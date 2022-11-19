ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Wisconsin's disappointing 7-0 first half against Nebraska

By Wade Flavion
 3 days ago
The Wisconsin Badgers’ poor offensive play has continued from their game against Iowa last week, as they find themselves down 7-0 on the road to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Badgers’ passing game has been completely shut down with quarterback Graham Mertz completing only 4-10 passes for 19 yards and a potentially game-changing interception. The only success that they have found early has come from Wisconsin’s run game and their trio of running backs that have racked up 105 rushing yards.

The Wisconsin defense has played well to start the game getting early pressure on Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson. The only score of the first half for the Cornhuskers came after Graham Mertz’s interception that gave them great field position at the Wisconsin 37-yard line.

Below are some of Twitter’s reactions to Wisconsin football trailing 7-0 at halftime to the Nebraska Cornhuskers:

Poor decision making by Mertz being the difference in the first half:

Wisconsin sports fans having a tough season with the Badgers and Packers:

A more optimistic view of this season:

An unfortunate reality the last few seasons:

Can the Badgers turn it around in the second half?

Big Ten football...

At least Robert Griffin III's gloves are exciting:

