Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed, Downtown Leaders Plan To Rezone Union Square
Union Square’s holiday decor summons up a fair bit of nostalgia for Bay Area residents, but on Tuesday, it served as a reminder that the iconic shopping district must change in order to survive. Against that backdrop, Mayor London Breed and a host of business leaders unveiled a new...
KQED
Central Subway Opening Marks a Milestone for San Francisco and Chinatown
After years of controversy, delays, political rancor, costly errors and going over budget, San Francisco’s Municipal Transportation Agency on Saturday opened the long-awaited Central Subway that will eventually connect Sunnydale to Chinatown on the Muni 3rd Street line in what is being hailed as a historic accomplishment for the city.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Downtown Looks To Revamp Its Image This Holiday Season
Earlier this month, Mayor London Breed anointed the beginning of holiday shopping season with a joke about all the questions her office received about the earlier-than-usual Macy’s tree lighting this year. “This is to all the folks who reached out and asked: ‘Why are we lighting up the tree,...
sfstandard.com
Party Over: SF Removes Red Plastic Cups From Central Subway Station Drain Holes
The red plastic party cups spotted in drain holes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line have been removed. Riders shared photos and video on social media of classic party cup—best known for use at college ragers—spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
sfstandard.com
Caltrain Crash Delays Southbound Commute From San Francisco
A Caltrain struck a car at Broadway shopping center in Burlingame Tuesday evening, causing delays southbound from San Francisco. The impact forced the car off the tracks, though its passengers declined medical attention, transit officials told The Standard. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m., according to Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew,...
sfstandard.com
15 San Francisco Slow Streets on Track To Become Permanent
San Francisco is poised to make 15 Slow Streets—corridors where commuter traffic is limited to prioritize bicyclists and pedestrians—permanent. The corridors were deemed the most successful of the Slow Streets introduced during the Covid pandemic, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. While neighborhood vehicle traffic is...
48hills.org
There’s only one way to get the money to save the Bay Area from transit and housing chaos
I must admit, I didn’t expect one of the most rational, intelligent commentaries on the future of the Bay Area to come from a tech executive who serves on the Palo Alto City Council and has opposed progressive measures like rent control. But here it is, in the Mercury...
sfstandard.com
Red Party Cup Doubles as Drainpipe for SF’s New $2B Central Subway
Red plastic party cups—popular at college parties—have been spotted being used for drainpipes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line. Riders took to social media to share photos and video of what appeared to be a classic Solo party cup spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
KQED
Why Doesn't BART Go More Places?
UC Berkeley doctoral candidate Ziad Shafi has lived in several parts of the U.S. and in Europe. In Washington, D.C., he was impressed with the metro system, which took him most places he wanted to go. Same thing in many European cities. So, when he moved to the Bay Area, and started riding BART, he was a little confused. Look at any BART map and you’ll see lines converging from Contra Costa and Alameda counties on a single corridor through the Transbay Tube across San Francisco and down the Peninsula to SFO and Millbrae.
sfstandard.com
Get Your Dumplings To Go at Chinatown’s Good Mong Kok Bakery
Dim sum restaurants, with their wheeled carts, expertly snipped noodles and rituals around tea—don’t pour your own!—are among the most magical exponents of Cantonese cuisine. That degree of romance is not quite present at Good Mong Kok Bakery, a takeout-only dim sum spot on a block of Stockton Street that was reduced practically to rubble by the construction of the Central Subway.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Great Dickens Christmas Fair Returns In Full Glory
Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for the street-racing crash that killed two parents in Redwood City three weeks ago. Kyle Harrison, 23, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy, both of Redwood City, are now in custody, and Harrison is believed to be the second driver in a race who fled the scene after the crash. [Chronicle]
Killer robots to be permitted under SFPD draft policy
A policy proposal that is heading for Board of Supervisors’ approval next week would explicitly authorize San Francisco police to kill suspects using robots. The new policy, which defines how the SFPD is allowed to use its military-style weapons, was put together by the police department. Over the past several weeks, it has been scrutinized by supervisors Aaron Peskin, Rafael Mandelman, and Connie Chan, who together comprise the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
berkeleyside.org
Guamanian and Filipino cultures merge at unique new Oakland coffee shop
11200 Golf Links Rd. (at Grass Valley Road), Oakland. Grand opening is Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. What began with a bucket and a bag of beans in a home kitchen has, in only two years, turned into a burgeoning business for sisters Arianna and Analyssa Cruz. Their company, Charlie May Coffee and Tea, has developed a reputation for serving up some of the Bay Area’s most unique cold brews, and will officially open its first location in Oakland’s Grass Valley neighborhood on Dec. 3.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Scooter Crackdown Means Play Nice or Get Out
The future of scooters in San Francisco may be at a turning point, with the city cracking down on sidewalk riding and parking as a dividing line emerges between companies that are willing to play ball with the city, and those that are not. Bird, the company that owns and...
rwcpulse.com
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
The Best Ramen In San Francisco
The city is full of ramen enthusiasts who won’t think twice about lining up on the sidewalk, in the fog, to get some noodle soup. And there’s no shortage of great options here, from paitan ramen to rich tonkotsu to dipping ramen. The next time you’re looking to dive into a fantastic bowl, use this guide. It's the 10 best places for ramen.
sfstandard.com
How You Can Ride New Waymo Robo-Taxis for Free as They Roll Out in the Bay Area
Pull over Cruise, there will soon be a new self-driving car service in town—and you can ride for free at first. Waymo, the self-driving firm owned by Google parent company Alphabet, won approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to carry passengers without a safety driver present under a new pilot program.
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
Sideshow activity in Richmond draws 300 vehicles, spans four locations
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Richmond was a hotbed for sideshow activity over the weekend, police have confirmed to KRON4. Police say the sideshow activity started late on Saturday night around 12:30 a.m., and the activity lasted into the early-morning hours on Sunday. The sideshow took place in the following locations: 12th Street […]
Comments / 0