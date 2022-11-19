Nick Aldis has been the talk of the wrestling world as of late after he announced that he is leaving the NWA, which has led to a very public back and forth between him and Billy Corgan getting plenty of attention. However, while everyone has their own opinion on the situation the one thing that is clear right now is that Aldis is going to be a major free agent in 2023, and there are plenty of conversations about where he might go next.

2 DAYS AGO