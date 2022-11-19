Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
PWMania
Top AEW Star Says Goodbye
A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
ComicBook
Watch What Happened After AEW Full Gear Went Off the Air
AEW's Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view ended on Saturday night with MJF finally winning the AEW World Championship thanks to an assist from William Regal. After the cameras stopped rolling, the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club hit the ring to try and assist Moxley. Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta all explained what happened to Mox, prompting the former champ to lash out by repeatedly hitting the mat. The four men then embraced, indicating the faction isn't going anywhere even if Regal has walked out on the rest of them.
wrestlinginc.com
Jungle Boy Paid Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer At AEW Full Gear
"Jungle Boy," "Jungle" Jack Perry, no matter what name he goes by, Jack Perry got a big win on Saturday, defeating current rival and one-time friend Luchasaurus in a brutal, bloody steel cage match at AEW Full Gear. During the post-PPV media scrum, Jungle Boy was asked about his unusual...
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Slammed Brother Through China Cabinet In Wild Brawl At Childhood Home
Brock Lesnar likes to fight. Whether that’s inside the octagon, a WWE ring or in his younger days with family and friends. Even though his is six years younger than his brothers, he was still ready to throw hands when the situation called for it. During an appearance on...
PWMania
WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)
The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company. Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind...
Kenny Omega makes massive announcement following AEW Full Gear
When Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, made their return in AEW in a World Trios Championship Match against Death Triangle, fans were over the moon. Finally, after almost three months away from an AEW ring following their suspensions for taking part in the “Brawl Out” with CM Punk and Ace Steel, The Elite were back, looked like a million bucks, and even had a new theme song, “Carry on my Wayward Son” to accompany them down to the ring.
itrwrestling.com
“I Should be Getting 10%” – Ric Flair Believes He’s Partly Responsible For Two Stars’ Match At Full Gear
Ric Flair’s Last Match took place on July 31st, 2022. It was Flair’s first match since 2011, where he lost to Sting on an episode of Impact Wrestling, and fourteen years since his classic “retirement match” against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 24. In his last match,...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Texted With Former WWE GM Following AEW All Out
It's been nearly three months since the infamous post-All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite, but it remains as hot a topic in the wrestling community as it did when it happened, especially with The Elite's return this weekend at Full Gear. The latest to offer up some perspective on what transpired is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long revealed that he spoke to Punk "right after the [media scrum]" through text message.
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Telling Kevin Nash Not to Leapfrog In Matches, Partying In 1990s
Shawn Michaels recently recalled how he and Scott Hall got Kevin Nash to stop doing leapfrogs during matches and more. The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT creative head recently spoke with the Games With Names podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Says Soon-To-Be Free Agent Is 'Past His Prime'
Nick Aldis has been the talk of the wrestling world as of late after he announced that he is leaving the NWA, which has led to a very public back and forth between him and Billy Corgan getting plenty of attention. However, while everyone has their own opinion on the situation the one thing that is clear right now is that Aldis is going to be a major free agent in 2023, and there are plenty of conversations about where he might go next.
PWMania
Kevin Nash on What It Was Like to Walk Into a Locker Room During His Early Wrestling Years
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash told Sean Oliver on the latest “Kliq This” podcast what it was like to walk into a locker room in his early wrestling days and see guys like Harley Race and other tough wrestlers holding court. “I would just love to take...
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
PWMania
Jim Ross on Controversial WWE Ruthless Aggression Era Star: “He Was Unsteady, He Was Unstable”
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, Ross expressed his thoughts on Nathan Jones, who joined WWE in 2002 and made his television debut on SmackDown in 2003. Jones’ impressive physical condition and height of nearly 6 feet 10 inches were frequently praised by Vince McMahon.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Challenges Elon Musk To A Match
After his already tumultuous week, now a WWE star has challenged embattled Twitter owner to a match. Could Elon Musk join the ranks of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny to become the latest celeb to hop into a WWE ring?. I mean, probably not but it didn’t stop one NXT...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Changes Their Look
It’s always good to switch things up in the world of professional wrestling and it looks like one WWE star has changed his look. For some time now Akira Tozawa has been dressing as a ninja, but it looks like he’s done with that as Tozawa faced off against Grayson Waller during the Main Event tapings and he wore gear that was similar to his old look.
sporf.com
WWE Superstar set to return in December for one last match
Former WWE superstar and current backstage producer, Jamie Noble, will take to the ring one last time before he says goodbye to the sport forever. The ex-Cruiserweight Champion initially retired from the craft in 2009 due to the cumulative effect of a plethora of injuries. However, he returned to live...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Comments On Bringing Competitive Mindset To The Company
A top WWE star has commented on bringing their competitive mindset to the company. Even before her signing with WWE, Bianca Belair has long been a premier athlete during her collegiate career at Tennessee. Belair earned All-SEC and All-American honors during her college days. Since then, “The E.S.T. of WWE”...
