ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

More Santa Ana winds prompt fire weather watch in LA County

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ml1O_0jHBIzZD00
| Photo courtesy of Dimitris Vetsikas/Pixabay

Another round of gusty Santa Ana winds is expected to remain in through Saturday and possibly Sunday, again raising concerns about heightened wildfire conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a fire warning that will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Los Angeles and Santa Monica mountains. The watch will also be in effect until Saturday evening for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and the Malibu Coast.

“A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected late Friday night through Saturday,” according to the NWS. “There is some uncertainty in humidities, but gusty northeast winds combined with low humidities of possibly as low as 8 to 15 percent may support six or more hours of critical fire weather conditions on Saturday.”

Forecasters said the mountains could get hit with northeast winds of 40 to 55 mph, with localized gusts reaching 70 mph in some peaks and canyons. The strongest winds are expected Saturday morning.

In other affected areas, winds of 30 to 45 mph are anticipated, with gusts possible up to 60 mph.

“A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur in the coming days,” according to the NWS. “Residents near wildland interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks out.”

Comments / 0

Related
theavtimes.com

Freezing temps in the forecast, winter shelter to open in the AV

LANCASTER – With freezing temperatures forecast, the Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued Cold Weather Alert through Wednesday for the Antelope Valley. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens are forecast through Wednesday, Nov. 23, leading the Los Angeles County Homeless Services Authority to open local winter shelters for people experiencing homelessness. In the Antelope Valley, the LAHSA shelter is located at 45150 60th Street West in Lancaster (High Desert MACC), and can be reached by calling 661-723-4873.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Body found near Railroad Ave. Metrolink station

A body was found on Monday near the Metrolink station on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to Lt. Mohrhoff, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Mohrhoff said deputies were called to the scene to assist the Los Angeles County Fire...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country

A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles County’s COVID hospitalizations back over 700

The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has surpassed 700 amid rising infection rates, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. There were 727 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday’s update, up from 681 Saturday. Of those patients, 88 were being treated in intensive care, up from 77.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
daytrippen.com

South Coast Plaza Orange County Day Trip

Go shopping and go big! Do it upright and visit South Coast Plaza located in Orange County. There are hardly enough adjectives to describe this fabulous shopping location. You must go. Located in Costa Mesa, South Coast Plaza is the largest shopping mall in California. It is home to 250...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic accident leaves one dead, two injured in Orange County

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – The driver was killed and two passengers were critically injured after a Mercedes-Benz slammed into the rear of a parked box truck. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. at 3334 westbound Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department. The crash remained...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

At least one killed on southland freeway

IRWINDALE, Calif. – At least one person died Sunday evening on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa Road was reported at 5:39 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash temporarily shut down three lanes on the...
IRWINDALE, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy

Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Key News Network

Body Found on Bus Stop Bench, Death Investigation Underway

Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered on a bench at a bus stop in the city of Santa Clarita prompting a Sheriff’s department death investigation. Sheriff’s deputies were at the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Avenue at the Newhall Metrolink Station on Monday, Nov. 21, just after 8:00 a.m., investigating the death of an individual found laying on a bus stop bench.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

LA County reports over 4,800 new COVID infections in 3 days

Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period ending Monday, as infection numbers continued rising at a concerning level. The county Department of Public Health reported 2,233 new infections Saturday, 1,506 on Sunday and 1,123 Monday. Figures on Sundays and Mondays have been traditionally lower than expected due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy