Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Atlantis was no vacation for the Lady Vols
Head coach Kellie Harper slammed her whiteboard down during a timeout against UCLA on Sunday. The frustrations of a disappointing start to the season boiled over for the fourth-year head coach. A weekend spent in the Bahamas – an opportunity to grow against quality opponents in the Battle 4 Atlantis...
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols fall to Gonzaga in final minute
Tennessee battled the Gonzaga Bulldogs for third place in the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in Paradise Islands, Bahamas, but fell short with a 73-72 loss Monday evening. The Lady Vols finished the tournament with a fourth place finish. Monday’s game was a nail biter for...
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols fall to UCLA in Battle 4 Atlantis
The Lady Vols took a tough 80-63 loss to Bruins in the semifinal round in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Sunday in the Bahamas. Tennessee jumped to an early 4-0 lead, but was met with a 10-0 run by UCLA. The Lady Vols battled back and forth with the Bruins, trailing 46-36 at halftime. After a six minute scoring drought for the Lady Vols, the Bruins skipped further ahead with a 65-47 lead headed into the final quarter.
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee wins five-set thriller over Mississippi State, caps off home schedule
Tennessee won a five-set thriller against Mississippi State (23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 16-14) on senior day in Thompson-Boling Arena Sunday afternoon. The match quickly became a shootout on Sunday, with Tennessee hitting .321 compared to MSU’s .276. “I’m just proud of our team for finding a way to win,”...
utdailybeacon.com
What went wrong: Tennessee vs. South Carolina
This was supposed to be Tennessee’s year. Everything was going right and the Vols seemed destined for a College Football Playoff appearance. All they had to do was win out the season against South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Things had to fall their way, of course, and it was. One...
utdailybeacon.com
Don't be trashy: Sustainable living in Knoxville
Even after having lived in Knoxville for a while, it is sometimes difficult to ascertain the environmentally friendly practices that the city has to offer. This is especially true for the college students living in the — extremely littered — Fort Sanders neighborhood and the Strip. Though there...
utdailybeacon.com
Mood Ring Vintage store brings vintage flair to Knoxville
Mood Ring Vintage – a place of color, spunk and all things retro – arrived in the Old Sevier area on Nov. 1. Carly Baskette, owner of Mood Ring Vintage and previous vendor of Retrospect in Old North Knoxville, has found a large community in vintage entrepreneurship. “I...
utdailybeacon.com
5 best late-night food places near campus
Knoxville is a bustling city that houses UT, and this means the population’s demographic is primarily younger adults, specifically in the Fort Sanders area of Knoxville proper. Businesses are very aware of this population makeup and create operation hours that can bring in these young adults, who are more likely to bring late night business.
Comments / 0