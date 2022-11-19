Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 11 matchup vs. Colts

The Eagles are just moments away from departing the NovaCare Complex for a road matchup against the Colts.

The team is facing its first real adversity of the season after it was announced that Dallas Goedert would go on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The team also placed backup defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve with a knee injury, prompting the signing of veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Hours after signing Joseph, Philadelphia added former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

With the team moving on from Monday’s loss, here’s an updated unofficial depth chart.

QB

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Gardner Minshew

3rd — Ian Book

RB

Starter — Miles Sanders

2nd — Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell

4th — Trey Sermon

WR

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Zach Pascal

WR

WR

Starter — Quez Watkins

2nd — Britain Covey

TE

Starter — Jack Stoll

2nd — Grant Calcaterra

3rd — Tyree Jackson

LT

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2nd — Andre Dillard

LG

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

C

Starter — Jason Kelce

2nd — Cam Jurgens

RG

Starter — Isaac Seumalo

2nd — Josh Sills

RT

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

DE

Starter — Brandon Graham

2nd — Robert Quinn

DT

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Milton Wiliams

DT

Starter — Javon Hargrave

Starter — Javon Hargrave

2nd — Linval Joseph

DE

Starter — Josh Sweat

2nd — Ndamukong Suh (Suh is currently on the 53-man roster)

The expectation is that Gannon will employ the veteran Suh as a defensive end in 3-4 and 5-2 sets.

SAM

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Patrick Johnson

3rd — Kyron Johnson

MLB

Starter — T.J. Edwards

2nd — Nakobe Dean

WILL

Starter — Kyzir White

2nd — Shaun Bradley

CB

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Zech McPhearson

CB

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

SLOT CB

S

Starter — Marcus Epps

2nd — Reed Blankenship

3rd — Andre Chachere

S

Starter — C.J. Gardner-Johnson

2nd — K’Von Wallace