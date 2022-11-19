Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is among the semifinalists for the Broyles Award. Dillingham is one of 15 semifinalists for the award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. He is the third Oregon assistant coach to be named a semifinalist and first since former defensive coordinator Andy Avalos in 2019. Gary Crowton (2005) is the only UO coach to be named a Broyles Award finalist.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO