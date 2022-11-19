ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eastern Progress

Arizona’s defense has improved; can Cats keep ascending in Territorial Cup?

The Arizona Wildcats are playing their best defensive football of the season at just the right time. After allowing four consecutive opponents to score between 45 and 49 points, Arizona has allowed 28 and 31 the past two games. The latter is misleading in that 10 Washington State points were a direct result of turnovers, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats flex defensive muscle, reach Maui final with 87-70 win over San Diego State

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Four hundred and 17 points scored over Arizona’s first four games is a pretty good indication the Wildcats know a thing or two about offense. But what they showed in game No. 5 on Tuesday, when they reached the Maui Invitational final with an 87-70 win over San Diego State, is that they also might be sneaky good on the other end of the floor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eastern Progress

5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 31-20 loss to Washington State

Every week throughout the season, we take a look back at the Arizona Wildcats’ previous game after re-watching it via the TV broadcast. Here are five key takeaways from the UA’s 31-20 loss to Washington State on Saturday:. 1. RIDING THE ROLLER COASTER. Earlier this season, against USC,...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Azuolas Tubelis, Oumar Ballo lead Arizona into Maui Invitational semis with win over Cincinnati

LAHAINA, Hawaii — On a Maui Invitational opening day without surprises, the Arizona Wildcats did their part. With double-doubles from forward Azoulas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, plus 17 points from newly reinstated guard Courtney Ramey, the 14th-ranked Wildcats beat Cincinnati 101-93 in the first-round game of college basketball’s top early-season event.
CINCINNATI, OH
Eastern Progress

Wildcats move up to No. 15 in women's basketball poll

A perfect week on the court has helped the Arizona Wildcats in the polls. The UA moved up three spots from No. 18 to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll, released Monday morning. Among Pac-12 teams, only Stanford (at No. 2) is rated higher. The Wildcats (4-0) won...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Scouting report: No. 14 Arizona Wildcats vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

No. 14 Arizona (3-0) vs. Cincinnati (3-1) G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 sophomore) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 sophomore) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) CINCINNATI. G Mika Adams-Woods (6-3 senior) G David DeJulius (6-0 senior) F Jeremiah Davenport (6-7 senior) F Landers...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy