Clovis, CA

clovisroundup.com

Children’s Electric Christmas Parade to arrive into Old Town December 3rd

On Saturday night, December 3rd the holiday spirit will be in full swing in Old Town Clovis. This is when the streets will fill with families watching the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade hosted by the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club. Every December, Clovis residents look forward to the Clovis...
CLOVIS, CA
baristanet.com

Skating, Igloos and More! Newark Winter Village Returns for the Holiday Season

NEWARK, N.J. – Newark Winter Village, a much-loved holiday tradition, returns for the season to transform downtown Newark into a winter wonderland. The festive event at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, will open on November 25, Wednesdays–Sundays and run through January 31, 2023. Visitors...
NEWARK, NJ
YourCentralValley.com

Opening day of the Hanford Winter Wonderland

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland took place on Saturday where guests enjoyed a tree lighting ceremony, special guest appearances, and an ice-skating rink.  “Last year was the inaugural year, we went bigger and better and almost doubled the size of the ice rink,” said Brad Albert, the City of Hanford’s Parks […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 winners announced

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once again to bring you the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The home, built by De Young Properties, can be found in the DYP Crown Point Community near Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. Currently...
FRESNO, CA
foodgressing.com

Where to eat after watching Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting NYC

If you’re looking for the perfect spot to grab a warm meal after checking out the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, look no further. Here are 5 conveniently located restaurants to get cozy after checking out the tree lighting ceremony, happening on Wednesday, November 30. Sushi Lab Rooftop. Sushi Lab...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yourcentralvalley.com

KSEE24 News Special Edition Weather

A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast. A freeze warning has been issued for portions of the Valley for early Monday morning. The rest of the week will see a warming trend that will put Fresno into the 70s for Thanksgiving. This forecast originally aired on KSEE24...
FRESNO, CA
dallasexaminer.com

Remembering Rev. Calvin O. Butts

When I was about 7 years old, my family and I were visiting New York City and attending a large worship service at historic Abyssinian Baptist Church when I let go of my mother’s hand in the bustling crowd on the way to the balcony and suddenly became separated from her. I was overwhelmed with panic and fear. But friendly people summoned an usher who took me down to the pulpit, where the preacher embraced me and asked the congregation if anyone knew this child. My mother, who was frantically searching for me in the balcony, stood and said yes, and another usher quickly reunited us. I can still remember how terrifying it felt to be lost. But I also remember how adults at Abyssinian Baptist Church immediately surrounded me with care and concern, reassured me they would take care of me, and did not let go until I was safe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Donated turkeys boxed up for families in need across New Jersey

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- Thanksgiving is just days away, and there are still lots of families who don't know if they will have a meal.The Community Food Bank of New Jersey is working to provide meals to those families in their state. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram was in Hillside, where a lot of the food was being boxed up Monday. Altogether, 19,000 holiday boxes will go out statewide.Glenn Bachan picked up 105 boxes to give to residents at the New Brunswick Apartments.#BetterTogether: Season of Giving"Here today to pick up a bunch of boxes, turkey and so on, to give out to all residents...
HILLSIDE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Groups to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals to Thousands

As families make last minute trips to the grocery store in preparation for Thanksgiving, organizations around Jersey City are getting ready for one of the biggest food drives of the year with plans to feed thousands around the community. One of the organizations providing Thanksgiving dinners is Mercy Nonprofit in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thesungazette.com

Community gobbles up Thanksgiving food items from VUSD event

VISALIA – As Visalia Unified School District continues to expand its new motto of “One Visalia Connected,” and having its students give back to the community, Sequoia High School hosted a community food distribution event. On Nov. 16, Visalia Unified School District’s (VUSD) Sequoia High School partnered...
VISALIA, CA
kingsriverlife.com

National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day

Last December, a group gathered downtown to read the names of and remember fifty-six identified individuals who had died homeless in Fresno between January and November 2021. The service included readings, short messages, and music from a variety of religious traditions. I thought of a friend who used to visit...
FRESNO, CA
hudsontv.com

The Town of West New York Distributes 3,000 Turkeys For Thanksgiving

It was a frigid Saturday morning, but that did not lessen the spirits of West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, the Board of Commissioners, members of the town’s Police Department and Department of Public Works’ employees, who distributed Thanksgiving turkeys at the town’s Housing Authority buildings and other senior apartments.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
CBS New York

1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

