Pro Wrestling Insider
11/20 WWE SUNDAY STUNNER RESULTS FROM STATE COLLEGE, PA
*WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Sheamus ends up in a DQ when Imperium interfered. The Brawling Brutes hit the ring for the save, setting up... *Sheamus & Ridge Holland defeated Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci. *Liv Morgan pinned Sonya Deville. *Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) in a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
INTERNATIONAL PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING HALL OF FAME OPEN FOR VISITORS AT TONIGHT'S RAW, RSVLTS WWE SHIRTS SALE, SURVIVOR SERIES AND MORE
Our friends at RSVLTS are having a number of doorbuster sales today on shirts, including their WWE collaborations at this link. If you are attending tonight's Monday Night Raw at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, which is located in that venue, will be open for visitors.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM ALBANY, NY
WWE held the following Main Event matches before Raw in Albany, NY:. *Alba Fyre pinned Tamina. *Akira Tozawa pinned Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after and laid him out. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES (INCLUDING SPOILER)
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James was made official over the weekend at the TV tapings in Louisville, Kentucky during an in-ring promo for the Hard To Kill PPV. That is the second main event for the Atlanta PPV to be announced, following Bully Ray challenging Josh Alexander for the Impact Wrestling Championship.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TEAM BIANCA, WWE PERSONALITIES VISIT INTERNATIONAL PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING HALL OF FAME, WHAT WAS TAPED FOR THIS WEEK'S WWE MAIN EVENT & MORE
It was announced during Raw that the final member of Team Bianca for Wargames will be revealed on this Friday's Smackdown. A number of WWE personalities stopped by the International Professional Wrestling Museum before tonight's Raw taping in the MVP Arena, which also houses the Museum, including Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens and Michael Hayes.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SMACKDOWN TO BE SHIFTED TO FS1 FIRST WEEK OF DECEMBER
WWE's Friday Night Smackdown will be bumped off FOX to FS1 on Friday 12/2 due to FOX coverage of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game. Smackdown will air live on FS1 at 8 PM Eastern with replays at 10 PM and 12 AM immediately after. Smackdown will emanate that night...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VERY LIMITED TICKETS LEFT FOR UNDERTAKER ONE MAN SHOW THIS FRIDAY IN BOSTON
The latest edition of The Undertaker's One Man Show will be presented this Friday 11/25 in Boston, MA at Big Night Live. There are only very limited tickets left for the event. We are told that Undertaker is expected to be backstage at Survivor Series the next night as well,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STARS RAISING MONEY FOR GREAT CAUSE IN CHICAGO, ARIZONA & SAN FRAN DEBUT ON SALE FRIDAY
The 2/22/23 Phoenix, Arizona debut at the Footprint Arena and the 3/1 and 3/3 Dynamite and Rampage tapings at the legendary San Francisco Cow Palace will go on sale this Friday 11/25. Add Jersey Shore star J-Woww and former WWE security officials Jimmy Tillis and Todd Harris to the list...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SIGNS 'CHEER' STAR, SURVIVOR SERIES STORE IN BOSTON AND MORE
The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Survivor Series Superstore at Faneuil Hall in Boston. From Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 27, the Survivor Series Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship titles, WWE Superstar apparel, Survivor Series merchandise and so much more!
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAMIE NOBLE RETURNING TO THE RING
Current WWE Producer and former Ring of Honor Champion Jamie Noble announced he will be returning to the ring for one night only at the 12/11 WWE live event in West Virginia:. "It's Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE. It's been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I’m going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV!!"
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/19 WWE NXT RESULTS FROM LAKELAND, FLORIDA
*Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen defeated Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne. *Oro Mensah pinned Damon Kemp. *Apollo Crews defeated Bryson Montana. *WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose & Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne defeated Indi Hartwell & Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer. *Malik Blade & Edris Enofe & The...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR NXT, WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT CONTINUES, SURVIVOR SERIES WEEK IS HERE AND MORE
WWE has a busy broadcast and live schedule beyond tonight's Raw this week as we head to Survivor Series this Saturday in Boston, MA. Scheduled for tomorrow's WWE NXT on the USA Network is WWE North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes, Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade and Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW'S KENTA TO DEBUT FOR COMBAT ZONE WRESTLING NEXT MONTH
Combat Zone Wrestling is proud to announce KENTA will feature on its “CZW LIVE! - The Arrival” event at Blackwood, NJ on Sunday, December 18th, 2022. One of the most heralded and influential wrestlers of his generation, KENTA will bring his legendary career to the Combat Zone. Member...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW RETURNING TO PHILADELPHIA THIS JANUARY & MORE
For those who have asked about reports Teddy Hart is returning to MLW, we are told there is basically zero chance of that happening anytime ever. MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday 1/7/23 for "Blood and Thunder", which will feature:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. This week’s episode, number 10, is titled: Twins vs Twins. The Heavy Metal Sisters (Razor, Fury, and Mezmeriah) vs Coach Campanelli, Chantilly Chella, and Randi Rah Rah. The Heavy...
