SOUTH SALT LAKE — It might seem simple to put on a production of such oft-performed material like A Christmas Carol. Of course, the novel by Charles Dickens has been around since 1843 and it has been made into countless feature films, TV movies and stage productions. However, such familiarity can be a double-edged sword: the classic title gets people in the door but presents a challenge of making a holiday tradition new and fresh. Fortunately, the Parker Theatre could meet that challenge and has created on a wonderful version featuring great acting and dazzling production values. I challenge people who feel burnt out with A Christmas Carol to give the Parker Theatre’s production a shot. It is so well executed and does not disappoint.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO