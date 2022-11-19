ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

News 4′s meteorologists share what to expect this winter in a St. Louis Winter Weather Outlook special

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis metro has already seen blasts of winter weather and it’s not Thanksgiving yet. News 4′s First Alert Weather team gives us a detailed view of what you can expect for the rest of the winter months. Our team asks road crews about their latest strategies to keep streets safe, as well as how you can prepare your home and car for the elements.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
momcollective.com

St. Louis Mom 2022 Favorite Things Guide

‘Tis the season to shop local! The St. Louis Mom team recently gathered for a holiday Favorite Things party and exchanged gifts from St. Louis-owned businesses! We love these products so much, we couldn’t resist sharing them with you in the hopes they might be helpful in your holiday shopping! Here’s why our writers chose these products and businesses … in their own words!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Snow flurries followed by bitter cold Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will move in late this afternoon and evening, first bringing a fast hit of light precipitation followed by another shot of cold air. This evening, light rain followed by light snow is expected along the front. A dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is possible, mainly along and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
BELLEVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

'It’s 100% because of the economy': Bakery owner says changing landscape is part of why she's closing

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Defiant Cookie Dough Company, a Chesterfield-based cookie dough and desserts bakery, will permanently close following its final day of operations Wednesday. “It’s 100% because of the economy,” Jennifer Naslund, the company’s founder and owner, said. She said higher costs, labor shortages and changing consumer trends have...
CHESTERFIELD, MO

