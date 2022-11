Back in 2009, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four took place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and Michigan State fans probably remember it very well. During that tournament, the Spartans not only advanced to the Final Four, but they advanced all the way to the National Championship Game, where they eventually lost to North Carolina in front of over 70,000 fans at Ford Field. Now, according to reports, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four is returning to the Motor City.

DETROIT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO