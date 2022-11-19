ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State football: Smith hopeful on injury front, it’s Ben Gulbranson’s job for remainder of season

Oregon State’s list of injuries isn’t as long as it was a week ago, but it remains hefty. Hit hard by injuries in their 38-10 win over California on Nov. 12, the Beavers returned some of those players last Saturday against Arizona State. More than a handful remain sidelined, though coach Jonathan Smith believes that list could dwindle when OSU plays host to Oregon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Reser Stadium.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning mum on injury status of Alex Forsyth, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Chase Cota against Oregon State

The status of several injured Oregon Ducks is unspecified entering the regular-season finale at Oregon State. Starting center Alex Forsyth missed his first game of the season due to a right shoulder injury. Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson left last week’s win over Utah after getting his leg rolled up on. Receiver Chase Cota has missed the last three games due to an unspecified injury he suffered earlier this month at Cal.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham among semifinalists for Broyles Award

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is among the semifinalists for the Broyles Award. Dillingham is one of 15 semifinalists for the award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. He is the third Oregon assistant coach to be named a semifinalist and first since former defensive coordinator Andy Avalos in 2019. Gary Crowton (2005) is the only UO coach to be named a Broyles Award finalist.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Wild Yeast Bakery opens as one-stop sourdough shop in Corvallis

Those who frequent farmers markets in Corvallis and Albany likely have waited in line for a fresh, hot loaf of organic sourdough bread from Wild Yeast Bakery. On Saturday, Nov. 19, April and Craig Hall Cutting moved their bread-making business from their home to a brick-and-mortar location at 648 SW Second St. Suite 120 in downtown Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy