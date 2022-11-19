Read full article on original website
What they’re saying nationally, in Salt Lake City after Oregon Ducks defeat Utah
No. 12 Oregon defeated No. 10 Utah 20-17 Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) are one step closer to playing in the Pac-12 Championship game against USC. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Salt Lake City after the game:. No. 12...
Fox Crader, 4-star 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks’ second second commitment of the 2024 recruiting class is from Washington. Fox Crader, a four-star offensive tackle from Vancouver, orally committed to the Ducks on Monday. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Crader is the No. 23 offensive tackle and No. 343 overall prospect in the class, according to...
AP college football top 25: USC moves into top 5 for 1st time in 5 years
Southern California moved into the top five of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday for the first time in five years. Georgia received 62 of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank as the top four teams held their places after playing varying degrees of close games Saturday.
Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State
It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
Paul Finebaum, First Take crew debate Playoff pandemonium if LSU wins SEC title
College football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the set of First Take to debate the College Football Playoff with Stephen A. Smith and Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo. They quickly got into a heated debate about what to do with LSU if the Tigers managed to pull off an upset over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
Rocky Top Roundtable: Vanderbilt
Tennessee will look to finish with ten regular season wins for the first time since 2003 on Saturday when they close out the 2022 season in Nashville. The Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) end the regular-season schedule at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) with a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The game will be televised by SEC Network.
Poor 3rd quarter sinks Portland Trail Blazers in 119-111 loss at Milwaukee Bucks: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers, playing without Damian Lillard, put forth a spirited effort in the first half Monday night at the Milwaukee Bucks before the game unraveled in the third quarter and they lost, 119-111, at Fiserv Forum. The Blazers trailed 63-61 at halftime after shooting 55.6% against one of...
Aliyah Boston rallies No. 1 South Carolina past No. 2 Stanford
Bree Hall hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime, Aliyah Boston overcame early foul trouble to score 14, including the tying jumper with two seconds left in regulation, and No. 1 and defending champion South Carolina rallied past second-ranked Stanford 76-71 on Sunday in a dramatic early-season showdown.
Arkansas vs. San Diego State: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom
Arkansas basketball looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season with a third-place game against Top 25 opponent San Diego State on Wednesday night. The final game of the Maui Invitational for both teams will offer a chance to leave with a winning record against fierce competition in one of college basketball’s most competitive multi-team events. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN2, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.
Subscriber football pick ‘em: Who will win this week’s Oregon high school championship games?
It’s time for championship football in Oregon. On Friday and Saturday, the top teams in every classification will battle it out for state titles. Games will be held at either Hillsboro Stadium or Cottage Grove High School. Vote below in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s football polls with your thoughts on who...
