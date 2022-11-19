ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State

It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Rocky Top Roundtable: Vanderbilt

Tennessee will look to finish with ten regular season wins for the first time since 2003 on Saturday when they close out the 2022 season in Nashville. The Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) end the regular-season schedule at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) with a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The game will be televised by SEC Network.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

Arkansas vs. San Diego State: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

Arkansas basketball looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season with a third-place game against Top 25 opponent San Diego State on Wednesday night. The final game of the Maui Invitational for both teams will offer a chance to leave with a winning record against fierce competition in one of college basketball’s most competitive multi-team events. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN2, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy