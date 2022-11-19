ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

HollywoodLife

Joe & Jill Biden Attend Granddaughter Naomi Biden’s Wedding: See Photo

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill were a proud “Nana and Pop,” as their granddaughter Naomi, 28, married her husband Peter Neal, 25, at the White House on the South Lawn on Saturday, November 19 in front of 250 guests. The grandparents looked happy to celebrate their eldest grandchild and new grandson-in-law in the first photo released as they smiled in a photo with the newly married couple. Joe opted to wear a navy blue suit with a tie, while Jill was gorgeous in a teal shade wool coat as she sweetly put her arm around Peter’s. Naomi, of course, stunned in a long sleeved gown with a tulle skirt.
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Straight Because Americans "Weren't Ready" for Her Natural Hair

Former first lady Michelle Obama is recounting her time at the White House and how she had to wear her hair. While those two things may seem disparate, she insists that the styles she chose were considered and intentional, because she thought that much of America wasn't ready to see a Black woman with her natural hair in the White House. Obama said she decided to straighten her hair as the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black first family, the Washington Post reports.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
102.5 The Bone

Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
HollywoodLife

Naomi Biden Stuns In Long Sleeved Lace & Tulle Wedding Dress: Photo

Naomi Biden was beautiful in her wedding dress as she arrived at her wedding on Saturday, November 19. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s eldest granddaughter has an amazing fashion sense, and that showed on her wedding day, as she prepared to exchange vows with Peter Neal. She opted for a lace bodice over an off the shoulder long sleeved bodysuit, finished with a stunning tulle skirt. She kept her hair back in a bun and accessorized with a veil.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The countdown to Hunter's daughter's White House wedding: Maisy Biden gets dress delivered after leaving note for delivery man and staff sets up the aisle ahead of President's granddaughter Naomi tying the knot

Wedding preparations are underway at the White House for a grand event of dancing, dessert and a presidential granddaughter walking down the aisle. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the 19th White House wedding on Saturday for their eldest grandchild Naomi Biden and her fiance Peter Neal.
wmagazine.com

Even Outside of the White House, Michelle Obama Remains One of the Most Stylish First Ladies Ever

During Michelle Obama’s tenure as First Lady she quickly became known for her great sense of style and support of burgeoning designers. Throughout her eight years in the White House, Obama presented a range of outfits that placed her in the canon of fashionable first ladies alongside the likes of Jackie O, and now, even though she has moved off of Pennsylvania Ave, she has proven that those looks were no fluke. She remains a style star. Obama is currently busy on tour promoting her new book, The Light We Carry, which means we’re being treated to another parade of ensembles from the former First Lady, and of course, she’s knocking it out of the park.

