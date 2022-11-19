ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

KMBC.com

Kansas City's Healing House in need of gently used coats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the giving season approaches and temperatures drop, one Kansas City nonprofit wants your old coats. This is the time of year people go through those closets, companies and schools sometimes clean out the lost and found. All those coats can do a world of good in Kansas City's northeast neighborhood.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years

The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Startland News

Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide)

Editor’s note: This feature is the first in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. A decade later, Pancho’s Blanket co-owner Jonathan Garvey is still wearing a hooded sweater his mom bought him The post Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Witness IDs Kansas City man as suspect in woman's death

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Nicolett Marshall in an Independence, Missouri apartment, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession...
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Woman injured in fiery crash in Leawood faces long recovery

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A woman who was pulled from a burning car earlier this week by Leawood police officers remains hospitalized. Her daughter told KMBC’s Brian Johnson it will be a long road to recovery. Police body camera video showed Leawood officers running toward the burning...
LEAWOOD, KS

