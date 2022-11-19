Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan
Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting
Kevin Durant was asked about who he'd take in a three-point contest.
Kawhi Leonard Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Is A Good Coach
Kawhi Leonard drops truth bomb on Tim Duncan's coaching career.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
Stephen Curry established himself as the greatest shooter ever quite some time back and he continues to amaze us with some breathtaking displays. This season has probably seen Curry perform at the highest level of his incredible career and that is saying something. The only unanimous MVP in NBA history...
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors slapped with harsh reality by Steve Kerr despite first road win
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been overall poor this season, with a 5-10 record thus far. There have been many fans that have been clamoring for the team to make a move and improve the roster. Recently, it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that...
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio
The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
Watch: Nets Crowd Reacts to Kyrie Irving Returning From Suspension
Kyrie Irving got a nice ovation from Brooklyn Nets fans in his return vs. the Memphis Grizzlies
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook And Thomas Bryant's Special Connection
The two former Wizards teammates have looked solid together.
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
10 NBA Stars Who Could Be Traded This Season
NBA trade rumors have already begun. Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, and Draymond Green are among the big stars that could be traded this season.
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Clippers
Could the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors pull off this major trade?
NBC Sports
Splash Brothers show they're still the NBA's greatest show
These aren't the same Houston Rockets that Warriors fans were used to seeing time and time again in the NBA playoffs. No longer is there a rivalry between the two Western Conference opponents. The elder of these Rockets, however, has seen it all between Houston and Golden State. Eric Gordon...
Atlanta Hawks Expected to Dump More Salary Soon
Hoops Hype reports that rival NBA executives believe the Atlanta Hawks will dump more salaries to avoid the luxury tax.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo explains his name change
Giannis Antetokounmpo used to go by a different name. Many people in the sports business wouldn’t object to Giannis Antetokounmpo changing his last name again. The two-time NBA MVP has one of the most complex last names in athletics to pronounce and type correctly. But Giannis’ name is a relatively new one.
Comments / 0