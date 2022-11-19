ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
BBC

World Cup 2022: Iran players decline to sing national anthem

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Iran declined to sing their national anthem before their World...
The Independent

Latest hearing in Shamima Begum’s citizenship appeal to get underway

The latest hearing in Shamima Begum’s appeal against the removal of her British citizenship is due to begin on Monday.Ms Begum was 15 when she and two other east London schoolgirls travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group in February 2015.Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds shortly after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.Ms Begum is challenging the Home Office’s decision to remove her British citizenship and now faces a five-day hearing at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) in London in the latest stage of...
owlcation.com

The Mysterious Death of the Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri

Ravi loves writing within the realm of relationships, history, and the bizarre—where boundaries are blurred and possibilities are immense. “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer) The "man of peace," as he is respectfully remembered and who coined the above slogan, is rightly known as...
BBC

Immigration will be very important for the economy, says Jeremy Hunt

Immigration will be important for the UK economy in the years ahead but the government still wants to bring numbers down, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said. Official forecasts say net migration in 2026 will be 205,000, higher than previously predicted. The Office for Budget Responsibility said it would help "offset...
