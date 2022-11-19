5 Questions with the Falcoholic: which run-first ask-questions-later offensive juggernaut will triumph?

Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Admits He's Considering Quarterback Change
We've already seen a couple of notable starting quarterback changes in the NFL this season, including in Washington, where Taylor Heinicke has supplanted Carson Wentz. Another change could be coming. On Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that the door is open for starting quarterback Davis Mills to be...
After miserable OT loss, Broncos have to consider firing coach Nathaniel Hackett
There's no way to sell Denver Broncos fans on another season of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Broncos fans have been vocal since the team got off to a bad start with a weird Week 1 loss, punctuated by a weird decision by Hackett to settle for a 64-yard field goal at the Seattle Seahawks. Caving to impatient fans' wishes usually isn't smart. In this case, it might be the only choice.
Matt Eberflus: Luke Getsy is doing an 'outstanding job,' but Bears need to work together to improve in 2-minute offense
A day after Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy came under scrutiny for his play calls late in Chicago’s 27-24 loss at Atlanta on Sunday, coach Matt Eberflus praised Getsy’s work.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 11
As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
lastwordonsports.com
Green Bay Packers Defense Not Even Close to Meeting Expectations
Another Green Bay Packers game and another Green Bay Packers loss. Their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night drops the team to an uninspiring 4-7 record. Some expected the Packers, at the very least, to be contenders for another NFC North title heading into this season. But instead, the Packers turned out to be frauds. There are so many things that have gone wrong with Green Bay. However, the biggest failure, and disappointment, has been the play of the Green Bay Packers defense.
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Samaje Perine catches 3 touchdowns, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to victory with game-winning drive
A total of 26 Sooners participated in Week 11 of NFL action. Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine scored three receiving touchdowns on Sunday, while New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson contributed yardage and helped his squad earn a win. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts orchestrated a winning drive...
247Sports
Chicago Bears fall short again as losing streak goes to four games
ATLANTA, GA., — For the fourth-straight week, the Chicago Bears fell short and have now dropped to 3-8 on the year. And for the third-straight week, they lose a one-possession game in which they were in it until the end. The Falcons got on the board first with an...
saturdaytradition.com
Jonathan Taylor gives Indianapolis the lead over Philadelphia with early TD
Jonathan Taylor is finally getting into a bit of a groove. After some injury problems in the opening weeks of the season kept him from running to his true potential, Taylor had a bounce-back week in Week 10. He’s got the Colts on the board early against one of the toughest teams in the league in Week 11.
Yardbarker
Raiders Rewind: Maxx Crosby Dominates As Raiders Catch Lucky Break
When Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels sits around the Thanksgiving table this week, one name should be atop his list of things to be thankful for: Nathaniel Hackett. Desperate for a win to break out of a three-game skid, McDaniels’ team was victorious on Sunday, thanks in part...
FOX Sports
Koo's late 53-yard FG lifts Falcons past Fields, Bears 27-24
ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo's 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play and the Falcons overcame another impressive game from Chicago's Justin Fields to beat the Bears 27-24 on Sunday. Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown, but the Bears suffered...
WATCH: Kmet makes highlight reel, one-handed catch
Cole Kmet made a dazzling one-handed catch during the second quarter of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday. The one-handed catch gave the Bears a first down with a 24-yard pickup. The third-year tight end has played exceptionally better than he did to start the season. He's been much more involved...
Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State
It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
Rocky Top Roundtable: Vanderbilt
Tennessee will look to finish with ten regular season wins for the first time since 2003 on Saturday when they close out the 2022 season in Nashville. The Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) end the regular-season schedule at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) with a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The game will be televised by SEC Network.
