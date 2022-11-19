Read full article on original website
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Yardbarker
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners' Fan Favorite Could Join AL West Division Rival
Free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger could soon be joining an American League West division rival of the Seattle Mariners. MLB insider Jon Morosi is reporting that Haniger is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in Haniger, according to Morosi.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge drops new contract demands
The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
Yardbarker
Former Braves that could return to Atlanta this offseason
The Braves don’t have to swing big this offseason in free agency outside of the shortstop position. The left field situation will unfold as the winter progresses; the Braves could choose to move on from one or both of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario. The bullpen could use bolstering, and the bench will always be addressed. But it will be more about tweaks rather than wholesale changes. Here are five former Braves that could help boost one of those less significant areas of need.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
Yardbarker
Yankees could create a super-rotation by signing one star free agent pitcher
The New York Yankees aren’t losing too many pieces in their starting rotation, aside from Jameson Taillon, who served a decent role as a back-end option this past season. The Yankees haven’t been connected much to Taillon regarding a possible contract extension, even after recording a 3.91 ERA over 177.1 innings. Taillon is a low strikeout pitcher, though, whereas the Yankees prefer a bit more velocity.
Yardbarker
LA Acquires Hunter Renfroe From Brewers to Bolster Lineup
Renfroe will bring a ton of slug to the Angels' lineup. Last season, he hit .255 with 29 home runs and 72 RBIs. In 2021, he hit 31 home runs and, in 2019, he hit a career-high 33 longballs. Renfroe can play at all three outfield spots and first base,...
Yardbarker
The Yankees should reunite with this talented bullpen arm
The Yankees currently roster two left-handed relievers in their bullpen with, Lucas Luetge and Wandy Peralta. While they certainly have enough relievers who specialize in handling both lefties and righties, it doesn’t hurt to add to the left-handed side of the bullpen. The Yankees go into 2023 with some...
Yardbarker
Report: Braves targeting Mitch Haniger
It’s been a slow free agency so far for the Braves, and typically, it remains that way through Thanksgiving. However, that’s not always the case. A few years ago, Alex Anthopoulos inked Josh Donaldson and Brian McCann while I was trying to stuff my eighth plate of food down the gullet, so fingers crossed that something similar happens this year, giving Braves fans a lot to look forward to during the upcoming holiday break.
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Landing superstar dual threat Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the middle of pursuing high-profile free agent Aaron Judge on a contract extension, but building a super team is never out of the question. General manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have made crazy moves in the past, trading for big-name players to help bolster the squad. Their most recent mega-trade was centered around Giancarlo Stanton, so who’s to say their next big splash can’t be Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels?
Yardbarker
Rival pitcher calls out Gerrit Cole as cheater
The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays is heating up. Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah was a guest on Serge Ibaka’s “How hungry are you?” cooking show. Manoah’s episode was published on Monday, and his answer to one question is going viral.
Yardbarker
The Athletic predicts Braves sign superstar if Dansby Swanson walks in free agency
Despite reports the Braves won’t be spending big this winter on a shortstop if Dansby Swanson doesn’t re-sign, there are those who believe otherwise. For starters, I don’t believe Alex Anthopoulos will turn to a combination of Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom, regardless of how much Ron Washington talks up Grissom.
Yardbarker
ESPN’s MLB experts overwhelmingly predict Braves re-sign Dansby Swanson
The hottest topic in Braves Country this offseason surrounds the shortstop position. With Dansby Swanson testing free agency, Atlanta could go in several directions. Re-signing the former No. 1 pick is in the cards. He’s a leader in the clubhouse, just earned All-Star and Gold Glove honors, and fits the mold of what this club wants in its players. Swanson should be the first choice, but if the numbers don’t make sense, it’s not the end of the world.
Yardbarker
Braves Report: Cody Bellinger looking for a one-year deal
When Cody Bellinger was officially non-tendered last Friday, I quickly wrote about how he and the Braves are a perfect match for several reasons. Alex Anthopoulos is searching for an everyday left fielder. Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario were abysmal last season, and the Braves can’t go into next season hoping they will turn it around. However, Atlanta also doesn’t have a bunch of cash to spend on the position, given their already high payroll and massive void at shortstop. It’s likely all of their money will be tied up with Dansby Swanson or another premier shortstop. The Braves will be hesitant to hand any outfielder a multi-year contract.
Yardbarker
Mets could make a big push for starting lefty pitcher
One of the top free agents in the MLB that the New York Mets should be interested in this offseason is left-handed pitcher, Carlos Rodon. Knowing the Mets have a starting rotation potentially in flux this offseason, they must have answers at the top of their rotation with a proven ace to go along with Max Scherzer. Hopefully, the Mets are able to re-sign Jacob deGrom. Recent speculation has suggested that the Mets do feel as if they have a good opportunity to retain their ace, keeping him a Met for life.
