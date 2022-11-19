ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nittanysportsnow.com

Mathias Barnwell Will Sign with Penn State on Dec. 21

On Monday, Class of 2023 Penn State commit Mathias “Mega” Barnwell announced on his Twitter account that he will be signing his letter of intent to play for Penn State on December 21st at 6 p.m. at Riverbend High School, which is the first day of the early signing period.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
pbmainstream.com

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon Escape Maryland

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon left California and traveled all the way across the country to play the number one team in Maryland, the DeMatha Stags. However, what was an exciting game between two star-studded lineups turned into a frightening scene just minutes into the game. Coming into the game,...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Quince Orchard Alum Johnny Hodges: From Unwanted to Undefeated

Johnny Hodges is used to being underrated and unwanted. Now he’s undefeated. In a span of three years, Hodges has gone from being a decorated three-sport star at Quince Orchard High School with no scholarship offers from a major school to being a star linebacker at TCU, one of college football’s four remaining undefeated teams.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
PennLive.com

Penn State recruiting mailbag: Ejani Shakir’s decommitment, transfer portal scenarios, more

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after its dominant win over Rutgers. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
NorthcentralPA.com

New distillery tasting room opens in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — Imagine getting your cocktail instantly, all with the pull of a tap. A new tasting room in Lewisburg offers just that — cocktails on tap. The owner of Hungry Run Distillery, Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, says the cocktails on tap are a unique touch. "We currently have eight cocktails that are premixed and...
LEWISBURG, PA
Wbaltv.com

Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg

A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
allaccess.com

Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore

KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Two Injured After Serious Collision In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. –  On November 18, 2022 at approximately 9:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Hollywood Road. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in the collision with one vehicle overturned. Two...
LEONARDTOWN, MD

