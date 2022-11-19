Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
dailybruin.com
UCLA swim and dive team members set personal records at Ohio State Invitational
The Bruins were one of five teams to eclipse the 1,000-point mark this past weekend. No. 23 UCLA swim and dive (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) took home fifth place at the Ohio State Invitational, which lasted from Nov. 17 through Nov. 19 at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio. Over the course of three days, the blue and gold scored 1,004.5 points, 231.5 behind the fourth-place finisher No. 25 Virginia Tech. The host of the meet, No. 6 Ohio State, won the meet with 2,496 points.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s volleyball falls to Oregon, beats Oregon State in weekend road trip
After nine sets in three days, the Bruins split two matches in Oregon. UCLA women’s volleyball (15-12, 9-9 Pac-12) completed its season sweep of Oregon State (7-21, 2-16) on Sunday in Corvallis, returning to .500 in conference play and handing the Beavers their ninth straight loss. The win came after UCLA fell in five sets to No. 12 Oregon (21-5, 15-3) in Eugene on Friday.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball sweeps South Dakota State, Tennessee
The Bruins found revenge in the first round and an upset in the second round. Now, they’re championship-bound at the Battle 4 Atlantis. UCLA women’s basketball (5-0) avenged two losses to South Dakota State (3-2) last season with a 72-65 victory Saturday, followed by an 80-63 triumph against No. 11 Tennessee (2-3) on Sunday. Now, the blue and gold will face Marquette on Monday for the championship berth, in a matchup that moves from FloHoops to ESPN.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s soccer upsets Clemson to advance to 3rd round of NCAA tournament
This post was updated Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. In the 78th minute, the Bruins had the ball in Clemson’s final third. After a few attempted tackles, the ball dribbled out to the left wing, where freshman midfielder Cam Wilkerson picked up the ball and lofted the ball into the box.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s water polo finishes 4th in MPSF tournament after loss to Cal
The Bruins opened their postseason with a season-high 25 goals in a dominant 24-point win. But in their next two games, they scored a combined 17 goals in back-to-back losses, including a season-low six points Sunday. No. 3 seed UCLA men’s water polo (22-4, 2-1 MPSF) fell 7-6 to No....
dailybruin.com
Sam Settles It: UCLA football’s losses show a squandered opportunity for greatness
This post was updated Nov. 21 at 12:31 a.m. Pac-12 championship. College Football Playoff. Heisman Trophy. Nine games into the season, everything was on the table for UCLA football. A Thanksgiving feast appeared to await the Bruins, hungry after years of building from the bottom up. But Thanksgiving dinner is...
dailybruin.com
UCLA-hosted conference spotlights Indigenous ecology, ephemeral architecture
UCLA community members are joining scholars across the country to help highlight Indigenous architectural knowledge throughout the American continent in an annual program. The Forgotten Canopy – a series of conferences under The Center for 17th- and 18th-Century Studies’ Core Program – held its first summit from Nov. 4 through Nov. 5 at the William Andrews Clark Memorial Library, discussing how colonial actions impact Indigenous communities and their ecological practices. According to its website, the series hosts community-based workshops and panels to analyze the interconnectivity of adaptive architecture, the environment, and creativity across the Atlantic region during the 16th to 19th centuries.
dailybruin.com
UCLA faculty, undergraduates rally on campus in support of UAW strike
Dozens of UCLA faculty, members of various entertainment unions and undergraduate students joined picket lines Monday and Tuesday in support of an ongoing University of California-wide academic worker strike. Monday marks one week since the beginning of a UC-wide union strike as thousands of academic workers represented by United Auto...
