Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Having Another Baby
Is baby No. 4 on the horizon? Kourtney Kardashian has made her feelings on expanding her family clear over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mom in 2009, welcoming son Mason with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, followed by daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The former […]
GMA host Michael Strahan yells at A-list guest in debate about Thanksgiving dish during awkward moment on live TV
MICHAEL Strahan yelled at A-list guest Patti LaBelle during her appearance on Good Morning America. The NFL star, 50, playfully screeched, "Patti!" after tasting a sweet potato pie the legendary singer had made for Thanksgiving. Michael interviewed Patti, 78, during a segment in Wednesday's broadcast of Good Morning America. They...
‘American Idol’ Alum Lauren Alaina Introduces Secret Fiancé at the Grand Ole Opry
American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina is officially engaged to longtime secret beau Cameron Scott Arnold. She recently announced the big news onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, November 19. Lauren Alaina Reveals Engagement to Cam Arnold. During her performance, the country singer publicly revealed the life-changing decision to...
Judith Light isn't afraid of aging: "These are the crone years"
Judith Light isn't afraid to be afraid. The Emmy-winning, Tony-winning, GLAAD Media Award-winning actor has forged a one-of-a-kind career in entertainment, swinging from theater to film to television, in groundbreaking series like "Who's the Boss?," "Ugly Betty," "Transparent," and more recently in "Julia," "Shining Vale" and "The Politician." Costarring now...
Nick Cannon Says He Has ‘No Idea’ If He’ll Have More Kids
As Nick Cannon prepares to welcome his 12th child, the Masked Singer host recently said he as “no idea” if he’ll have more children in the future. This year alone, Cannon has already welcomed four children with four different women. Nick Cannon Talks About Having More Kids.
Carrie Underwood Soars Over the AMAs Audience in ‘Crazy Angels’ Performance
Former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood performed during Sunday night’s American Music Awards, putting on an amazing show as she hung from the ceiling and glided over the audience, all while singing “Crazy Angels.”. Carrie Underwood Performs at the 2022 AMAs. Underwood wore a colorful bodysuit for the...
‘DWTS’ Star Gabby Windey Addresses Flirty Instagram Comments with Vinny Guadagnino
Amid speculations about her new beau, The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey clarified the real relationship between her and Vinny Guadagnino. This comes after their flirty exchanges on Instagram which intrigued some Dancing With The Stars fans. Gabby Windey is Nothing but Friends with Vinny Guadagnino. In her recent appearance on...
The Best Moments You Probably Missed on The ‘DWTS’ Season 31 Finale
Dancing With the Stars‘s season 31 finale was filled to the brim with surprises on top of crowning the season’s Mirrorball Champion. Since so much happened in the episode, let’s recap the best moments you probably missed. There’s absolutely no words to describe how incredible the remaining...
Lauren Jauregui Reacts to Her Head Turning ‘American Music Awards’ Dress
All heads were turned at Lauren Jauregui and the stunning dress she wore at the 2022 American Music Awards. The singer-songwriter wore a stunning floor length Norma Kamali dress covered in crystals on the red carpet. Lauren Jauregui’s 2022 American Music Awards Dress. The 2022 American Music Awards took...
‘American Idol’ Star Tori Kelly Released Her Full Audio Collection on Mindset
Grammy award-winning artist Tori Kelly recently became the latest singer to be part of the audio streaming app, Mindset. The American Idol star is the latest to release an audio series on the platform that details untold stories about her life. Tori Kelly’s Mindset Audio Collection is a Great Listen...
