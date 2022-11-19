Read full article on original website
Oregon State football: Smith hopeful on injury front, it’s Ben Gulbranson’s job for remainder of season
Oregon State’s list of injuries isn’t as long as it was a week ago, but it remains hefty. Hit hard by injuries in their 38-10 win over California on Nov. 12, the Beavers returned some of those players last Saturday against Arizona State. More than a handful remain sidelined, though coach Jonathan Smith believes that list could dwindle when OSU plays host to Oregon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Reser Stadium.
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning mum on injury status of Alex Forsyth, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Chase Cota against Oregon State
The status of several injured Oregon Ducks is unspecified entering the regular-season finale at Oregon State. Starting center Alex Forsyth missed his first game of the season due to a right shoulder injury. Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson left last week’s win over Utah after getting his leg rolled up on. Receiver Chase Cota has missed the last three games due to an unspecified injury he suffered earlier this month at Cal.
Oregon Ducks return to top 10 of College Football Playoff rankings after beating Utah
Oregon is back in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of its regular season finale against Oregon State. The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) are No. 9, up from No. 12 last week after defeating Utah. Oregon travels to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC).
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix’s right foot injury to be evaluated daily ahead of game at Oregon State
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will continue to undergo treatment for an injured right foot, which will be evaluated daily ahead of the team’s trip to Oregon State on Saturday. Nix played against Utah even though he barely practiced last week for the No. 10 Ducks. He completed 25...
Oregon State improves to No. 21 in College Football Playoff rankings
Oregon State earned its highest ever College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday, landing at No. 21 in this week’s release. The Beavers, No. 23 a week ago, are coming off a 31-7 win over Arizona State. OSU is 8-3 heading into Saturday’s regular season finale against Oregon at 12:30 p.m. in Reser Stadium.
Oregon Ducks at Oregon State Beavers: A football rivalry sneak peek
No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) at No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Fox Crader, 4-star 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks’ second second commitment of the 2024 recruiting class is from Washington. Fox Crader, a four-star offensive tackle from Vancouver, orally committed to the Ducks on Monday. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Crader is the No. 23 offensive tackle and No. 343 overall prospect in the class, according to...
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ win over Utah
The Oregon Ducks defeated the Utah Utes 20-17 Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 10 Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) prepare to travel to No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC):
Oregon Ducks’ Bennett Williams named Pac-12 defensive player of the week
Oregon Ducks safety Bennett Williams was recognized by the Pac-12 for his play against Utah. Williams, who tied a career-high with 14 tackles and had two interceptions in the 20-17 Oregon win, was named defensive player of the week. It’s his first weekly honor from the conference this season and second of his career.
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham among semifinalists for Broyles Award
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is among the semifinalists for the Broyles Award. Dillingham is one of 15 semifinalists for the award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. He is the third Oregon assistant coach to be named a semifinalist and first since former defensive coordinator Andy Avalos in 2019. Gary Crowton (2005) is the only UO coach to be named a Broyles Award finalist.
Oregon softball adds all-Big East pitcher Elise Sokolsky from UConn
The Oregon softball team badly needed to add another arm and found it in former UConn right-hander Elise Sokolsky. The Big East leader in wins and strikeouts last season, Sokolsky committed to transfer to UO on Monday. Sokolsky went 20-6 with a 2.55 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 159 innings...
Oregon women’s basketball builds big lead, doesn’t close out 4th quarter in win over Southern Utah
Up big after three quarters, the Oregon Ducks took their foot off the gas and made a blowout appear competitive. Te-Hina Paopao scored 17 points and freshmen Grace VanSlooten and Chance Gray each had 12 for the No. 18 Ducks in a 66-54 win over Southern Utah Monday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon State cracks coaches poll for first time this season as Beavers No. 22 in AP, coaches
The Oregon State Beavers made their first appearance of season in the coaches’ top 25 poll on Sunday, debuting at No. 22. The Beavers moved up three positions to No. 22 in the AP Top 25. OSU was No. 25 last week. The Beavers, coming off a 31-7 win...
Where Are They Now? From state champion at Ashland to Oregon Ducks star to the NFL, Chad Cota had a storybook football life
By Dave Ball Southern Oregon native Chad Cota helped put Ashland football on the map in the late 1980s and would go on to a lengthy professional career. Cota started to realize his potential after earning a spot with the Grizzlies his sophomore year — a season that ended in the ...
Oregon women’s basketball moves into top 20 of AP poll
The Oregon Ducks moved into the top 20 of the AP women’s basketball poll ahead of their biggest week of nonconference play. The Ducks (3-0) are ranked No. 18 with 208 points in the AP poll, up from No. 21 with 180 points last week, after beating Southern. Oregon...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 66-56 loss to No. 3 Houston
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 3 Houston. The Cougars won 66-56. N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks (2-2). Houston (4-0) was a 7-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from tonight’s game....
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Wild Yeast Bakery opens as one-stop sourdough shop in Corvallis
Those who frequent farmers markets in Corvallis and Albany likely have waited in line for a fresh, hot loaf of organic sourdough bread from Wild Yeast Bakery. On Saturday, Nov. 19, April and Craig Hall Cutting moved their bread-making business from their home to a brick-and-mortar location at 648 SW Second St. Suite 120 in downtown Corvallis.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
