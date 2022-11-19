ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mayor Breed, Downtown Leaders Plan To Rezone Union Square

Union Square’s holiday decor summons up a fair bit of nostalgia for Bay Area residents, but on Tuesday, it served as a reminder that the iconic shopping district must change in order to survive. Against that backdrop, Mayor London Breed and a host of business leaders unveiled a new...
Central Subway Opening Marks a Milestone for San Francisco and Chinatown

After years of controversy, delays, political rancor, costly errors and going over budget, San Francisco’s Municipal Transportation Agency on Saturday opened the long-awaited Central Subway that will eventually connect Sunnydale to Chinatown on the Muni 3rd Street line in what is being hailed as a historic accomplishment for the city.
Caltrain Crash Delays Southbound Commute From San Francisco

A Caltrain struck a car at Broadway shopping center in Burlingame Tuesday evening, causing delays southbound from San Francisco. The impact forced the car off the tracks, though its passengers declined medical attention, transit officials told The Standard. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m., according to Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew,...
15 San Francisco Slow Streets on Track To Become Permanent

San Francisco is poised to make 15 Slow Streets—corridors where commuter traffic is limited to prioritize bicyclists and pedestrians—permanent. The corridors were deemed the most successful of the Slow Streets introduced during the Covid pandemic, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. While neighborhood vehicle traffic is...
Red Party Cup Doubles as Drainpipe for SF’s New $2B Central Subway

Red plastic party cups—popular at college parties—have been spotted being used for drainpipes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line. Riders took to social media to share photos and video of what appeared to be a classic Solo party cup spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
Why Doesn't BART Go More Places?

UC Berkeley doctoral candidate Ziad Shafi has lived in several parts of the U.S. and in Europe. In Washington, D.C., he was impressed with the metro system, which took him most places he wanted to go. Same thing in many European cities. So, when he moved to the Bay Area, and started riding BART, he was a little confused. Look at any BART map and you’ll see lines converging from Contra Costa and Alameda counties on a single corridor through the Transbay Tube across San Francisco and down the Peninsula to SFO and Millbrae.
Get Your Dumplings To Go at Chinatown’s Good Mong Kok Bakery

Dim sum restaurants, with their wheeled carts, expertly snipped noodles and rituals around tea—don’t pour your own!—are among the most magical exponents of Cantonese cuisine. That degree of romance is not quite present at Good Mong Kok Bakery, a takeout-only dim sum spot on a block of Stockton Street that was reduced practically to rubble by the construction of the Central Subway.
Day Around the Bay: Great Dickens Christmas Fair Returns In Full Glory

Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for the street-racing crash that killed two parents in Redwood City three weeks ago. Kyle Harrison, 23, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy, both of Redwood City, are now in custody, and Harrison is believed to be the second driver in a race who fled the scene after the crash. [Chronicle]
Killer robots to be permitted under SFPD draft policy

A policy proposal that is heading for Board of Supervisors’ approval next week would explicitly authorize San Francisco police to kill suspects using robots. The new policy, which defines how the SFPD is allowed to use its military-style weapons, was put together by the police department. Over the past several weeks, it has been scrutinized by supervisors Aaron Peskin, Rafael Mandelman, and Connie Chan, who together comprise the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.
Guamanian and Filipino cultures merge at unique new Oakland coffee shop

11200 Golf Links Rd. (at Grass Valley Road), Oakland. Grand opening is Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. What began with a bucket and a bag of beans in a home kitchen has, in only two years, turned into a burgeoning business for sisters Arianna and Analyssa Cruz. Their company, Charlie May Coffee and Tea, has developed a reputation for serving up some of the Bay Area’s most unique cold brews, and will officially open its first location in Oakland’s Grass Valley neighborhood on Dec. 3.
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches

It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
The Best Ramen In San Francisco

The city is full of ramen enthusiasts who won’t think twice about lining up on the sidewalk, in the fog, to get some noodle soup. And there’s no shortage of great options here, from paitan ramen to rich tonkotsu to dipping ramen. The next time you’re looking to dive into a fantastic bowl, use this guide. It's the 10 best places for ramen.
Sideshow activity in Richmond draws 300 vehicles, spans four locations

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Richmond was a hotbed for sideshow activity over the weekend, police have confirmed to KRON4. Police say the sideshow activity started late on Saturday night around 12:30 a.m., and the activity lasted into the early-morning hours on Sunday. The sideshow took place in the following locations: 12th Street […]
