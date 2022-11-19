ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA swim and dive team members set personal records at Ohio State Invitational

The Bruins were one of five teams to eclipse the 1,000-point mark this past weekend. No. 23 UCLA swim and dive (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) took home fifth place at the Ohio State Invitational, which lasted from Nov. 17 through Nov. 19 at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio. Over the course of three days, the blue and gold scored 1,004.5 points, 231.5 behind the fourth-place finisher No. 25 Virginia Tech. The host of the meet, No. 6 Ohio State, won the meet with 2,496 points.
UCLA women’s volleyball falls to Oregon, beats Oregon State in weekend road trip

After nine sets in three days, the Bruins split two matches in Oregon. UCLA women’s volleyball (15-12, 9-9 Pac-12) completed its season sweep of Oregon State (7-21, 2-16) on Sunday in Corvallis, returning to .500 in conference play and handing the Beavers their ninth straight loss. The win came after UCLA fell in five sets to No. 12 Oregon (21-5, 15-3) in Eugene on Friday.
UCLA women’s basketball sweeps South Dakota State, Tennessee

The Bruins found revenge in the first round and an upset in the second round. Now, they’re championship-bound at the Battle 4 Atlantis. UCLA women’s basketball (5-0) avenged two losses to South Dakota State (3-2) last season with a 72-65 victory Saturday, followed by an 80-63 triumph against No. 11 Tennessee (2-3) on Sunday. Now, the blue and gold will face Marquette on Monday for the championship berth, in a matchup that moves from FloHoops to ESPN.
UCLA-hosted conference spotlights Indigenous ecology, ephemeral architecture

UCLA community members are joining scholars across the country to help highlight Indigenous architectural knowledge throughout the American continent in an annual program. The Forgotten Canopy – a series of conferences under The Center for 17th- and 18th-Century Studies’ Core Program – held its first summit from Nov. 4 through Nov. 5 at the William Andrews Clark Memorial Library, discussing how colonial actions impact Indigenous communities and their ecological practices. According to its website, the series hosts community-based workshops and panels to analyze the interconnectivity of adaptive architecture, the environment, and creativity across the Atlantic region during the 16th to 19th centuries.
UCLA faculty, undergraduates rally on campus in support of UAW strike

Dozens of UCLA faculty, members of various entertainment unions and undergraduate students joined picket lines Monday and Tuesday in support of an ongoing University of California-wide academic worker strike. Monday marks one week since the beginning of a UC-wide union strike as thousands of academic workers represented by United Auto...

