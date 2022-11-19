ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 11 matchup vs. Colts

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The Eagles are just moments away from departing the NovaCare Complex for a road matchup against the Colts.

The team is facing its first real adversity of the season after it was announced that Dallas Goedert would go on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The team also placed backup defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve with a knee injury, prompting the signing of veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Hours after signing Joseph, Philadelphia added former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

With the team moving on from Monday’s loss, here’s an updated unofficial depth chart.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Gardner Minshew

3rd — Ian Book

RB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Miles Sanders

2nd — Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell

4th — Trey Sermon

WR

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Zach Pascal

WR

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

WR

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Quez Watkins

2nd — Britain Covey

TE

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Jack Stoll

2nd — Grant Calcaterra

3rd — Tyree Jackson

LT

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2nd — Andre Dillard

LG

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

C

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Starter — Jason Kelce

2nd — Cam Jurgens

RG

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Isaac Seumalo

2nd — Josh Sills

RT

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

DE

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Brandon Graham

2nd — Robert Quinn

DT

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Milton Wiliams

DT

The team’s newest additions to the defensive line, Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, both joined in on practice upon their arrivals in Philadelphia. Check out the best photos from preparations ahead of the Eagles vs. Colts! Mandatory: Kiel Leggere

Starter — Javon Hargrave

2nd — Linval Joseph

DE

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Starter — Josh Sweat

2nd — Ndamukong Suh (Suh is currently on the 53-man roster)

The expectation is that Gannon will employ the veteran Suh as a defensive end in 3-4 and 5-2 sets.

SAM

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Patrick Johnson

3rd — Kyron Johnson

MLB

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — T.J. Edwards

2nd — Nakobe Dean

WILL

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Kyzir White

2nd — Shaun Bradley

CB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Zech McPhearson

CB

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

SLOT CB

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

S

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Starter — Marcus Epps

2nd — Reed Blankenship

3rd — Andre Chachere

S

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — C.J. Gardner-Johnson

2nd — K’Von Wallace

