Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘massive’ blackout reported in Moldova and Kyiv’s critical infrastructure hit after new Russian strikes
Moldova’s deputy PM says hit to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has caused power outages; several dead in Kyiv after Russian rocket strikes
Ukrainian art convoy defies Russian bombs to go on display in Madrid
A secret convoy of two trucks containing 51 rare works of art slipped out of Kyiv early last Tuesday, hours before waves of Russian missiles began raining down on the capital and other cities across Ukraine. A mission to transport the works west to Lviv, across the border to Poland...
France's Macron accuses Russia of 'predatory' influence in Africa
PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of feeding anti-French propaganda in Africa to serve "predatory" ambitions in troubled African nations, where France has suffered military setbacks and a wider loss of influence over recent years.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Iran players decline to sing national anthem
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Iran declined to sing their national anthem before their World...
Latest hearing in Shamima Begum’s citizenship appeal to get underway
The latest hearing in Shamima Begum’s appeal against the removal of her British citizenship is due to begin on Monday.Ms Begum was 15 when she and two other east London schoolgirls travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group in February 2015.Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds shortly after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.Ms Begum is challenging the Home Office’s decision to remove her British citizenship and now faces a five-day hearing at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) in London in the latest stage of...
owlcation.com
The Mysterious Death of the Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri
Ravi loves writing within the realm of relationships, history, and the bizarre—where boundaries are blurred and possibilities are immense. “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer) The "man of peace," as he is respectfully remembered and who coined the above slogan, is rightly known as...
With searches, Ukraine focuses suspicions on Orthodox clergy
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An investigation of a centuries-old monastic complex in Ukraine’s capital and other religious sites has underscored Ukrainian authorities’ suspicions about some Orthodox Christian clergymen they see as loyal to Russia despite Moscow’s nine month-old war on the country. The search by security...
Ukraine says will look into video allegedly showing its soldiers shooting Russian troops
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine says it will investigate video footage circulated on Russian social media which Moscow alleged shows that Ukrainian forces killed Russian troops who may have been trying to surrender, after one of the men seemingly refused to lay down his weapon and opened fire. “Of course...
BBC
Immigration will be very important for the economy, says Jeremy Hunt
Immigration will be important for the UK economy in the years ahead but the government still wants to bring numbers down, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said. Official forecasts say net migration in 2026 will be 205,000, higher than previously predicted. The Office for Budget Responsibility said it would help "offset...
IMF approves $88.3 million for Malawi under 'food shock' loan window
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said its executive board on Monday approved an $88.3 million disbursement to Malawi under the new "food shock window" emergency lending facility launched in response to food price spikes and shortages caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Iran expands uranium enrichment at underground nuclear site amid violent crackdown on protesters
Iran has started expanding uranium enrichment to 60 percent purity at an underground site in Fordow days after foreign governments accused Tehran of failing to cooperate with a U.N. investigation into its past nuclear work. The decision puts Iran a step closer to having uranium enriched to the weapons-grade threshold...
NBC News
542K+
Followers
61K+
Post
351M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0