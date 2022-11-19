ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utdailybeacon.com

What went wrong: Tennessee vs. South Carolina

This was supposed to be Tennessee’s year. Everything was going right and the Vols seemed destined for a College Football Playoff appearance. All they had to do was win out the season against South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Things had to fall their way, of course, and it was. One...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Atlantis was no vacation for the Lady Vols

Head coach Kellie Harper slammed her whiteboard down during a timeout against UCLA on Sunday. The frustrations of a disappointing start to the season boiled over for the fourth-year head coach. A weekend spent in the Bahamas – an opportunity to grow against quality opponents in the Battle 4 Atlantis...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols fall to Gonzaga in final minute

Tennessee battled the Gonzaga Bulldogs for third place in the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in Paradise Islands, Bahamas, but fell short with a 73-72 loss Monday evening. The Lady Vols finished the tournament with a fourth place finish. Monday’s game was a nail biter for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols fall to UCLA in Battle 4 Atlantis

The Lady Vols took a tough 80-63 loss to Bruins in the semifinal round in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Sunday in the Bahamas. Tennessee jumped to an early 4-0 lead, but was met with a 10-0 run by UCLA. The Lady Vols battled back and forth with the Bruins, trailing 46-36 at halftime. After a six minute scoring drought for the Lady Vols, the Bruins skipped further ahead with a 65-47 lead headed into the final quarter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Don't be trashy: Sustainable living in Knoxville

Even after having lived in Knoxville for a while, it is sometimes difficult to ascertain the environmentally friendly practices that the city has to offer. This is especially true for the college students living in the — extremely littered — Fort Sanders neighborhood and the Strip. Though there...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Mood Ring Vintage store brings vintage flair to Knoxville

Mood Ring Vintage – a place of color, spunk and all things retro – arrived in the Old Sevier area on Nov. 1. Carly Baskette, owner of Mood Ring Vintage and previous vendor of Retrospect in Old North Knoxville, has found a large community in vintage entrepreneurship. “I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

5 best late-night food places near campus

Knoxville is a bustling city that houses UT, and this means the population’s demographic is primarily younger adults, specifically in the Fort Sanders area of Knoxville proper. Businesses are very aware of this population makeup and create operation hours that can bring in these young adults, who are more likely to bring late night business.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy