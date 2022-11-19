Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
cuse.com
Five Earn NFHCA All-Region Honors
GENEVA, N.Y. – Five Syracuse University field hockey standouts earned All-Region recognition from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as the NFHCA made its announcement Tuesday afternoon in a partnership with The LineUp. Syracuse, which is the only ACC program to reach the second round NCAA Tournament in each...
cuse.com
Moving On! Orange Advance with 2-1 Win over Penn
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men's soccer advances to the NCAA Championship Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016, as the No. 3 seed Orange rallied past Ivy League champion Penn in overtime, 2-1. No. 12 seed Cornell awaits Syracuse in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The...
cuse.com
'Cuse Heads to Boston for Regular Season Finale
Syracuse looks to end the regular season on a high note when it takes on Boston College in the final regular-season game of the of year on Saturday. The Orange have already clinched a bowl game invitation but want to grab momentum heading into the postseason. Fans can watch the...
cuse.com
Women's Basketball Falls at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Syracuse (4-1) dropped its first road game of the 2022-23 season, falling to Penn State (5-0), 82-69, at the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday night. The Orange were led by Dyaisha Fair, who tallied a team-high 20 points. Syracuse led by 13 at the end...
cuse.com
Allen Earns ACC Rookie of the Week Honor
Syracuse freshman LeQuint Allen is this week's ACC Rookie of the Week after his performance against Wake Forest. The Millville, N.J. native was responsible for two touchdowns against the Demon Deacons. Allen completed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Devaughn Cooper on a halfback pass and also scored on a 41-yard...
cuse.com
Orange Set For Red Storm Clash
Game Details: Tuesday, Nov. 22, Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:00 p.m. St. John's Links: Notes | News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse (3-1) will face undefeated St. John's (5-0) at the Vividseats Empire Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Tuesday night. Tip-off is slated for 9:00 p.m. and the game will air live on ESPN2.
cuse.com
Q&A with Ava Irvin
As the Syracuse Orange prepare to host Bucknell in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, Nov. 25 (7 p.m., ACCNX), we continue our Q&A series to help you get to know your Orange! In this edition we talk with junior guard and Atlanta native, Ava Irvin. What is...
Chris Bell breaks out of his shell: Syracuse freshman scores 11 in win over Richmond
Brooklyn, N.Y. – The questions kept coming and Chris Bell, his head bowed, kept up a mechanical patter of short, simple answers. Syracuse’s freshman forward had just scored 11 points on 4-of-8 overall shooting. He took five shots from the 3-point line and made three of them.
cuse.com
Orange Meet Richmond At Empire Classic
Game Details: Monday, Nov. 21, Brooklyn, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Syracuse (2-1) heads to the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. to take on Richmond (2-2) in the Vividseats Empire Classic on Monday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the matchup will air live on ESPN2. SETTING THE STAGE. Syracuse...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. St. John’s: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wraps up play Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the St. John’s Red Storm in the 2022 Empire Classic. The game between the two former Big East affiliates will air nationwide on ESPN2 at approximately 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the first game in Tuesday’s double-header at the Barclays Center between Richmond and Temple. The SU-St. John’s can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Former Syracuse Player & NBA Trainer Arrested
Rob McClanaghan always seemed like a go-getter. He was a walk-on for Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and later took his learned skills to becoming a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars. Now McClanaghan is being accused of a horrific crime that allegedly occurred at a Boston hotel last week.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Syracuse, NY
While it may not be as big or bustling as New York City, upstate Syracuse, New York, has plenty to offer families looking for a fun and relaxing getaway. The area experiences all four seasons, so there is always something to do no matter when you visit. Many people think...
waer.org
Syracuse Housing Authority attempts to fund senior housing renovations at Eastwood Heights
The City of Syracuse and Syracuse Housing Authority are trying to improve the quality of more than four dozen affordable senior housing units at Eastwood Heights. Syracuse Common Councilors Monday cleared the way for the SHA to pursue a funding agreement. The building is 100 years old and hasn't seen...
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
How small players feed Syracuse’s big gun problem: 1,000 crime guns have come from outside NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — On April 27, 2016, Victor Vasquez Melendez walked into the Southern Oaks Gun and Pawn in Orlando, Fla., and bought a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Three weeks later, that same Jimenez Arms pistol was found, loaded, in a student’s backpack at Fowler High School, according to court records.
SYR Reading Runway unveiled at Syracuse Hancock
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library unveiled the SYR Reading Runway, a children’s library located at the airport. Christian Zabriskie, executive director for the Onondaga County Public Library, said they’ve been planning this for a while. “This is a library but you get to keep the […]
localsyr.com
Central New Yorkers still getting plenty of snow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the city of Syracuse has yet to see major snowfall, plenty outside the city have been hit hard. Neighbors to the north of the city have seen a fair amount of snow along with less-than-ideal driving conditions. “It’s really, really cold. It hurts.” CJ...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse plow drivers providing aid in Buffalo area during fierce snowstorm
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The New York State Thruway Authority send a group of plow drivers and supervisors from Syracuse to aid with snow removal in Buffalo before the storm hit, a spokesperson said. On Wednesday, employees from the Thruway Authority Syracuse Maintenance Division were deployed to the Buffalo area in...
James Coleman: Well-known Syracuse florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast
James P. Coleman, 1928-2022: Syracuse-area florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. James “Jim” Coleman wore many hats during his life. If you purchase a product...
Verones celebrate 50th anniversary
On Oct. 28, 2022, John and Joanne Verone of East Syracuse celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. A special blessing was given by Father Daniel Caruso. In 1985, they opened the […]
Comments / 0