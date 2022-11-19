ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis announces retirement

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis has retired after posting a 78-13 record in seven seasons at the Division III program, school officials announced Tuesday. Wisconsin-Whitewater was an NCAA Division III runner-up under Bullis in 2019 and lost in the semifinals in 2015, 2018 and 2021. The Warhawks went 8-3 this season and fell […]
WHITEWATER, WI
carthage.edu

Firebirds Take Down Foresters For Second Win in a Row

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Carthage women's basketball team won its second-straight contest tonight in Illinois, taking down the Lake Forest Foresters 70-62. Guards Ayanna Ester and Margueret Spear led all scorers by putting in 18 and 17 points, respectively. Final score: Carthage 70, Lake Forest 62. Location: Lake Forest...
KENOSHA, WI
carthage.edu

Carthage Hires John Sams as New Head Women's Golf Coach

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Carthage College athletic department is pleased to announce the hiring of John Sams as the program's seventh head women's golf coach. Sams brings a wealth of experience to Kenosha, having previously served as an assistant golf professional and having coached to a championship standard at the high school level for the past seven years.
KENOSHA, WI
carthage.edu

Director of Athletics Nate Stewart Accepts New Position

After two-plus years of highly effective leadership, Nate Stewart will soon leave his position as Carthage's director of athletics to begin a new phase in his career. He has accepted a position as assistant vice president and chief operating officer of development and alumni engagement at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, where he worked before coming to Carthage in 2020. The change will bring Mr. Stewart closer to his extended family while allowing him to deploy his fundraising acumen beyond athletics.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County

Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
carthage.edu

In memory of the late Thomas Signorile ’26

In his short time at Carthage, the campus community got to know Thomas Signorile ’26 as a creative and goal-oriented student with a strong interest in the STEM fields. An article in The Record North Shore highlighted Thomas’ career ambitions, which centered on medical research. Majoring in mathematics and chemistry at Carthage, he especially enjoyed Calculus II.
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

7 best wings in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
KENOSHA, WI
Q985

Plane Full Of Rescue Dogs Crashed On Wisconsin Golf Course

Wisconsin did not expect this coming. While flying through the sky a small plane lost both of its wings and crashed onto a Wisconsin golf course. First responders found the twin-engine plane around the third hole of Western Lakes Golf Club after it crashed near the fifth hole. Aboard the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years

MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

A Polish legacy of faith: Historic St. Hyacinth Church recognized as a Milwaukee County landmark

The Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Landmarks Committee recognized St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, at 1414 W. Becher Street, as a County Landmark on November 14. Named for Hyacinth of Poland, the Church was a Polish-American neighborhood institution for more than 100 years. It was a focal point for the immigrant Polish community to come together in expression of its culture and Catholic faith.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
utv44.com

IRS audits Lake Forest POA

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's been a tumultuous time in Lake Forest with a faction of homeowners publicly questioning the property owners' association board and alleging improper financial dealings. "The accusations were like there's something must be going on with the money," said board attorney Patrick Collins. This...
LAKE FOREST, IL
WISN

Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust

MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint

KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy