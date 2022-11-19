Read full article on original website
Ten Texas Cities With The Most Expensive Homes
If you won the lottery or have saved up for your dream home, then these Texas cities are worth considering!. As evidenced by our analytics, you love to read about expensive real estate because its fun to dream about moving into that dream mansion right? Well if you want to live your dream, be prepared for the "sticker shock" that comes with living in one of these 1-percenter areas.
Here is One of the Most Texas Things You Will See Today
We will put this in the category of things you will only see in Texas. A video was posted to TikTok showing a dining room of a Whataburger decorated for what appears to be a baby shower. I mean, what goes great with a baby shower? The new Chili Cheese Burger with Chili Cheese Fries! As always the comments are what make the post even better! Check out the video posted to TikTok.
Made in Texas: Viewers name the top Texas brands, businesses they love
It's no secret Texans carry a lot of pride for the Lone Star State. That pride has even transformed into loyalty for a few Texas businesses.
More Video From This Month’s Strongest Earthquake In Texas In 27 Years!
Did you feel the Earthquake on November 16th? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in West, Texas on November 16th, 2022. SEE VIDEO BELOW. • IT WAS THE STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN TEXAS IN 27 YEARS!
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Gas Isn’t Free in Texas, But Tesla Charges Are This Thanksgiving
Elon Musk is giving something other than drama this weekend to Texas residents. Tesla is offering free super charging for Tesla owners this Thanksgiving weekend. Tesla's charging service can cost about $18 for an 80% charge, which can take you up to roughly 250 miles. The monthly charge costs are around $45/mo to get your Tesla battery to a 100% charge. Of course this depends on where you live, and a few other variables like how much and how far you drive it for example.
Pandemic Food Benefits Now Available To Nearly 3.5 Million Texans
Even though it is hard to believe, COVID-19 relief efforts are still ongoing in the state of Texas. It also seems like it's been longer than it has, but many are still recovering from effects of the disease on their livelihood. Thankfully, multiple benefits are available, and this one helps families in Texas.
KSAT 12
Orphaned cougar cubs find new home at Texas Zoo, to be University of Houston mascots
Two orphaned cougar cubs that a rancher found in Washington have settled into a new home in Texas. The 8-week-old male cubs, named Shasta VII and Louie, were taken to the Houston Zoo and will be ambassadors for the University of Houston Cougars, according to a news release from the zoo.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal
Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
Tornadoes In Texas Are Always A Beautiful Yet Frightening Sight
With Texas being right in the middle of Tornado Alley, some of the worst twisters in the US have occurred in the Lone Star State. They might be beautiful to look at & watch it form but... you don't need me telling you that they're very deadly. One that a...
Check The Meats! H-E-B Issues Recall In Texas Over Contamination
We all love H-E-B in Texas. After all, it was founded here in the Lone Star State. With so many products bought and shipped out day by day, it'll be a hard day to imagine Texas without the iconic red sign. Unfortunately, sometimes products has recalls for various reasons. H-E-B...
Can A Child Under Age 18 Get Married Legally In Texas Without Parental Consent? The Answer May Surprise You!
I recently wrote an article about age requirements in Texas for children that quite honestly all parents should read and become educated about. You can read that one here. There seemed to be interest on this subject so I decided to write a follow-up article. I quickly realized as a mother of 3, I'm not as well-versed on the child laws in Texas as I probably should be.
KSAT 12
More Texans turn to home schooling after the pandemic showed them what learning outside of schools could be like
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school...
Can you believe these are Texas’ most popular Christmas cookies
It's almost the most wonderful of the year or, for some of you we're already there as November marks the beginning of the holiday season, and with the holiday season means the rise of Christmas cookies.
What are the most popular sodas in Texas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
KXAN
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
