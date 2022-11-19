During Michelle Obama’s tenure as First Lady she quickly became known for her great sense of style and support of burgeoning designers. Throughout her eight years in the White House, Obama presented a range of outfits that placed her in the canon of fashionable first ladies alongside the likes of Jackie O, and now, even though she has moved off of Pennsylvania Ave, she has proven that those looks were no fluke. She remains a style star. Obama is currently busy on tour promoting her new book, The Light We Carry, which means we’re being treated to another parade of ensembles from the former First Lady, and of course, she’s knocking it out of the park.

6 DAYS AGO