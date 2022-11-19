ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cuse.com

Five Earn NFHCA All-Region Honors

GENEVA, N.Y. – Five Syracuse University field hockey standouts earned All-Region recognition from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as the NFHCA made its announcement Tuesday afternoon in a partnership with The LineUp. Syracuse, which is the only ACC program to reach the second round NCAA Tournament in each...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Moving On! Orange Advance with 2-1 Win over Penn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men's soccer advances to the NCAA Championship Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016, as the No. 3 seed Orange rallied past Ivy League champion Penn in overtime, 2-1. No. 12 seed Cornell awaits Syracuse in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

'Cuse Heads to Boston for Regular Season Finale

Syracuse looks to end the regular season on a high note when it takes on Boston College in the final regular-season game of the of year on Saturday. The Orange have already clinched a bowl game invitation but want to grab momentum heading into the postseason. Fans can watch the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Women's Basketball Falls at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Syracuse (4-1) dropped its first road game of the 2022-23 season, falling to Penn State (5-0), 82-69, at the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday night. The Orange were led by Dyaisha Fair, who tallied a team-high 20 points. Syracuse led by 13 at the end...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
cuse.com

Allen Earns ACC Rookie of the Week Honor

Syracuse freshman LeQuint Allen is this week's ACC Rookie of the Week after his performance against Wake Forest. The Millville, N.J. native was responsible for two touchdowns against the Demon Deacons. Allen completed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Devaughn Cooper on a halfback pass and also scored on a 41-yard...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Set For Red Storm Clash

Game Details: Tuesday, Nov. 22, Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:00 p.m. St. John's Links: Notes | News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse (3-1) will face undefeated St. John's (5-0) at the Vividseats Empire Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Tuesday night. Tip-off is slated for 9:00 p.m. and the game will air live on ESPN2.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Q&A with Ava Irvin

​​​As the Syracuse Orange prepare to host Bucknell in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, Nov. 25 (7 p.m., ACCNX), we continue our Q&A series to help you get to know your Orange! In this edition we talk with junior guard and Atlanta native, Ava Irvin. What is...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Meet Richmond At Empire Classic

Game Details: Monday, Nov. 21, Brooklyn, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Syracuse (2-1) heads to the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. to take on Richmond (2-2) in the Vividseats Empire Classic on Monday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the matchup will air live on ESPN2. SETTING THE STAGE. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. St. John’s: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wraps up play Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the St. John’s Red Storm in the 2022 Empire Classic. The game between the two former Big East affiliates will air nationwide on ESPN2 at approximately 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the first game in Tuesday’s double-header at the Barclays Center between Richmond and Temple. The SU-St. John’s can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Former Syracuse Player & NBA Trainer Arrested

Rob McClanaghan always seemed like a go-getter. He was a walk-on for Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and later took his learned skills to becoming a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars. Now McClanaghan is being accused of a horrific crime that allegedly occurred at a Boston hotel last week.
SYRACUSE, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Syracuse, NY

While it may not be as big or bustling as New York City, upstate Syracuse, New York, has plenty to offer families looking for a fun and relaxing getaway. The area experiences all four seasons, so there is always something to do no matter when you visit. Many people think...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SYR Reading Runway unveiled at Syracuse Hancock

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library unveiled the SYR Reading Runway, a children’s library located at the airport. Christian Zabriskie, executive director for the Onondaga County Public Library, said they’ve been planning this for a while. “This is a library but you get to keep the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Central New Yorkers still getting plenty of snow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the city of Syracuse has yet to see major snowfall, plenty outside the city have been hit hard. Neighbors to the north of the city have seen a fair amount of snow along with less-than-ideal driving conditions. “It’s really, really cold. It hurts.” CJ...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy