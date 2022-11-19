Dak Prescott and the Cowboys played their most complete game of the season Sunday in a 40-3 throttling of the Vikings on the road. But it isn't just the lopsided score that has the league talking; it's the way the Cowboys looked doing it. Prescott is fully healthy. Perhaps no throw was more indicative of that than the final play of the first half. Flushed to his right, he delivered a 27-yard strike to CeeDee Lamb on the sideline. These are the plays that make Prescott such a challenging matchup. He's so adept at moving the pocket and waiting patiently for his receiver to come back - there's no panic. But you can't make these throws when you're injured. You can't extend a play like that when you're not healthy. Better yet, completing passes to 10 different receivers signals he's fully in sync.

