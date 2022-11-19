ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Tom Brady future is apparently changing with the Buccaneers

While it seemed like the Buccaneers were going to be without Tom Brady in the future as recently as a few months back, the future seems less certain now. Trying to predict what Tom Brady is going to do or what is going to happen with this Buccaneers team is an impossible task.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
CBS LA

Broncos hold moment of silence before Sunday's game

In response to the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, the Denver Broncos held a moment of silence before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders."A senseless act of violence took place in Colorado Springs that took the lives of five innocent people and injured many more," an announcer said at the stadium. "There is no place for hate and the Denver Broncos stand with the LGBTQ+ community. Please join us in a moment of silence as we remember the victims and their loved ones."Players, fans, officials and others at the stadium bowed their heads in...
DENVER, CO

