3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
clovisroundup.com
Children’s Electric Christmas Parade to arrive into Old Town December 3rd
On Saturday night, December 3rd the holiday spirit will be in full swing in Old Town Clovis. This is when the streets will fill with families watching the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade hosted by the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club. Every December, Clovis residents look forward to the Clovis...
baristanet.com
Skating, Igloos and More! Newark Winter Village Returns for the Holiday Season
NEWARK, N.J. – Newark Winter Village, a much-loved holiday tradition, returns for the season to transform downtown Newark into a winter wonderland. The festive event at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, will open on November 25, Wednesdays–Sundays and run through January 31, 2023. Visitors...
47th Annual Fiesta Navideña
Surround yourself with fashion, familia and cultura for the holidays!
Opening day of the Hanford Winter Wonderland
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland took place on Saturday where guests enjoyed a tree lighting ceremony, special guest appearances, and an ice-skating rink. “Last year was the inaugural year, we went bigger and better and almost doubled the size of the ice rink,” said Brad Albert, the City of Hanford’s Parks […]
KMPH.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 winners announced
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once again to bring you the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The home, built by De Young Properties, can be found in the DYP Crown Point Community near Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. Currently...
KMPH.com
Time for swizzles and twizzles as Hanford opens its Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rink
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — It's beginning to feel a lot like the holiday season as Hanford unveiled its Winter Wonderland November 19. The Winter Wonderland will be open for the community to enjoy through January 8, 2023. Families, friends, and the community are encouraged to enjoy the sights, sounds,...
Jersey Proud: Bloomfield holds annual turkey giveaway for families in need
The Bloomfield mayor's turkey giveaway has been a holiday tradition for more than a dozen years.
foodgressing.com
Where to eat after watching Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting NYC
If you’re looking for the perfect spot to grab a warm meal after checking out the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, look no further. Here are 5 conveniently located restaurants to get cozy after checking out the tree lighting ceremony, happening on Wednesday, November 30. Sushi Lab Rooftop. Sushi Lab...
yourcentralvalley.com
KSEE24 News Special Edition Weather
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast. A freeze warning has been issued for portions of the Valley for early Monday morning. The rest of the week will see a warming trend that will put Fresno into the 70s for Thanksgiving. This forecast originally aired on KSEE24...
dallasexaminer.com
Remembering Rev. Calvin O. Butts
When I was about 7 years old, my family and I were visiting New York City and attending a large worship service at historic Abyssinian Baptist Church when I let go of my mother’s hand in the bustling crowd on the way to the balcony and suddenly became separated from her. I was overwhelmed with panic and fear. But friendly people summoned an usher who took me down to the pulpit, where the preacher embraced me and asked the congregation if anyone knew this child. My mother, who was frantically searching for me in the balcony, stood and said yes, and another usher quickly reunited us. I can still remember how terrifying it felt to be lost. But I also remember how adults at Abyssinian Baptist Church immediately surrounded me with care and concern, reassured me they would take care of me, and did not let go until I was safe.
Donated turkeys boxed up for families in need across New Jersey
HILLSIDE, N.J. -- Thanksgiving is just days away, and there are still lots of families who don't know if they will have a meal.The Community Food Bank of New Jersey is working to provide meals to those families in their state. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram was in Hillside, where a lot of the food was being boxed up Monday. Altogether, 19,000 holiday boxes will go out statewide.Glenn Bachan picked up 105 boxes to give to residents at the New Brunswick Apartments.#BetterTogether: Season of Giving"Here today to pick up a bunch of boxes, turkey and so on, to give out to all residents...
jcitytimes.com
Groups to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals to Thousands
As families make last minute trips to the grocery store in preparation for Thanksgiving, organizations around Jersey City are getting ready for one of the biggest food drives of the year with plans to feed thousands around the community. One of the organizations providing Thanksgiving dinners is Mercy Nonprofit in...
thesungazette.com
Community gobbles up Thanksgiving food items from VUSD event
VISALIA – As Visalia Unified School District continues to expand its new motto of “One Visalia Connected,” and having its students give back to the community, Sequoia High School hosted a community food distribution event. On Nov. 16, Visalia Unified School District’s (VUSD) Sequoia High School partnered...
Loretta's Little Miracles needs more nurses, funding
A northeast Fresno care facility is taking action to help families with medically fragile children or children with disabilities.
kingsriverlife.com
National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day
Last December, a group gathered downtown to read the names of and remember fifty-six identified individuals who had died homeless in Fresno between January and November 2021. The service included readings, short messages, and music from a variety of religious traditions. I thought of a friend who used to visit...
Michelangelo's in Old Town Clovis temporarily closed for repairs, will reopen
A note to customers sits outside Michelangelo's off Bullard and Woodworth Avenues in Old Town Clovis reading "CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE."
hudsontv.com
The Town of West New York Distributes 3,000 Turkeys For Thanksgiving
It was a frigid Saturday morning, but that did not lessen the spirits of West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, the Board of Commissioners, members of the town’s Police Department and Department of Public Works’ employees, who distributed Thanksgiving turkeys at the town’s Housing Authority buildings and other senior apartments.
1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ
WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
Lyft drivers spread the Gospel with ride-hailing ministries
NEW YORK — (AP) — One is an ordained pastor in Brooklyn, the other a single mother and children’s book author in New Jersey. Both drive for Lyft. Both share the word of God as roving preachers. Pastor Kenneth Drayton and Tomika Reid try to inspire passengers...
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
