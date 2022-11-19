Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 11 matchup vs. Colts
The Eagles are just moments away from departing the NovaCare Complex for a road matchup against the Colts.
The team is facing its first real adversity of the season after it was announced that Dallas Goedert would go on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
The team also placed backup defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve with a knee injury, prompting the signing of veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.
Hours after signing Joseph, Philadelphia added former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.
With the team moving on from Monday’s loss, here’s an updated unofficial depth chart.
QB
Starter — Jalen Hurts
2nd — Gardner Minshew
3rd — Ian Book
RB
Starter — Miles Sanders
2nd — Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell
4th — Trey Sermon
WR
Starter — A.J. Brown
2nd — Zach Pascal
WR
WR
Starter — Quez Watkins
2nd — Britain Covey
TE
Starter — Jack Stoll
2nd — Grant Calcaterra
3rd — Tyree Jackson
LT
Starter — Jordan Mailata
2nd — Andre Dillard
LG
Starter — Landon Dickerson
2nd — Sua Opeta
C
Starter — Jason Kelce
2nd — Cam Jurgens
RG
Starter — Isaac Seumalo
2nd — Josh Sills
RT
Starter — Lane Johnson
2nd — Jack Driscoll
DE
Starter — Brandon Graham
2nd — Robert Quinn
DT
Starter — Fletcher Cox
2nd — Milton Wiliams
DT
Starter — Javon Hargrave
2nd — Linval Joseph
DE
Starter — Josh Sweat
2nd — Ndamukong Suh (Suh is currently on the 53-man roster)
The expectation is that Gannon will employ the veteran Suh as a defensive end in 3-4 and 5-2 sets.
SAM
Starter — Haason Reddick
2nd — Patrick Johnson
3rd — Kyron Johnson
MLB
Starter — T.J. Edwards
2nd — Nakobe Dean
WILL
Starter — Kyzir White
2nd — Shaun Bradley
CB
Starter — Darius Slay
2nd — Zech McPhearson
CB
Starter — James Bradberry
2nd — Josh Jobe
SLOT CB
S
Starter — Marcus Epps
2nd — Reed Blankenship
3rd — Andre Chachere
S
Starter — C.J. Gardner-Johnson
2nd — K’Von Wallace
Comments / 0