ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State football: Smith hopeful on injury front, it’s Ben Gulbranson’s job for remainder of season

Oregon State’s list of injuries isn’t as long as it was a week ago, but it remains hefty. Hit hard by injuries in their 38-10 win over California on Nov. 12, the Beavers returned some of those players last Saturday against Arizona State. More than a handful remain sidelined, though coach Jonathan Smith believes that list could dwindle when OSU plays host to Oregon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Reser Stadium.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Time to end debate on starting quarterback, coaching staff on fire: 8 takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State

Here are eight takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State, which moved the Beavers to 8-3 heading into the regular season finale against Oregon:. This should be Ben Gulbranson’s season to finish. And by finish, he should play through the bowl game. The third-year freshman quarterback has earned that right after his performance the past two weeks. Gulbranson’s confidence and ability to lead Oregon State is growing with each game. Chance Nolan was Oregon State’s starting quarterback, but that was nearly two months ago. His injury, while unfortunate, is part of football. Had Nolan only missed a couple of games, then sure, he should get his job back. But the Beavers’ offense is now in sync with Gulbranson running things. If there’s a quarterback debate, let it take place during 2023 spring practice.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning mum on injury status of Alex Forsyth, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Chase Cota against Oregon State

The status of several injured Oregon Ducks is unspecified entering the regular-season finale at Oregon State. Starting center Alex Forsyth missed his first game of the season due to a right shoulder injury. Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson left last week’s win over Utah after getting his leg rolled up on. Receiver Chase Cota has missed the last three games due to an unspecified injury he suffered earlier this month at Cal.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Rivalry revisited: Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers football history, game by game

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers have met on the football field 125 times in an intense rivalry that dates to 1894. The Ducks hold a 67-48-10 edge all-time and have won 12 of the past 14 matchups. Last season in Eugene, Anthony Brown Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead the Ducks to a 38-29 victory and a berth in the Pac-12 championship game.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 12

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 12 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 15 of 21 for 141 yards with a touchdown and 14 carries for 33 yards in 14-10 win over Iowa State. Robby Ashford, QB...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy