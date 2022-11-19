Read full article on original website
Related
Brandi Rhodes Says Wrestling Is Not In Her Plans Right Now
Brandi Rhodes provides an update on her future. Brandi hasn't wrestled since January when she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation, after returning to the ring in December 2021 following her pregnancy. She left AEW in February alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Cody would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
PWMania
Jungle Boy Confirms AEW Ring Name Change After Full Gear 2022
Following his victory in the steel cage match against Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Jungle Boy Jack Perry spoke at the post-show media scrum. During the scrum, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about the match, feeling like he is past his rivalry with Luchasaurus but understands he probably still has a showdown against Christian Cage in his future.
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Achieves Huge Milestone In AEW After Full Gear
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He won his first AEW World Title at AEW Revolution back in 2020 and afterwards, he won the title two more times. He also crossed a huge milestone in AEW recently.
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Slammed Brother Through China Cabinet In Wild Brawl At Childhood Home
Brock Lesnar likes to fight. Whether that’s inside the octagon, a WWE ring or in his younger days with family and friends. Even though his is six years younger than his brothers, he was still ready to throw hands when the situation called for it. During an appearance on...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
PWMania
WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)
The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company. Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind...
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Telling Kevin Nash Not to Leapfrog In Matches, Partying In 1990s
Shawn Michaels recently recalled how he and Scott Hall got Kevin Nash to stop doing leapfrogs during matches and more. The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT creative head recently spoke with the Games With Names podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
wrestletalk.com
Shane McMahon ‘Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle’ Says Ex-WWE Star
Former WWE Tag Team champion René Duprée has lambasted Shane McMahon for his wrestling style, and overall approach towards wrestling. Duprée is a two-time champion in WWE, winning the World Tag Team Championship with Sylvain Grenier in 2003, and the WWE Tag Team Championship with Kenzo Suzuki in 2004.
411mania.com
Mia Yim Gets New Name on WWE Raw
Mia Yim is now officially Michin in WWE. Yim was referred to by the name, which as Yim herself noted on Twitter means “Crazy” in Korean, during tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see Yim’s post below, which includes a photo of herself and the cover...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comments On Name Change After Backlash
A WWE star has responded to fan outrage over a just announced name change by providing more information on the shift. In the way that many people communicate nowadays, the comment comes via gif on Twitter. When WWE changed Mia Yim’s name on the WWE website officially to Michin, fans...
wrestletalk.com
Injured AEW Star Says They’ve ‘Barely Even Scratched The Surface’
An injured AEW star shares their thoughts amid an in-ring absence and while they’re proud of their work, there is still so much left to come!. After AEW’s Women’s division saw a big night at AEW’s pay-per-view, Full Gear, an injured star has shared her thoughts.
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star’s Heartfelt Response To Fan Reaction
After speculation that Kevin Owens might not be match fit for Survivor Series WarGames, KO made his return during the November 18 edition of SmackDown. Owens made a surprise entrance during SmackDown to reveal himself as the final member of the Men’s WarGames team, where he will join the Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre.
wrestletalk.com
AEW To Air Footage During Dynamite Of Incident Involving Top Star
AEW has confirmed that they will air footage of an incident that recently took place involving a rapper and one of AEW’s top names. The TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, has been involved in a Twitter feud with Bow Wow over the last few weeks. The feud seemingly culminated face...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Says He Will Be Back ‘Soon’
A WWE star who has been away from the ring due to injury has revealed that he will be back ‘soon.’. Montez Ford has been out of action since September 2022 as he was reportedly suffering from a calf injury. Montez offered an update on his injury status while...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Addresses Recent Name Change
A big AEW name has addressed his recent name change. ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry was previously known as pure old ‘Jungle Boy,’ to the AEW fanbase. Over recent months, this has changed, and Jungle Boy is now referred to as ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry. This...
itrwrestling.com
Former Cruiserweight Champion Coming Out Of Retirement For Upcoming WWE Live Event
The number of wrestlers coming out of retirement has seen a sharp increase in the last few years. With modern-day advances in medical treatment, the prospect of working a safer style as well as the inevitable pop from a live crowd, wrestlers are coming out of retirement in droves. From...
wrestletalk.com
Planned Final Member Of Women’s WarGames Match Revealed
The planned final member of the Women’s WarGames match has been revealed. The Women’s WarGames match is set to pit Damage CTRL’s Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, as well as Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley, against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and a fifth member yet to be determined.
wrestletalk.com
Ex-WWE Star Hints At Departure From AEW?
AEW star Andrade El Idolo appears to have hinted at his departure from the company. Andrade has taken to social media on several occasions this year to indicate that he’s unhappy with his position in AEW. The Mexican star has now seemingly bid farewell to the promotion. On Instagram,...
Comments / 0