Brooklyn, NY

PIX11

Bronx lottery winner: Ticket worth more than $31,000 sold

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in the Bronx bought a ticket worth $31,150 for Sunday’s drawing.  The winning Take 5 ticket was bought at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street #154. There was also a winning ticket worth $6,444 recently sold at St. Gabriel Pharmacy, located at 18 W. Burnside Avenue in […]
BRONX, NY
BrooklynPapers.com

Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses

A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings

After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn art installation sparks conversation about police brutality

NEW YORK -  A public art installation in Downtown Brooklyn aims to spark a conversation about police brutality. The Plaza at 300 Ashland is temporarily home to six 7' tall black towers, shaped like emergency call boxes. Inside each box, a screen plays video and audio of 20-year-old testimonies of police violence and injustice.Retired detective Graham Weatherspoon reflects on the words he said for the project two decades ago."Very emotional for me. I spoke about an incident where I was attacked by two NYPD officers because I was running down the street in Midtown Manhattan," he explained to CBS2's Hannah Kliger.The...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years

Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market

Deals slowed but prices remained strong last week in Brooklyn’s luxury market. Another 14 homes asking $2 million or more — seven townhouses, five condos and two co-ops — went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. That’s the same number as the previous week.
BROOKLYN, NY
Madison365

Four largest cities in America will be led by Black mayors

(CNN) — When Rep. Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles mayor next month, Black people will be leading the four largest cities in America. “As Black mayors continue to win elections this cycle, we are excited that, for the first time, the four largest cities — New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago & Houston — are each led by an African American mayor,” the African American Mayors Association said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shore News Network

NYC bus driver assaulted in Queens

NEW YORK – A passenger aboard a Queens MTA bus approached the driver and punched him Sunday evening, according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the attack happened at around 5 p.m. on Sunday near the area of 27th Avenue and Fourth Street in Queens when an unidentified passenger approached the 42-year-old male driver and punched him. Detectives said the attack was unprovoked. At this time, no arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspect. The driver was treated for his injuries at Mount Sinai Hospital. The post NYC bus driver assaulted in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters

Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspects shoot at people in Brooklyn playground: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people pulled out guns and fired at a group of people inside a Brooklyn playground, police said Monday.  The unidentified shooters were in front of Kennedy King Playground on the evening of Nov. 7 when they shot toward a group inside the playground, “causing a grave risk of serious […]
BROOKLYN, NY

