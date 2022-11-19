Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Mattie Lou Qualls Marlar
Mattie Lou Qualls Marlar, age 84, of Brownsville, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Bells Nursing Home after a 7-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Services were held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 12:00 PM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home, 1280 S. Dupree Ave, Brownsville, TN. Bro Greg Bowers officiated. Burial followed at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel.
WBBJ
Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee
BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
WBBJ
Jeffrey Alan Paschall
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Wednesday, prior to the service. Date/Place of Birth: August 19, 1961 in Murray, KY. Pallbearers:. Alan Paschall, Eric Paschall, John-Thomas Rose, Charlie Rose. Honorary Pallbearers: TJ Hicks, Carlton Holland, Jimmy Dale...
WBBJ
Ina Mae Surles
Ina Mae Surles, age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 21, 2022, at her home in Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Cypress United Methodist Church with Bro. Dennis Renshaw officiating. Burial to follow in the Cypress United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Cypress United Methodist Church from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
WBBJ
2022 Holiday Mart wraps up in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Shoppers enjoy final day of the USJ’s Holiday Mart. The University School of Jackson’s biggest fundraiser is coming to a close. People from all over West Tennessee come to this event to shop and get into the holiday spirit. The Holiday Mart is a holiday...
WBBJ
West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
WBBJ
Christmas on Main returning to downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Hardin County holiday tradition is returning for three weekends in December. Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17. The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge. In addition...
WBBJ
High school to host Hee-Haw Christmas Show
SELMER, Tenn. — You can see a show full of laughter and help a good cause at the same time. McNairy Central High School in Selmer is hosting a Hee-Haw Christmas Show this weekend, all to benefit the American Cancer Society. The show will be held on Saturday, November...
WBBJ
Navy veteran sets up display for ‘Devotion’ at local theater
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new military movie is coming to theaters Wednesday, and a local Navy veteran shared his personal story in regards to it. Monday, Navy veteran Tim Hinson set up a display in preparation of a new movie at Hollywood 16 Cinema titled Devotion. The movie follows...
WBBJ
Parkway Middle staff talk about viral TikTok
JACKSON, Tenn. — Nowadays you can pull out your phone, press record, and possibly go viral. And that’s exactly what happened to these educators at a local school in Jackson. TikTok Fridays is a familiar phrase for students and administration at North Parkway Middle School, but on November...
WBBJ
Jackson Arts Council taking Artist Membership applications
JACKSON, Tenn. — Calling all local artists! One organization has a special offer for you. Artists, musicians and crafters living in or near Madison County are encouraged to apply to become an Artist Member of the Jackson Arts Council. The Jackson Arts Council, which aims to be a hub...
WBBJ
USJ to present ‘Elf: The Musical’ this December
JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson is getting ready to bring a holiday favorite to stage. USJ’s Fine Arts Department will present “Elf: The Musical” this December. Based on the Christmas comedy film starring Will Ferrell, “Elf: The Musical” will bring together lower, middle...
WBBJ
Housing study, Great Wolf Lodge discussed during Nov. meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Board of Commissioners held its November meeting. With big companies coming into Jackson in the next few years, it was announced that a housing study will be performed to see how the significant growth of residents will affect the city. Kyle Spurgeon, the...
WBBJ
Ronald Allen Adkins
Ronald Allen Adkins, age 70, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Bells Nursing Home. The family has honored his wishes for cremation and a service will be scheduled at a later date. Ron was born in Dyersburg, TN on July 22, 1952. He grew up in Chicago, IL,...
WBBJ
Ribbon cutting welcomes new business to Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Penguin Michoacana Gourmet held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The restaurant features various Mexican foods like homemade tamales and fresh paletas. The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce brought out the big scissors and ribbon for the cutting around noon. The restaurant is family-owned and operated. The owner...
WBBJ
Jackson councilman, church hosting Thanksgiving Day luncheon
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson city councilman, along with a church, are hosting a Thanksgiving Day luncheon. According to a news release, Councilman for District 2 Johnny Dodd is hosting the luncheon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 225 Daugherty Street in Jackson on Thursday. The luncheon will be...
WBBJ
Annual Brew-Wing returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn.–The 3rd Annual Brew-Wing event took place on Saturday at Hub City Brewing. The event is one of the big fundraisers for the Scarlet Rope non-profit in Jackson. “So all of our proceeds for this event to go describe a project. Project is a nonprofit that fights against human trafficking, but also how to deal with survivors of human trafficking. Building a house in Jackson, our new house. Program has grown so much that we needed a higher capacity,” said Ashlee Allison, Event coordinator, Brew-Wing (Scarlet Rope Project) .
WBBJ
Former firefighter pleads guilty to series of West Tennessee arsons
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former volunteer firefighter has pled guilty to a series of arsons in West Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 27-year-old Codie Austin Clark was arrested in April 2021 in connection to a fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church in Sharon. The TBI...
WBBJ
Police department presents check to cancer center
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The proceeds from the Savannah Police Department‘s Pink Patch Project were presented to a local cancer center. A check of $2,000 was given by Savannah police officials to the Darryl Worley Cancer Treatment Center staff. The department, along with 22 Fence Company, raised the finds...
WBBJ
Henderson woman prepares free Thanksgiving meals for community
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is making sure the residents of Henderson have a hot meal this Thanksgiving. Beth Everett with Cookies for Cancer has already started preparing her meals to give out Thanksgiving morning. “This will be our fifth year that we will be doing the Cookies...
Comments / 0