Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KMOV
News 4′s meteorologists share what to expect this winter in a St. Louis Winter Weather Outlook special
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis metro has already seen blasts of winter weather and it’s not Thanksgiving yet. News 4′s First Alert Weather team gives us a detailed view of what you can expect for the rest of the winter months. Our team asks road crews about their latest strategies to keep streets safe, as well as how you can prepare your home and car for the elements.
Light Up Cottleville, Christmas in the ‘Ville
Cottleville is the cutest little town nestled near St. Peter's and Weldon Spring.
momcollective.com
St. Louis Mom 2022 Favorite Things Guide
‘Tis the season to shop local! The St. Louis Mom team recently gathered for a holiday Favorite Things party and exchanged gifts from St. Louis-owned businesses! We love these products so much, we couldn’t resist sharing them with you in the hopes they might be helpful in your holiday shopping! Here’s why our writers chose these products and businesses … in their own words!
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
Along the rivers, the Osage Orange, also known as hedge apple, bois d'arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood, flourishes.
Schnucks, Walmart say they’re keeping Thanksgiving prices same as 2021
Schnucks says they’ve seen bigger orders and larger turkey sizes as families are finally meeting in person and in larger numbers this Thanksgiving.
Here's what grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Even with all the planning and prep work that goes into Thanksgiving dinner, that day-of realization that you're missing an essential ingredient is all too common. Are you in need of a last-minute grocery run but aren't sure what's open on the holiday? We've got you...
St. Louis woman makes 200 meals for people in need this Thanksgiving
Erica Sinner set a goal to make 30 Thanksgiving meals to deliver to people in need. After posting about it on Nextdoor, she had dozens of people who wanted to help her, and even local businesses offering to chip in. Now, 30 has turned to 200.
‘Sleep Out’ sleepers prepared for possible coldest night on record
About 80 people spent Thursday night sleeping in the bitter cold as part of the Sleep Out: Executive Edition benefiting the Covenant House Missouri.
Polar Express train ride returns with real train trips
A St. Louis holiday tradition returns.
Urban League holds turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
For the 25th year, the Urban League of Greater St. Louis gave away thousands of turkeys at a Thanksgiving event at its headquarters in north city.
'We need an outlet': Dance class offers chance to express feelings, raise money for CVPA
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis area is still finding ways to express its hurt and healing nearly one month after the deadly school shooting at the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. On Sunday morning, Charmette...
Elderly Belleville couple waiting years on city to fix sinkhole problem
A homeowner in Belleville never dreamed he’d be dealing with such a problem at 86 years old.
Snow flurries followed by bitter cold Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will move in late this afternoon and evening, first bringing a fast hit of light precipitation followed by another shot of cold air. This evening, light rain followed by light snow is expected along the front. A dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is possible, mainly along and […]
St. Charles Amazon workers to participate in strike on Black Friday
Amazon workers in St. Charles are expected to strike in protest of what they call “exploitation.” Workers are demanding better pay, increased compensation for cross training for additional roles, and better worker safety protections.
KMOV
Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
'It’s 100% because of the economy': Bakery owner says changing landscape is part of why she's closing
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Defiant Cookie Dough Company, a Chesterfield-based cookie dough and desserts bakery, will permanently close following its final day of operations Wednesday. “It’s 100% because of the economy,” Jennifer Naslund, the company’s founder and owner, said. She said higher costs, labor shortages and changing consumer trends have...
See the Missouri Place that Just Lit Up Nearly 2 Million Lights
If you're a fan of holiday lights, there is one Missouri place you need to adventure to as they just lit up nearly 2 million bulbs that you can likely see from space if you're an astronaut. This Christmas light effort that would make Clark W. Griswold smile from ear-to-ear...
Comments / 0