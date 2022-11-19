FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson has been benched by the New York Jets and the underachieving quarterback will be replaced by Mike White as the starter Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday after evaluating and discussing the situation with his assistants. “Zach’s career here is not over,” Saleh said, adding that the plan is to have the second-year quarterback “reset” with the hope Wilson plays again this season. “This is not putting a nail in his coffin.” Joe Flacco will serve as White’s backup, and Wilson will not be active against the Bears.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO