Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
casualhoya.com
La Salvation: Hoyas Lucky to Edge Explorers, 69-62, After Another Second-half Implosion
When your Georgetown Hoyas released their 2022-23 schedule, many fans believed that the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic would not be a strong enough test. The reality was quite different. The Hoyas were fortunate to follow up their Friday shellacking to Loyola Marymount with a narrow, heart-attack-inducing win against the La Salle Explorers, 69-62.
nittanysportsnow.com
Mathias Barnwell Will Sign with Penn State on Dec. 21
On Monday, Class of 2023 Penn State commit Mathias “Mega” Barnwell announced on his Twitter account that he will be signing his letter of intent to play for Penn State on December 21st at 6 p.m. at Riverbend High School, which is the first day of the early signing period.
College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday
One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons. "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
pbmainstream.com
Bronny James and Sierra Canyon Escape Maryland
Bronny James and Sierra Canyon left California and traveled all the way across the country to play the number one team in Maryland, the DeMatha Stags. However, what was an exciting game between two star-studded lineups turned into a frightening scene just minutes into the game. Coming into the game,...
mymcmedia.org
Quince Orchard Alum Johnny Hodges: From Unwanted to Undefeated
Johnny Hodges is used to being underrated and unwanted. Now he’s undefeated. In a span of three years, Hodges has gone from being a decorated three-sport star at Quince Orchard High School with no scholarship offers from a major school to being a star linebacker at TCU, one of college football’s four remaining undefeated teams.
Penn State’s place in AP college football rankings is unchanged after Rutgers victory
The Nittany Lions remain just outside the top 10 after defeating Rutgers 55-10.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Ejani Shakir’s decommitment, transfer portal scenarios, more
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after its dominant win over Rutgers. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
nittanysportsnow.com
2023 4-Star WR Tyseer Denmark Names Penn State to Top 3, Decision This Week
The recruiting battle for Tyseer Denmark’s signature will come down to a battle between Big Ten rivals and a school from way, way across the country from his native Philadelphia. Denmark, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound four-star wide receiver from Roman Catholic High in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has narrowed a list of...
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after blowing out Rutgers?
The Nittany Lions are 9-2 on the season.
mocoshow.com
The Sports Junkies Sign New Four-Year Deal With 106.7; Three of the Four are MoCo Residents
Maryland-natives John Auville (Cakes), Eric Bickel (EB), Jason Bishop (Lurch/Bish) and John-Paul Flaim (JP) will remain on WJFK-FM (106.7 The Fan) Washington, DC, weekdays from 5-10am for at least another four years, the group announced last week. Auville, Bickel, and Flaim grew up as friends in Bowie, Maryland. Bishop and...
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Corman: 24 years in Pennsylvania Senate a ‘great ride’ full of proud moments
“Thank you all for traveling this road with me.”
New distillery tasting room opens in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — Imagine getting your cocktail instantly, all with the pull of a tap. A new tasting room in Lewisburg offers just that — cocktails on tap. The owner of Hungry Run Distillery, Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, says the cocktails on tap are a unique touch. "We currently have eight cocktails that are premixed and...
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
Wbaltv.com
Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
allaccess.com
Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore
KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
Bay Net
Two Injured After Serious Collision In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On November 18, 2022 at approximately 9:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Hollywood Road. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in the collision with one vehicle overturned. Two...
