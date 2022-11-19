ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bountiful, UT

kslnewsradio.com

One person arrested, another hospitalized following shooting in Payson

PAYSON, Utah — One man is in custody following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Payson. According to the Payson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 143 W. 900 North for a report of an assault at 4:23 p.m. Once on scene, police discovered one man had...
PAYSON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Street racer ends up in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Sandy Police arrested an alleged street racer near 8840 S State Street on Nov. 18. The driver, 19-year-old Seth Dobson, was arrested on suspicion of five different charges. Sandy Police officer Steven Pomeroy said in the Affidavit of Probable that he noticed Dobson and another...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man arrested for murder in weekend shooting outside nightclub in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — A Southern Utah man has been arrested and booked into jail in connection with the shooting death of a Salt Lake City woman over the weekend. Nichole Olsen, 29, was shot and killed outside a nightclub near 300 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police have arrested 37-year-old Dustin Pedersen in connection with her murder.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SUV winds up under semi after crash on I-80 near Mountain Dell

SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning crash on eastbound I-80 near Mountain Dell Golf Course blocked traffic on Monday morning, but there were no injuries. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed the accident happened early, around 6:45 a.m. Roden said a Toyota Highlander swiped the driver side of a semi truck near mile marker 134.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter

OREM — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. "I thought they were fireworks or something someone set off in the hallway," said Ryan Busi. In video sent...
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Herriman PD responds to shots fired in residential area

HERRIMAN, Utah — The Herriman Police Department is responding to shots fired in the area of Herriman Towne Center Sunday night. According to Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg with HPD, the incident began around 3:45 p.m. The subject called police police saying he was having thoughts of ending his life.
HERRIMAN, UT
KSLTV

Three men arrested for strong-arming couple for money, kidnapped woman

KEARNS, Utah — Three men are accused of coercing and deceiving a couple, owing them drug money,. and kidnapping the woman to get more money. On Saturday, Daniel Gray Roberts, 36, Dwight Alan Messick, 37, and Jerod Lee Bowers, 43, were each booked in the Salt Lake County Jail for one felony count of aggravated robbery and one felony count of aggravated kidnapping, according to affidavits.
KEARNS, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Silver Alert canceled for Kaysville man

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 — A Silver Alert issued Monday for 80-year-old Jesus “Jessie” Nieves has been canceled by Kaysville police. The department shared no additional information on the cancelation.
KAYSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Herriman standoff

HERRIMAN — Police have identified a man who officers shot and killed in Herriman late Sunday when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Alma Worthington, 38, an active member of the Utah Army National Guard, died after a several-hour standoff at his home, Herriman...
HERRIMAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One dead following accidental shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital following an accidental gunshot wound to the stomach. The shooting took place at 3100 Adams Avenue in Ogden. There were two parties involved, but it’s unknown at this time how the gunshot occurred. Police say there is no...
OGDEN, UT

