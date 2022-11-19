ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon

Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
wrestlingrumors.net

Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change

There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
wrestlinginc.com

Britt Baker On How AEW Women's Locker Room Feels About Saraya

Saraya is one of the newest editions to the AEW roster and has sided with the faces on the roster. Since her debut in AEW, there have been questions regarding whether or not doctors had cleared her to wrestle; those worries answer last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when she announced to the wrestling world that she was medically cleared to compete. Saraya had her first match in AEW on November 19, defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Baker in a hard-hitting contest.
ringsidenews.com

Jon Moxley Achieves Huge Milestone In AEW After Full Gear

Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He won his first AEW World Title at AEW Revolution back in 2020 and afterwards, he won the title two more times. He also crossed a huge milestone in AEW recently.
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Ronda Rousey On Feeling Disrespected By Fellow SmackDown Wrestler

She doesn’t sound pleased. Wrestling is a lot of things, but at the end of the day, it is not a secret that the match results are planned in advance. The wrestlers are real athletes and are putting in the effort whenever they are in the ring. There are a handful of stars who can legitimately take down just about anyone they care to, and now one of them does not seem happy with a fellow star.
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley

Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
PWMania

Top AEW Star Says Goodbye

A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
wrestlingrumors.net

They Weren’t Happy: Sheamus Reveals Backstage Heat Over Major Career Milestone

He was the new guy. One of the most difficult things for a wrestling promotion to do is elevate new stars into the main event scene. It is something that has to be done every now and then though, no matter how tricky it might be. The right wrestler has to be found in order to make it work, but even then there could be some issues. Now we know how things went a bit off when a new star was elevated.
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans

With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Says Soon-To-Be Free Agent Is 'Past His Prime'

Nick Aldis has been the talk of the wrestling world as of late after he announced that he is leaving the NWA, which has led to a very public back and forth between him and Billy Corgan getting plenty of attention. However, while everyone has their own opinion on the situation the one thing that is clear right now is that Aldis is going to be a major free agent in 2023, and there are plenty of conversations about where he might go next.
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Boss Triple H Sees Monday Night Raw Star As “Reclamation Project”

He’s worth the effort. It takes talent to make it to the WWE and everyone there has earned their way to the company. There are different ways to make it and some take more time than others, but it means something to be on the roster. Occasionally a wrestler will lose some of their prestige and have to be built back up in one way or another, and that seems to be happening with a former World Champion.
wrestlingrumors.net

Generation Gap: Former WWE Star Compares Working With Triple H And Vince McMahon

Things have changed. There have been a lot of changes throughout the wrestling world this year and nothing has come close to Vince McMahon retiring from WWE. McMahon leaving the company is the kind of game changer that you do not see take place in wrestling and now there is a new regime in charge. A former WWE star has an interesting take on the two regimes.
Popculture

WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury

A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
wrestlinginc.com

Details On Bianca Belair And Montez Ford's Hulu Reality Show

In an exclusive interview during the third hour of NBC's "Today Show," WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their eight-episode reality show on Hulu. "We're excited," said Belair. "People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." When asked if filming for the show has started, Ford responded "it should be happening in the next few weeks, two-to-three weeks."
wrestlingrumors.net

Where It Hurts: Vince McMahon Allegedly Paid Manager Only $100 For WrestleMania

That’s not a good way to go. Wrestling is a unique business to say the least, as there are certain things that are done in the industry that would make no sense elsewhere. This ranges from how the workers are presented to how they are always on the move, the latter of which can get expensive. That can turn into a bigger problem if you annoy your boss, and that is what someone did to the biggest boss in wrestling.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Changes Their Look

It’s always good to switch things up in the world of professional wrestling and it looks like one WWE star has changed his look. For some time now Akira Tozawa has been dressing as a ninja, but it looks like he’s done with that as Tozawa faced off against Grayson Waller during the Main Event tapings and he wore gear that was similar to his old look.

