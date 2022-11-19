After two-plus years of highly effective leadership, Nate Stewart will soon leave his position as Carthage's director of athletics to begin a new phase in his career. He has accepted a position as assistant vice president and chief operating officer of development and alumni engagement at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, where he worked before coming to Carthage in 2020. The change will bring Mr. Stewart closer to his extended family while allowing him to deploy his fundraising acumen beyond athletics.

