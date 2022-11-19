ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Firefighter taken to the hospital after house fire in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Cleary Drive in Fairborn on Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. Adam Howard, Battalion Chief with the City of Fairborn Fire Department, said that it was a single family house fire, and that the couple who lives there was in the garage with friends, when they went to enter the home and smoke came barreling out the door.
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

OSHP: 1 dead, 1 injured in accident in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) --The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol provided an update to the two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Route 42 on Tuesday. The semi tractor-trailer combination involved in the incident was operated by 68-year-old Edward L Williams of Middletown. The farm tractor was operated by 63-year-old Estey Pringle of Waynesville.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Flames engulf barn in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Vigil honoring the lives lost at Club Q held in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents, city and county leaders gathered in downtown Dayton on Tuesday night, to honor the lives lost at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday, into Sunday morning. Those present at the vigil stood shoulder to shoulder at MJ's, one of downtown Dayton's gay bars. Vigil...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in South Lebanon

MORROW, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in South Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hoover Avenue near Strawberry Row...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash

TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
TROY, OH
dayton247now.com

Recycle holiday lights at Five Rivers MetroParks starting Dec. 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents can drop off their holiday lights for recycling starting Thursday, Dec. 1. Five Rivers MetroParks and Cohen Recycling are providing bins at six locations. Cohen Recycling will make a donation to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation based on how many lights are recycled. Residents can...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Results are in: Beavercreek residents pass 2.15 mills street levy

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Voters in the City of Beavercreek passed a 2.15 mills street levy in the 2022 midterm election, according to final election results released on Tuesday, November 22, by the Greene County Board of Elections. An estimated $3.5 million is set to be generated annually by the...
BEAVERCREEK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy