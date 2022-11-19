FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Cleary Drive in Fairborn on Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. Adam Howard, Battalion Chief with the City of Fairborn Fire Department, said that it was a single family house fire, and that the couple who lives there was in the garage with friends, when they went to enter the home and smoke came barreling out the door.

FAIRBORN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO