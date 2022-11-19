Read full article on original website
CFL backup thinks he’s better than ‘50%’ of current NFL starters
You gotta hand it to Chad Kelly. No matter what the stat sheet might say, he’s the best guy in the field in his own mind. The nephew of Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly and former Ole Miss star is coming off a Grey Cup victory as a member of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. While Read more... The post CFL backup thinks he’s better than ‘50%’ of current NFL starters appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
theScore
Jets bench Wilson for Week 12 amid struggles
The New York Jets are benching quarterback Zach Wilson. Mike White will receive the start for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday. Members of the Jets were informed in a team meeting shortly before Saleh's presser that Wilson wouldn't keep the starting job for...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Which players should you start on Thanksgiving?
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone provides his thoughts on all the relevant fantasy players in...
theScore
Dak's Cowboys are contenders, what's next for Zach Wilson?
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys played their most complete game of the season Sunday in a 40-3 throttling of the Vikings on the road. But it isn't just the lopsided score that has the league talking; it's the way the Cowboys looked doing it. Prescott is fully healthy. Perhaps no throw was more indicative of that than the final play of the first half. Flushed to his right, he delivered a 27-yard strike to CeeDee Lamb on the sideline. These are the plays that make Prescott such a challenging matchup. He's so adept at moving the pocket and waiting patiently for his receiver to come back - there's no panic. But you can't make these throws when you're injured. You can't extend a play like that when you're not healthy. Better yet, completing passes to 10 different receivers signals he's fully in sync.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 12, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup: Justin Fields, Joe Mixon, Alvin...
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 12: What each team should be thankful for
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we're taking a look at what each team should be thankful for. 1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) AFC West: This division hasn't been as competitive as we expected - the Chargers, Broncos,...
theScore
Cardinals fire OL coach Kugler after reported incident in Mexico City
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired, according to Bob McManaman and Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. Kugler was fired due to an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City, McManaman and Somers report. No details have been made...
theScore
Simmons: I thought Philly crowd would be louder in my return
Ben Simmons wasn't too impressed with the Philadelphia 76ers' crowd Tuesday night in the Sixers' 115-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. "I thought it was going to be louder," Simmons said about the boos he received from fans before and during the game, per SNY. The former 76ers star made...
theScore
Report: Brewers' Wong could be traded next after Renfroe deal
Rival teams expect the Milwaukee Brewers to trade second baseman Kolten Wong this offseason, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. Wong, who's set to make $10 million in 2023, could be the next player dealt by the Brewers after outfielder Hunter Renfroe was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
theScore
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs as 49ers top Cardinals in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers...
theScore
Charvarius Ward doesn't respect Hopkins: 'Steroid Boy' overrates himself
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward blasted Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after the Niners' 38-10 victory on Monday Night Football. "He thinks he a tough guy," Ward said, according to Jacob Hutchinson of KNBR. "He thinks he (is) still one of the best receivers in the league and he (is) really not."
theScore
Report: Rangers among serious suitors for Rodon
The Texas Rangers appear to be looking at the top of the free-agent market to address their issues with the rotation. The Rangers are among the teams with the most serious interest in left-hander Carlos Rodon, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Rodon, 29, put together a terrific season for...
theScore
Stafford evaluated for concussion, unable to finish loss to Saints
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford missed the remainder of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints after leaving the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Stafford spent time in the medical tent before going to the locker room. The Rams didn't officially rule...
theScore
Report: Conley out at least 2 weeks with knee strain
Veteran Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will miss at least the next two weeks after sustaining a left knee strain Saturday, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Conley reportedly avoided a serious injury and didn't suffer any ligament damage. The 35-year-old ball-handler was tracking Damian Lillard in the third quarter...
theScore
CFB Week 13 best bets (Part 1): Thanksgiving edition
It can be hard not to consider each week of the football season its own individual portion, but now that we're through Week 12, it's easier to understand the big picture. That said, Week 13 - the regular-season finale for all but Army and Navy - really is its own beast. Some teams are playing out the string. Some are saving themselves for a bowl game, while others are still trying to get there. Throw in the nature of Thanksgiving weekend often doubling as a rivalry game, and we're just hoping to get a handle on mindsets in a sport where that's critical to success.
theScore
Report: Kansas extends coach Leipold through 2029
Kansas is rewarding Lance Leipold with a new deal that will keep the head coach under contract through the 2029 season, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. It's the second time the 58-year-old has inked an extension in 2022, as he agreed to a new contract in September that ran through the 2027 campaign, according to Matt Fortuna of The Athletic.
theScore
Fantasy: Week 12 Rankings (Early Edition)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 12.
theScore
Brady: Broadcasting will provide opportunity to be 'more critical'
Tom Brady plans to show a more critical side of himself when he makes the move to the television booth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spoke Monday about his future broadcasting career with NBA Hall of Famer and longtime TNT analyst Charles Barkley on his "Let's Go!" podcast. "In my...
theScore
Bears' Fields injures non-throwing shoulder vs. Falcons
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder during a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus said, according to Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote. Fields saw doctors after the game, but the severity and specifics of the injury are currently unknown. The signal...
theScore
Report: Stafford re-enters concussion protocol
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has re-entered the concussion protocol, reports Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Stafford was inactive against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 due to a concussion. He was cleared to play in Week 11 versus the New Orleans Saints but left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion again and didn't return.
