Read full article on original website
Related
gordonramsayclub.com
Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake
This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
macaronikid.com
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosintg
Dress up a boxed cake mix with the tastes of fall in these pumpkin spice cupcakes with cream cheese frosting. 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans (optional) Mix all ingredients together except pecans, fold those in last. Fill paper cupcake liners 2/3 full. I use an ice cream scoop for a perfect measure every time. Bake according to box directions. Cool completely before frosting.
BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
gordonramsayclub.com
Irish Cream Chocolate Sheet Cake
Shout-out to all chocolate and liqueur lovers out there! This Irish Cream Chocolate sheet cake is the perfect dessert for you! Easy and quick to prepare and very chocolatey – what can be better! Try the following recipe:. Servings 18-20 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour...
Apple and Pumpkin Cream Puffs Recipe
Foodie Friday's Thanksgiving planning continues as we move to dessert. Wow your guests and family with something a little different from the traditional pies but with all the favorite flavors!. Apple Cream Puffs and Pumpkin Cream Puffs (Prep. time about 1 hour. Makes 18 cream puffs) For the Pâte á...
Easy sweet potato casserole will have everyone for seconds
This Thanksgiving casserole features a rich, silky smooth sweet potato filling that entices the taste buds with cream, butter, pure vanilla extract.
gordonramsayclub.com
Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake
This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
gordonramsayclub.com
California Dream Chocolate Cake
This California dream chocolate cake is the ultimate chocolate experience for every chocolate lover! So rich, moist and incredibly delicious! It is easy to prepare and you can use the same recipe for cupcakes. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 40 minutes to cook. Try it!
recipesgram.com
French Silk Dream Brownies
I really like brownies! The ideal breakfast for me is a cup of tea and a piece of brownie. It relaxes me and gives me energy. And I mean – who doesn’t like French silk pie! So, I turned this classic dessert into fudgy brownies topped with a chocolate mousse and cream. Here is the French silk brownies recipe:
EatingWell
Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, 1/2 cup raspberries, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, baking powder, vanilla, lemon zest and salt in a large bowl, breaking up the raspberries to distribute them throughout the batter. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then top with a dollop of the raspberry cream cheese and some of the remaining 1/2 cup raspberries. Cover with the remaining batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
12tomatoes.com
Coconut Burfi Brownies
A special take on the classic brownie. Fans of Indian cuisine will know burfi as a creamy, sweet dessert that’s often spiced with cardamom. The base is made from milk powder or condensed milk and the other main flavor in different burfi recipes can vary, but cashew, mango, coconut, or almond are popular additions. This creates a complex taste combination.
gordonramsayclub.com
Delicious Earthquake Cake
Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1 box)...
12tomatoes.com
Pumpkin Banana Bread Muffins
A sugary-crusted muffin recipe combining the flavors of ripe bananas and spiced canned pumpkin. Sugar-coated muffins are my favorite way to eat muffins. Combining the super-moist-powers of banana and pumpkin to ultimate quick bread. Crispy and crunchy on the outside with that warm soft center. There’s something about the smell of baking banana bread that just makes my inner child happy. My mom used to bake these muffins on a school night and the scent just filled the air. Taking her recipe and adding a little modern twist with pumpkin was my go-to option. Make sure to seal this in an air-tight container for easy access all week or freeze it for up to a month. Always got to have your backup sweets.
purewow.com
Ina Garten’s Cinnamon-Spiced Shortbread
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It’s sweet, buttery and made with just ten ingredients. Ina Garten may be the queen of roast chicken, but...
gordonramsayclub.com
Key Lime Mousse Pie
This key lime mousse pie is so rich, creamy, and very refreshing. A perfect dessert for the spring-summer season. No-bake, easy to make, and truly delicious! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 to 18. Ingredients:. 1 Graham cracker crust or other crust of your choice. 1 recipe key lime curd.
therecipecritic.com
Sweet Potato Bites
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Sweet potato bites are a fun twist on the classic sweet potato casserole. The comforting flavors of sweet potatoes, fluffy marshmallows, and pecans transform into a cute and delicious hand-held bite.
therecipecritic.com
Cheesecake Cookies
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These delicious cheesecake cookies will be your new favorite dessert! They are soft cookies topped with a sweet cream cheese mixture and garnished with your favorite berries. Good luck stopping at just one!
Epicurious
Raspberry-Almond Thumbprint Cookies
These macaron-like almond cookies—loosely based on ricciarelli, a cookie native to Siena, Italy—are crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle. This cookie is flavored with raspberry two ways: tangy, bright jam gets added to the dough and spooned into the thumbprint centers, and pulverized freeze-dried raspberries get mixed with powdered sugar to provide a snowy pink finish. Saffitz loves the crinkled look the cookies develop while baking. But even more, she loves the flavor and chewy texture of the cookies, which remind her of much more elaborate French macarons while requiring a fraction of the time, effort, and technical skill to make.
princesspinkygirl.com
Turkey Biscuit Stew
Turkey Biscuit Stew is a quick and easy way to prepare a savory meal in a skillet using your leftover turkey and vegetables with condensed soup, half and half, and flaky buttermilk biscuits. A chunky stew makes a hearty home-cooked supper – the perfect comfort food for feeding a hungry...
gordonramsayclub.com
Lip-Smacking Dark Chocolate Coca Cola Pound Cake
This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
Comments / 0