ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Five reasons Ohio State will beat Maryland on Saturday

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmPlB_0jHA96Fu00

It’s a football Saturday in the Big Ten and Ohio State is tasked with hitting the road to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps started out white hot in 2022 but have been slowed down by injuries and a taxing Big Ten season as of late.

Mike Locksley’s crew started out the season 3-0, but have dropped three of its last five and four of the last seven. The team is bowl-eligible but still struggling to find a way to make it through a physical Big Ten season annually.

The Buckeyes need to keep winning heading into the titanic clash with Michigan next week if they want to stay in prime position to make the College Football Playoff. Taking care of business for a very tricky road trip to Maryland is a must.

The oddsmakers don’t give Maryland much of a chance in this one, but with what we’ve seen this college football season, that’s not a lock. However, Ohio State is the more talented team across the board so we like its chances of coming out the other end with a still unblemished record.

Here are five reasons Ohio State will beat Maryland Saturday afternoon.

Better health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpAKm_0jHA96Fu00
Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates scoring a 41-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of the NCAA Division I football game at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Why it Matters

Ohio State was without many key members last week against Indiana. The Buckeyes have been dealing with the injury bug more than most years and have had to really grind through some games.

That all changes this week though. OSU gets several key members back for this one, including running back TreVeyon Henderson. Miyan Williams is still out but Denzel Burke and Dawand Jones are also back in the fold.

One of the main architects of an upset can be injuries and it looks like Ohio State is getting healthy at the right time for this road trip and hopefully beyond.

Depth of Talent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1ech_0jHA96Fu00
Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Dallan Hayden (5) runs for the touchdown during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Why it Matters

One of the things that set programs like Ohio State apart is talent throughout the roster. Maryland has very good talent on the front line, but once you cut into bone a little, there’s a drop off. It’s one of the reasons we’ve seen the Terps fall off each year as the season.

Late in the year, in cold weather, and with attrition setting in, Ohio State will be able to keep bodies fresh with rotations and finish a complete game on the road. It’ll be hard for the Terrapins to keep up the same level of effort for sixty minutes.

An improve running game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBhZX_0jHA96Fu00
Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) takes a snap from offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Ohio State won 21-7. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Why it Matters

There was a subtle shift last week in the Ohio State running game that you may have not noticed. The Buckeyes had been running a lot of more east and west stretch zone plays with minimal success. Against Indiana though, the Buckeyes went more north and south to get into the second level and try to out physical the Hoosiers.

It was met with more success and you have to think that mix will stay as Ohio State gets more into the cold weather. You’ll still see the coaching staff try to stretch some plays to take advantage of speed mismatches, but the Buckeyes may have found something with the new mindset.

The passing game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lguta_0jHA96Fu00
Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Why it Matters

The Maryland defense has just been so-so this year and sits in the middle of the pack when it comes to pass defense. That’s bad news when OSU’s passing game gets on the plane and finds its way into the stadium Saturday afternoon.

Aside from one game in a Midwestern monsoon in Evantson, nothing and nobody has really stopped the Ohio State passing game. If the game plan allows for it, C.J. Stroud should be to go for over 300 yards and a couple of touchdowns with his eyes shut and one arm tied behind his back.

Lack of a home environment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lwawu_0jHA96Fu00
Sep 15, 2018; College Park, MD, USA; The official BIG 10 logo is painted on the grass at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Art Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

Why it Matters

There are some great venues in the Big Ten and it’s often hard to go into an opponent’s stadium and have a smooth operation because of the crowd noise and lift the home atmosphere gives to the home-standing team.

That won’t likely be the case for Maryland Saturday. The Terrapins aren’t exactly selling out games and have an average attendance ranked as 66th in the country. We’ll have to see, but we might even see quite a bit of scarlet and gray in the crowd.

It’s going to be about which team executes the best and utilizes the talent at its disposal that will determine the outcome in this one, not the 12th man.

List

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Oregon at Oregon State odds and lines

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) and No. 22 Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 5-3) clash in an intrastate Pac-12 showdown battle Saturday. Kickoff at Reser Stadium in Corvallis is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we look at Oregon vs. Oregon State from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
CORVALLIS, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State

While Penn State may be racking up wins on the field in November, this weekend saw the Nittany Lions take a loss on the recruiting trail. At least, a temporary loss. Wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his decommitment from Penn State’s Class of 2023 on Sunday and has reopened his recruiting process as we begin to approach the early signing period. “First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir said in a statement shared on his Twitter account...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners land two major projections in favor of flipping 5-star Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen

The Sooners needed to knock this weekend out of the park on and off the field, and it looks like they might have done both. The Sooners entertained a heavy amount of four and five-star talents during their Bedlam win over Oklahoma State. There was no shortage of star power in Norman, and one of those rising stars was five-star safety Peyton Bowen.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M offensive lineman PJ Williams charged with marijuana possession

Texas A&M freshman Offensive lineman PJ Williams was reportedly arrested on Saturday, November 19th for possession of marijuana, for the amount of four to five ounces. Williams was booked into the Brazos County Jail on Sunday, November 20, and has since remained there as the bond was set to $5,000 according to the Brazos County records. As of right now, this is all the information we have, while more details are sure to come out later this week. PJ Williams has not had the warmest welcome so far in his first season with the Aggies, as he has been suspended along with three other players (Chris Marshall, Anthony Lucas, and Denver Harris) since the game South Carolina game on October 22nd. As one of the top recruits out of Dickinson High School in Dickinson, Texas, Williams was ranked as the 8th offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class and was 2022 Under Armour All-American. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty List Head coach Jimbo Fishers' Press Conference after Aggie's defeat UMass List Players' Press conference after Aggie's defeat UMass
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing teams, coaches in Week 12 of college football

