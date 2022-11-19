ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBIR

SCSO: Blount Co. man indicted for murder in woman's overdose death

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man was indicted for second-degree murder in a woman's overdose death, according to a release from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a 41-year-old woman died as a result of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl on Feb. 19, 2021, and the Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit (Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, SCSO), as well as investigators from the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division, worked to identify the person that provided the victim with the fatal dose of Fentanyl.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
theonefeather.com

Dale’s Wheels Through Time Museum ends 20th Anniversary Season with Raffle Day

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. – The all-American motorcycle museum, located in the heart of Maggie Valley, N.C., is world-renown for its collection of the rarest and most iconic American motorcycles. The museum prides itself in the fact that almost every machine in the collection is a running example, leading to its well-known tagline, “The Museum That Runs.”
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Donna Bommer of the Estate of Pearl Crocker deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Donna Bommer of the Estate of Pearl Crocker deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 176 Carver Ntn Valley, Sylva, NC 28779 before the 24th day of February, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 24th day of November, 2022. Donna Bommer, Administrator of the Estate of Pearl Crocker 38-41*
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Whatever it takes: Moving out of survival mode

Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Debbie Harris is the co-executive director of Open Hearts Art Center. The nonprofit works to empower adults with varied abilities to connect...
ASHEVILLE, NC
accesswdun.com

Collier death officially ruled as suicide

The death of a missing Athens woman whose body was found just outside the town of Tallulah Falls on Sept. 11 was self-inflicted. That ruling by state medical examiners was announced by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon. “The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the cause...
TALLULAH FALLS, GA
theonefeather.com

School Board finishes November business with virtual polls

In lieu of a second monthly meeting, the Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) Board of Education held polls via email and cell phone message to wrap up any remaining business from November. Diane Driver, CCS administrative assistant, posed the following question to the School Board in an email:. “With the holidays...
CHEROKEE, NC
Radio Ink

Radio Host Dies From Cancer

The Asheville Radio Group announced that WISE morning man Pat Ryan has died at the age of 57 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Ryan was the longtime host of the sports radio talk show The WISE GUYS. His wife Kathleen was by his side. The station website said, “Pat’s...
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Suspect Gets 20+ Years for Murder, YMI Center to get Renovations

(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for a shooting over a farm argument. Kenneth McCall was accused of shooting a man to death on property at the Pinhook Family Campground in October 2020. The victim reportedly shot a pig that was rooting up land on the property. A judge sentenced McCall to a minimum of 23-years in prison yesterday.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home

Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
ASHEVILLE, NC

