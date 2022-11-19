Read full article on original website
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Team Hosts Creighton in NCAA Third Round Contest on Saturday
Tulsa's 14th-ranked and 15th-seeded men's soccer team will play host to 17th-ranked Creighton in the NCAA Championship Third Round on Saturday, November 26 beginning at 6:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Tickets are $8 general admission, $3 for youth (3-12 years of age) and $5 for groups...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Luke Jeffus Named to College Soccer News National Team of the Week
Tulsa men's soccer player Luke Jeffus was tabbed to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week, as announced today by the same publication. Jeffus scored the game-winning goal to give 15th-seeded Tulsa a 1-0 win over 14th-ranked Georgetown in the NCAA Second Round on Sunday evening at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Captures 1-0 Win Over Georgetown in NCAA Second Round
Luke Jeffus scored the game-winning goal to give 15th-seeded Tulsa a 1-0 win over 14th-ranked Georgetown in the NCAA Second Round on Sunday evening at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane moved to 10-4-2 on the season, while the Hoyas concluded the year with a 12-6-3 overall mark.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Falls to Murray State in Third Place Matchup
Gamebook (PDF) | Season Stats (PDF) –– The University of Tulsa men's basketball team couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 77-60 loss to Murray State in the third-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday in the HTC Center. The Golden Hurricane (2-3) places fourth and finishes...
tulsahurricane.com
Former Tulsa Tennis Star Martina Okalova Wins W15 Waco
WACO, Texas — Former University of Tulsa tennis standout and assistant coach Martina Okalova (Banska Bystrica, Slovakia) won her first pro tournament at the W15 Waco Sunday in the Baylor Hurd Tennis Center. After playing into the Main Singles Draw as the No. 3 seed in the Qualifying Draw,...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Prince Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll
IRVING, Texas –– For the second time this season, The University of Tulsa running back Deneric Prince was named to the American Athletic Conference's weekly football honor roll, the league announced today. A 6'0" senior from Manvel, Texas, Prince had his second 200+ rushing game this season and...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Women Claim Mayor’s Cup with 92-77 Win
TULSA, Okla. –– — Tulsa led from start to finish in the 43rd Annual Mayor's Cup against cross-town rival Oral Roberts as the Golden Hurricane captured a 92-77 victory Sunday afternoon in front of 1,362 fans at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. Tulsa improved to 3-1 on...
tulsahurricane.com
TULSA GAME NOTES: THE HOUSTON GAME
TULSA (4-7, 2-5 AAC) vs. HOUSTON (7-4, 5-2 AAC) Saturday, Nov. 26, 6:30pm (CT) Career Record: 42-53 (8 years) Career Record: 86-60 (12 years) UH Record: 25-18 (4 years) • Tulsa is in its 126th season of football in 2022. • Tulsa has the smallest FBS enrollment with a total...
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
tulsahurricane.com
Montgomery Radio Show Monday
TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs Monday on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Montgomery will review last Friday night's home finale against South Florida and preview Tulsa's matchup against the Houston Cougars. Fans are...
‘I jumped up and everyone went crazy,’ Stillwater sophomore makes perfect ACT score
A Stillwater High School student and his family are celebrating after he earned a perfect ACT Score of 36.
oklahomawatch.org
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
news9.com
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
Scheels confirms Tulsa location coming in 2024
The company is bringing their first all sports store to Tulsa at Woodland Hills mall in Fall of 2024.
Four TPD officers first on scene relive medical building shooting
It's a day that Tulsans will never forget. On June 1, a man entered the Warren Clinic, opened fire and killed four people.
Tulsans share concern, anger over butane transload facility near BMX headquarters
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are concerned about a recent decision made by members of City Council. A business is currently transloading butane next to BMX National Headquarters. Transloading is when a shipment is transferred from one method of transportation to another. In this case, butane is being moved from...
Man speaks out after girlfriend killed in Jenks crash
The boyfriend of the woman that fatally drove into a home in Jenks last week is speaking out about the one he loved.
Oklahoma Man Among 5 Killed In Colorado Nightclub Shooting
Police are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Saturday night killing 5 and injuring another 25. Now friends and family are remembering the five people who were killed, including a man from Green Country, Daniel Aston. The victim from Oklahoma,...
Who's Who in Tulsa: A 'Tulsa King' Character Guide
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan may be one of the hardest-working writers in the industry. Not only does he have new episodes of Yellowstone airing, but he's working on prequel and spinoff series as well as another season of his show, Mayor of Kingstown. But there's one show, in particular, we're super excited about: Tulsa King. Starring Sylvester Stallone, the legendary action hero. It's a mafia-centric tale about an ex-capo who finds himself pushed out of his former territory in New York after serving a prison sentence for his boss. Now operating out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, he has to settle new territory and build up his cred as a made man once more. But of course, as you've probably guessed, that won't be easy.
Tulsa Fire Quickly Puts Out Flames At Old South Apartments
At least one apartment unit is damaged after Tulsa firefighters responded to the Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale. Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the building when they arrived around 2 p.m. Sunday. They were able to put the fire out while containing most of the damage to a single unit.
