Facebook’s Ads and Business platform. Security researchers at WithSecure discovered the campaign earlier this year and described new developments in an advisory published earlier today. “We don’t see any signs of Ducktail slowing down...
The XR Week Peek (2022.11.21): Qualcomm launches AR2 chip, HTC headset gets leaked, and more!
Another week, another roundup of amazing AR/VR news! Let’s see what have been the most interesting things happening in immersive reality…. Qualcomm and Niantic bet on the future of augmented reality with AR2. The biggest news of the week took place in the Hawaii islands, where Qualcomm had its...
42,000 phishing domains discovered masquerading as popular brands
Security researchers at Cyjax have uncovered a highly sophisticated and large scale phishing campaign in which the threat actors used as many as 42,000 phishing domains to distribute malware and gain ad revenue. Campaign Details. Cyjax researchers noted that the threat actors have links to China and have been active...
