Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis announces retirement
WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis has retired after posting a 78-13 record in seven seasons at the Division III program, school officials announced Tuesday. Wisconsin-Whitewater was an NCAA Division III runner-up under Bullis in 2019 and lost in the semifinals in 2015, 2018 and 2021. The Warhawks went 8-3 this season and fell […]
carthage.edu
Firebirds Take Down Foresters For Second Win in a Row
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Carthage women's basketball team won its second-straight contest tonight in Illinois, taking down the Lake Forest Foresters 70-62. Guards Ayanna Ester and Margueret Spear led all scorers by putting in 18 and 17 points, respectively. Final score: Carthage 70, Lake Forest 62. Location: Lake Forest...
carthage.edu
Carthage Hires John Sams as New Head Women's Golf Coach
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Carthage College athletic department is pleased to announce the hiring of John Sams as the program's seventh head women's golf coach. Sams brings a wealth of experience to Kenosha, having previously served as an assistant golf professional and having coached to a championship standard at the high school level for the past seven years.
carthage.edu
Director of Athletics Nate Stewart Accepts New Position
After two-plus years of highly effective leadership, Nate Stewart will soon leave his position as Carthage's director of athletics to begin a new phase in his career. He has accepted a position as assistant vice president and chief operating officer of development and alumni engagement at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, where he worked before coming to Carthage in 2020. The change will bring Mr. Stewart closer to his extended family while allowing him to deploy his fundraising acumen beyond athletics.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
carthage.edu
In memory of the late Thomas Signorile ’26
In his short time at Carthage, the campus community got to know Thomas Signorile ’26 as a creative and goal-oriented student with a strong interest in the STEM fields. An article in The Record North Shore highlighted Thomas’ career ambitions, which centered on medical research. Majoring in mathematics and chemistry at Carthage, he especially enjoyed Calculus II.
kenosha.com
7 best wings in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
Plane Full Of Rescue Dogs Crashed On Wisconsin Golf Course
Wisconsin did not expect this coming. While flying through the sky a small plane lost both of its wings and crashed onto a Wisconsin golf course. First responders found the twin-engine plane around the third hole of Western Lakes Golf Club after it crashed near the fifth hole. Aboard the...
WISN
Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years
MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
milwaukeeindependent.com
A Polish legacy of faith: Historic St. Hyacinth Church recognized as a Milwaukee County landmark
The Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Landmarks Committee recognized St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, at 1414 W. Becher Street, as a County Landmark on November 14. Named for Hyacinth of Poland, the Church was a Polish-American neighborhood institution for more than 100 years. It was a focal point for the immigrant Polish community to come together in expression of its culture and Catholic faith.
spectrumnews1.com
Bakery preps for Thanksgiving rush amid struggle to find temporary staff
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Jennifer Klemke said she always delivers on what she promises. It’s the reason she’s committed to filling more than 2,500 Thanksgiving pie orders this week. Klemke owns Lake Geneva Pie Company. She said she and the staff have been working overtime to make...
utv44.com
IRS audits Lake Forest POA
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's been a tumultuous time in Lake Forest with a faction of homeowners publicly questioning the property owners' association board and alleging improper financial dealings. "The accusations were like there's something must be going on with the money," said board attorney Patrick Collins. This...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
90% of U.S. counties hit with disaster in last decade; Racine County has had two
Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published this past week. Some endured as many as 12 federally-declared disasters over those 11 years. More than 300 million people — 93% of the country’s population — live in these counties.
WJFW-TV
Gov. Tony Evers orders U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff today
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the United States flag and the Wisconsin state flag to be flown at half-staff today, in recognition of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack one year anniversary. The order will also pay respect to the six people who were murdered in the attack.
Amtrak train crash: Victim identified as Brookfield resident
Police identified the victim who died after an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago crashed into a car on the tracks in Brookfield.
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
WISN
Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint
KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel braces for more news staff cuts: Report
Employees at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel are bracing for another round of layoffs, just weeks after an initial cut in staff.