A lot of people counted out the Oregon Ducks after their loss to the Washington Huskies a couple of weeks ago. They were knocked out of the College Football Playoff race, and starting quarterback and offensive leader Bo Nix was potentially sidelined with an ankle injury that threw his immediate future into question. The Ducks proved a lot of people wrong over the weekend, defeating No. 10 Utah in thrill fashion at Autzen Stadium, keeping their Pac-12 Championship hopes alive and setting up an intense regular-season finale against the Oregon State Beavers this weekend. That stellar play was recognized by well-respected ESPN...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat Vols this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Volunteers can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First of how many? Donnell Harris enters transfer portal

There has been a lot of consternation among Aggie fans as to how many players Jimbo Fishers’ squad would lose to the transfer portal between the 2022 and 2023 football seasons. On Monday night, the first such transfer announcement came down. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Donnell Harris, who joined the Aggies as a 4 star EDGE prospect in the 2020 class, but “medically retired” before the 2022 season, has decided his football career isn’t quite over afterall, and he will be entering the transfer portal. I’m forever thankful for the Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, Staff, teammates, and all...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt has surprising team ahead of Ducks in latest top-10 rankings

In the end, what Joel Klatt thinks about the standing of the top 10 teams in the nation doesn’t mean a whole lot. Of course, Klatt is a highly-respected football analyst, and his opinion carries a lot of weight, but the College Football Playoff rankings are the only thing that matter when all is said and done. Despite that, we like to check in with Klatt after the slate of games each week and get a feel for how he views things. After Oregon suffered a loss to the Washington Huskies last week, the Ducks slipped in the rankings. However, their...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses running back to transfer portal

The first of many dominoes has fallen. Arkansas running back James Jointer announced via Twitter on Monday that he would be seeking a transfer when the portal opens officially on December 5. “It was a childhood dream of mine to be an Arkansas Razorback,” Jointer said. “I’m blessed that I’ve been able to live that out, and for that, I will forever be grateful. My time at the University of Arkansas will be with me forever, and the state of Arkansas will forever have a special place in my heart. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. After careful consideration and prayer, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal.” Jointer was a three-star recruit from Little Rock Parkview in the Class of 2022. He was the No. 8 player in the state of Arkansas and one of two running backs Arkansas signed in the class. The other is Rashod Dubinion. Jointer played in game this season, logging three carries for nine yards against Auburn in Week 9. List SEC Power Rankings - Week 12: Georgia rules, Arkansas proves formidable
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter: Louisville fans salty, think Musselman should leave Arkansas to coach Cards

Eric Musselman isn’t going anywhere. Sorry, Louisville fans. The Cardinals’ faithful were out in full force during the second half and after No. 9 Arkansas’ 80-54 win over Louisville in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday. They want Musselman to head to Bluegrass State. It isn’t happening. Not with the roster and prestige Musselman has created in Fayetteville. A team with 11 new players annhilated Louisville (0-4) in every which way in the opening round in Hawaii. And apparently some Louisville fans think the school should cut bait with first-year coach Kenny Payne in the offseason and make a full-fledged play for Arkansas’ fourth-year head man. Repeat: It isn’t happening. But that didn’t stop some of them from proclaiming their desire to see it happen, anyway. Dream away, Cardinals fans. Dream away. Arkansas' defense was legendaryhttps://twitter.com/HogStats/status/1594849570319904768Arkansas out-athletes everyonehttps://twitter.com/brycejallday/status/1594847730215665666Hogs went on a 24-4 runhttps://twitter.com/fqArkansas/status/1594846151551094786Anthony Black is a floor generalhttps://twitter.com/HogStats/status/1594845079407149057Insane dunk gamehttps://twitter.com/NWAScottie/status/1594843235251556353/photo/1It's a good tweet, TBHhttps://twitter.com/SSCoachBrooklyn/status/1594849818911903744Don't forget Arkansas' best player hasn't played yethttps://twitter.com/The__Cooler/status/1594848684969234436Louisville was angling for Mussleman in the dayhttps://twitter.com/Mdubb22/status/1594845469754155010On what planet is Louisville, now, a better job than Arkansas?https://twitter.com/doering_max/status/1594845055336022018Musselman is more than just a great recruiterhttps://twitter.com/mph_824_/status/1594839240617050112Sorry, Louisvillehttps://twitter.com/tjcat21/status/159484524329555968011
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charges filed against 7 Michigan State players due to brawl after Michigan game

Seven players on the Michigan State football team have been hit with charges after the ruckus in the tunnel after the Spartans lost to Michigan at Anny Arbor. MSU had already suspended eight players following the fight, which included one Spartan using his helmet against a Wolverine player. The brawl happened following Michigan’s 29-7 win over the Spartans on Oct. 29.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 13: rivalry week

Rivalry week is upon us in the Big Ten and there is a ton at stake in the conference. All eyes will be on Michigan and Ohio State at noon ET on FOX. Both teams enter the contest undefeated for the first time since 2006 and both teams are injury plagued. It will be crucial for both teams to be as healthy as possible and to get their respective playmakers back for this huge game.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy