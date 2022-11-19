Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks return to top 10 of College Football Playoff rankings after beating Utah
Oregon is back in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of its regular season finale against Oregon State. The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) are No. 9, up from No. 12 last week after defeating Utah. Oregon travels to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC).
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win over Utah, trip to Oregon State
No. 10 Oregon travels to No. 22 Oregon State on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly press conference tonight to recap the win over Utah and preview the trip to Corvallis. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s press conference. DAN LANNING. “Well, certainly excited to get back...
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ win over Utah
The Oregon Ducks defeated the Utah Utes 20-17 Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 10 Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) prepare to travel to No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC):
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
Oregon State football: Smith hopeful on injury front, it’s Ben Gulbranson’s job for remainder of season
Oregon State’s list of injuries isn’t as long as it was a week ago, but it remains hefty. Hit hard by injuries in their 38-10 win over California on Nov. 12, the Beavers returned some of those players last Saturday against Arizona State. More than a handful remain sidelined, though coach Jonathan Smith believes that list could dwindle when OSU plays host to Oregon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Reser Stadium.
Oregon softball adds all-Big East pitcher Elise Sokolsky from UConn
The Oregon softball team badly needed to add another arm and found it in former UConn right-hander Elise Sokolsky. The Big East leader in wins and strikeouts last season, Sokolsky committed to transfer to UO on Monday. Sokolsky went 20-6 with a 2.55 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 159 innings...
Oregon Ducks at Oregon State Beavers: A football rivalry sneak peek
No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) at No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Oregon women’s basketball moves into top 20 of AP poll
The Oregon Ducks moved into the top 20 of the AP women’s basketball poll ahead of their biggest week of nonconference play. The Ducks (3-0) are ranked No. 18 with 208 points in the AP poll, up from No. 21 with 180 points last week, after beating Southern. Oregon...
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix’s right ankle ‘a lot better’ than a week ago
Bo Nix’s injured right ankle is “a lot better” as Oregon prepares to face Oregon State compared to last week ahead of the game with Utah. Nix said he was doing well following the Ducks’ Tuesday morning practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. “A lot better this...
Time to end debate on starting quarterback, coaching staff on fire: 8 takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State
Here are eight takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State, which moved the Beavers to 8-3 heading into the regular season finale against Oregon:. This should be Ben Gulbranson’s season to finish. And by finish, he should play through the bowl game. The third-year freshman quarterback has earned that right after his performance the past two weeks. Gulbranson’s confidence and ability to lead Oregon State is growing with each game. Chance Nolan was Oregon State’s starting quarterback, but that was nearly two months ago. His injury, while unfortunate, is part of football. Had Nolan only missed a couple of games, then sure, he should get his job back. But the Beavers’ offense is now in sync with Gulbranson running things. If there’s a quarterback debate, let it take place during 2023 spring practice.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix’s right foot injury to be evaluated daily ahead of game at Oregon State
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will continue to undergo treatment for an injured right foot, which will be evaluated daily ahead of the team’s trip to Oregon State on Saturday. Nix played against Utah even though he barely practiced last week for the No. 10 Ducks. He completed 25...
Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning mum on injury status of Alex Forsyth, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Chase Cota against Oregon State
The status of several injured Oregon Ducks is unspecified entering the regular-season finale at Oregon State. Starting center Alex Forsyth missed his first game of the season due to a right shoulder injury. Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson left last week’s win over Utah after getting his leg rolled up on. Receiver Chase Cota has missed the last three games due to an unspecified injury he suffered earlier this month at Cal.
Oregon Ducks ‘very confident’ injured nose tackle Popo Aumavae will be able to return in 2023
Nose tackle Popo Aumavae, the only scholarship senior who didn’t take part in the Oregon Ducks’ Senior Night ceremony before last week’s game against Utah, is expected to return in 2023 if the NCAA grants him an additional year of eligibility. Aumavae suffered a season-ending right foot...
Oregon State to honor 19 outgoing players before Ducks game, including 4 juniors
The Oregon State Beavers plan to honor 19 players as part of a Senior Day ceremony prior to Saturday’s game against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Not all the honorees are players who will exhaust their academic eligibility after the 2022 season. At least four who are going through the ceremony could return to play next season.
Fox Crader, 4-star 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks’ second second commitment of the 2024 recruiting class is from Washington. Fox Crader, a four-star offensive tackle from Vancouver, orally committed to the Ducks on Monday. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Crader is the No. 23 offensive tackle and No. 343 overall prospect in the class, according to...
Oregon State cracks coaches poll for first time this season as Beavers No. 22 in AP, coaches
The Oregon State Beavers made their first appearance of season in the coaches’ top 25 poll on Sunday, debuting at No. 22. The Beavers moved up three positions to No. 22 in the AP Top 25. OSU was No. 25 last week. The Beavers, coming off a 31-7 win...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 66-56 loss to No. 3 Houston
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 3 Houston. The Cougars won 66-56. N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks (2-2). Houston (4-0) was a 7-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from tonight’s game....
Rivalry revisited: Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers football history, game by game
The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers have met on the football field 125 times in an intense rivalry that dates to 1894. The Ducks hold a 67-48-10 edge all-time and have won 12 of the past 14 matchups. Last season in Eugene, Anthony Brown Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead the Ducks to a 38-29 victory and a berth in the Pac-12 championship game.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 12
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 12 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 15 of 21 for 141 yards with a touchdown and 14 carries for 33 yards in 14-10 win over Iowa State. Robby Ashford, QB...
Where Are They Now? From state champion at Ashland to Oregon Ducks star to the NFL, Chad Cota had a storybook football life
By Dave Ball Southern Oregon native Chad Cota helped put Ashland football on the map in the late 1980s and would go on to a lengthy professional career. Cota started to realize his potential after earning a spot with the Grizzlies his sophomore year — a season that ended in the ...
