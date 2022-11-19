Read full article on original website
Related
KMBC.com
Kansas City's Healing House in need of gently used coats
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the giving season approaches and temperatures drop, one Kansas City nonprofit wants your old coats. This is the time of year people go through those closets, companies and schools sometimes clean out the lost and found. All those coats can do a world of good in Kansas City's northeast neighborhood.
Kansas City-area families welcome new loved ones on National Adoption Day
National Adoption Day falls on Saturday this year, but on Friday, families in the Kansas City area visited courtrooms to finish the long adoption processes, which can often take years.
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years
The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
Kansas City, Missouri, man shot Nov. 15 dies over weekend at hospital
A 50-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man, Kevin Slape, who was shot Nov. 15 outside a residence in the 5800 block of East 20th Street, has died at the hospital, police said Monday.
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic place
Woodson-Sawyer House, Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 20, 1986, the Woodson-Sawyer House located at 1604 West Lexington in Independence, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Agencies continue search for missing 74-year-old woman in silver alert
Authorities continued to search Monday for a missing 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease and other mental and physical issues.
Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide)
Editor’s note: This feature is the first in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. A decade later, Pancho’s Blanket co-owner Jonathan Garvey is still wearing a hooded sweater his mom bought him The post Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
Program expands to help Missouri customers cover high heating bills
More Missouri families can receive additional help paying high natural gas and heating bills through an expanded program Spire offers.
Blue Springs South student in custody after making threat to school
The Blue Springs Police Department arrested a student from Blue Springs South High School on Monday after a threat was made to the school.
Veteran with painful diabetic condition finds breakthrough in Kansas City area
Jim Franklin was diagnosed with painful diabetic neuropathy. He thought his life was over. Until he went to KC Pain Centers and found relief.
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedy
1921 Cadillac Suburban.Joanne Pistorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Greenlease Cadillac Building was located at 2900 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It served as a specialty store and warehouse. The architect of the building was Lewis W. Haverkamp, and the architectural design is Commercial style.
Witness IDs Kansas City man as suspect in woman's death
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Nicolett Marshall in an Independence, Missouri apartment, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession...
KCMO neighborhood looking to replace current board members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s biggest neighborhoods is fed up with its board and now the neighbors are trying to replace them. But the meeting to do so was cancelled at the last minute. 474 city blocks, 6,000 neighbors and more than 3,500 households. That’s what the Ivanhoe neighborhood is made up […]
Raytown suspected arson damages multiple businesses
Raytown's fire department and the Missouri Fire Marshall's office is investigating a possible arson that damaged several businesses.
KCI officials looking for volunteers ahead of March 2023 opening
In an effort to get the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport ready for its first big event next spring - the NFL Draft - airport officials are looking to volunteers.
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
abc17news.com
Woman injured in fiery crash in Leawood faces long recovery
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A woman who was pulled from a burning car earlier this week by Leawood police officers remains hospitalized. Her daughter told KMBC’s Brian Johnson it will be a long road to recovery. Police body camera video showed Leawood officers running toward the burning...
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing KC woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 11 p.m. Thursday.
Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash with semi
A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday.
Comments / 0