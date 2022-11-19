ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mix 97.9 FM

Ten Texas Cities With The Most Expensive Homes

If you won the lottery or have saved up for your dream home, then these Texas cities are worth considering!. As evidenced by our analytics, you love to read about expensive real estate because its fun to dream about moving into that dream mansion right? Well if you want to live your dream, be prepared for the "sticker shock" that comes with living in one of these 1-percenter areas.
TEXAS STATE
Here is One of the Most Texas Things You Will See Today

We will put this in the category of things you will only see in Texas. A video was posted to TikTok showing a dining room of a Whataburger decorated for what appears to be a baby shower. I mean, what goes great with a baby shower? The new Chili Cheese Burger with Chili Cheese Fries! As always the comments are what make the post even better! Check out the video posted to TikTok.
TEXAS STATE
Gas Isn’t Free in Texas, But Tesla Charges Are This Thanksgiving

Elon Musk is giving something other than drama this weekend to Texas residents. Tesla is offering free super charging for Tesla owners this Thanksgiving weekend. Tesla's charging service can cost about $18 for an 80% charge, which can take you up to roughly 250 miles. The monthly charge costs are around $45/mo to get your Tesla battery to a 100% charge. Of course this depends on where you live, and a few other variables like how much and how far you drive it for example.
TEXAS STATE
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal

Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
TEXAS STATE
Can A Child Under Age 18 Get Married Legally In Texas Without Parental Consent? The Answer May Surprise You!

I recently wrote an article about age requirements in Texas for children that quite honestly all parents should read and become educated about. You can read that one here. There seemed to be interest on this subject so I decided to write a follow-up article. I quickly realized as a mother of 3, I'm not as well-versed on the child laws in Texas as I probably should be.
TEXAS STATE
What are the most popular sodas in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
TEXAS STATE
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
TEXAS STATE
