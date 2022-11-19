Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utahtheatrebloggers.com
Don’t say “humbug” to Parker Theatre’s moving CHRISTMAS CAROL
SOUTH SALT LAKE — It might seem simple to put on a production of such oft-performed material like A Christmas Carol. Of course, the novel by Charles Dickens has been around since 1843 and it has been made into countless feature films, TV movies and stage productions. However, such familiarity can be a double-edged sword: the classic title gets people in the door but presents a challenge of making a holiday tradition new and fresh. Fortunately, the Parker Theatre could meet that challenge and has created on a wonderful version featuring great acting and dazzling production values. I challenge people who feel burnt out with A Christmas Carol to give the Parker Theatre’s production a shot. It is so well executed and does not disappoint.
Horse-drawn light show, ice rink opening for season in Heber Valley
After Thanksgiving, Heber Valley attractions will help ring in the holiday season. Some of Wasatch County’s favorite holiday traditions, including a light show viewed by horse carriage and an ice rink, open this weekend. Although Jordanelle State Park has put on light shows for years, this is its second...
KSLTV
Utah’s Festival of Trees returns to an in-person event
SANDY, Utah — The Festival of Trees will be returning as an in-person event to benefit medical care for kids at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital for the first time since 2019. A more than 50-year-old Utah tradition, the Festival of Trees features tons of extravagant trees, wreaths, hand-made...
Family of boy seriously injured in 2020 giving back to the community
POCATELLO — Thanks to the generous support from the community, 8-year-old Jack Moser helped save potentially 101 lives in the month of October. With the help of his mother, Amber Peterson, and his family, the animal cartoonist and monkey-bar enthusiast held the “Help Count Jackula” blood drive during the Halloween season, where he passed out fake blood drinks and ghostly gifts to all who donated. “It’s gone really good,” said...
Ogden woman remembered by loved ones after accidental shooting
Jaycee Gray Trivino was a lot of things to the Ogden Community: a daughter, a sister, an artist, a dancer, a teacher, and just an overall good person.
ksl.com
Walking in Ogden's Christmas village winter wonderland
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah's Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa's village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden's Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the "must-see" holiday attraction in northern Utah.
Daily Herald
Provo writer and mentor leaves legacy of kindness, friendship and humor
Writer, mentor, teacher, helper, friend, father and grandfather are some of the roles that were filled by Provo resident Kerry Patterson, who passed away Nov. 6. During his life, Patterson co-authored four New York Times best-sellers, wrote four children’s books, taught at Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management, co-founded a professional development company and wrote a regular column titled “Kerrying On” for his business, which showcased his wisdom and humor.
usustatesman.com
Is in-person shopping becoming extinct in Logan?
A recent study by Marist Poll showed Millennials continue to be the leading age group in online shopping — and students at Utah State University are no exception. . “I shop probably about a few times a week — like three,” Lexi Jones, a USU student, said. “I...
Ogden school mourns the loss of teacher
An Ogden school and the local community are mourning the loss of one of their own after an accidental shooting over the weekend.
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah
Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape
1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Logan Tabernacle vandalism 'cuts to heart' of community
LOGAN, Utah — The Logan Tabernacle owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was vandalized over the weekend. The white doors of the Western entrance of the building were spray painted with a vulgar message about the church’s founder, Joseph Smith, and obscene images were painted above the doors. The Logan City Police Department received a report about the incident shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday. ...
kslnewsradio.com
Prepare your motorized lawn equipment for winter storage
SALT LAKE CITY — As the winter approaches and temperatures continue to fall, you need to start thinking about how to maintain your motorized lawn equipment as you begin to store them. On the latest episode of the KSL Greenhouse Show, hosts Maria Shialos and Taun Beddes give you...
kjzz.com
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
Gephardt Daily
Update: Silver Alert canceled for Kaysville man
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 — A Silver Alert issued Monday for 80-year-old Jesus “Jessie” Nieves has been canceled by Kaysville police. The department shared no additional information on the cancelation.
ABC 4
7 Layer Salad Recipe
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) GTU producer, Matt Bello shared his family recipe for a heavenly seven layer salad. ½ package of frozen peas (thawed) 1 cup mayonnaise (can substitute Miracle Whip, Greek yogurt) ½ cup sour cream. 2 tbsp sugar, sprinkled. ½ to...
KSLTV
How the trek to SLC’s B gates compares to other airports
SALT LAKE CITY — You’ve probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. But you’ve most likely also heard about the dreaded B gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
Comments / 0