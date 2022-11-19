Read full article on original website
Crews respond to Middletown house fire
According to Butler Couty Sheriff's Office Dispatch, crews were called to 6780 Howe Rd. on Wednesday morning for a fire.
Body found in Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
dayton247now.com
Firefighter taken to the hospital after house fire in Fairborn
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Cleary Drive in Fairborn on Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. Adam Howard, Battalion Chief with the City of Fairborn Fire Department, said that it was a single family house fire, and that the couple who lives there was in the garage with friends, when they went to enter the home and smoke came barreling out the door.
dayton247now.com
OSHP: 1 dead, 1 injured in accident in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) --The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol provided an update to the two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Route 42 on Tuesday. The semi tractor-trailer combination involved in the incident was operated by 68-year-old Edward L Williams of Middletown. The farm tractor was operated by 63-year-old Estey Pringle of Waynesville.
dayton247now.com
Trash collection delayed in Dayton, Moraine, and Jefferson Township due to Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Customers who use the waste and recycling collection services in Dayton, Moraine, and Jefferson Township can anticipate a one-day delay in service on, and following, the Thanksgiving holiday. In Dayton, services on Thursday will be postponed until Friday, Nov. 25. In Moraine, Friday services are delayed...
WKRC
Flames engulf barn in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
dayton247now.com
Vigil honoring the lives lost at Club Q held in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents, city and county leaders gathered in downtown Dayton on Tuesday night, to honor the lives lost at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday, into Sunday morning. Those present at the vigil stood shoulder to shoulder at MJ's, one of downtown Dayton's gay bars. Vigil...
dayton247now.com
Proposed $26M sports center to result in major economic impact for Dayton region
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A new sports and events center may be coming to the Miami Valley. The facility aims to attract regional sports tournaments and other events to the city’s core. The proposed $26 million facility is expected to result in doubled economic impact for the...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in South Lebanon
MORROW, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in South Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
1 dead, another injured after semi, tractor trailer crash in Warren County
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — One person has died and another was injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lebanon, just before 3 p.m. a semi truck collided with a tractor, causing the road to be shut down. A...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after crash on US-42 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on US-42 in Warren County. Around 3 p.m. crews were called to North US-42 at Cedar Hill Road to reports of a crash involving a tractor and a semi-trailer. The driver of the tractor was...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hoover Avenue near Strawberry Row...
Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash
TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
dayton247now.com
Recycle holiday lights at Five Rivers MetroParks starting Dec. 1
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents can drop off their holiday lights for recycling starting Thursday, Dec. 1. Five Rivers MetroParks and Cohen Recycling are providing bins at six locations. Cohen Recycling will make a donation to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation based on how many lights are recycled. Residents can...
Ohio juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power in Clark County
NEW CARLISLE — Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Clark County Monday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio outages map, 2,460 customers are without power as of 2:15 p.m. A spokesperson for AES Ohio said there was a lockout in the New Carlisle area, which resulted...
Restoration at Dorothy Lane Market to impact traffic until work is completed
The Montgomery County Environmental Services restoration of Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood is expected to impact traffic until the work is completed, according to the Community Information Manager with the City of Kettering. The restoration work is to repair damage caused by a water main break that occured on Friday,...
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
dayton247now.com
Results are in: Beavercreek residents pass 2.15 mills street levy
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Voters in the City of Beavercreek passed a 2.15 mills street levy in the 2022 midterm election, according to final election results released on Tuesday, November 22, by the Greene County Board of Elections. An estimated $3.5 million is set to be generated annually by the...
Hunters help catch man accused of leading deputies on Clark Co. chase
When the deputy attempted to arrest Markus, the man allegedly sped off in his vehicle, hitting the deputy’s arm. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released while others pursued the suspect into Champaign County.
