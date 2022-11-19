Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kslnewsradio.com
One person arrested, another hospitalized following shooting in Payson
PAYSON, Utah — One man is in custody following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Payson. According to the Payson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 143 W. 900 North for a report of an assault at 4:23 p.m. Once on scene, police discovered one man had...
kslnewsradio.com
Street racer ends up in handcuffs
SALT LAKE CITY — Sandy Police arrested an alleged street racer near 8840 S State Street on Nov. 18. The driver, 19-year-old Seth Dobson, was arrested on suspicion of five different charges. Sandy Police officer Steven Pomeroy said in the Affidavit of Probable that he noticed Dobson and another...
WATCH: Chaotic video shows events leading to officer-involved shooting
Body cam video released by Salt Lake City police shows the chaotic moments that led to officers firing at a 37-year-old man.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies respond, find no victims after rollover crash in Willard
WILLARD, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Willard City Fire officials dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on the west side of Interstate 15 Sunday found no victims in or near a pickup truck that rolled into a canal. “Upon arrival, no occupants were found so we searched the...
KSLTV
Woman was killed in a shooting that is being investigated as homikcide
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning, police are investigating her death as a homicide. It started at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 when Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting...
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested for murder in weekend shooting outside nightclub in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — A Southern Utah man has been arrested and booked into jail in connection with the shooting death of a Salt Lake City woman over the weekend. Nichole Olsen, 29, was shot and killed outside a nightclub near 300 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police have arrested 37-year-old Dustin Pedersen in connection with her murder.
kslnewsradio.com
SUV winds up under semi after crash on I-80 near Mountain Dell
SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning crash on eastbound I-80 near Mountain Dell Golf Course blocked traffic on Monday morning, but there were no injuries. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed the accident happened early, around 6:45 a.m. Roden said a Toyota Highlander swiped the driver side of a semi truck near mile marker 134.
Utah National Guardsman killed in SWAT standoff identified
Police in Herriman confirmed late Sunday night that a suicidal man with whom they were engaged in an hours-long standoff is now dead.
ksl.com
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. "I thought they were fireworks or something someone set off in the hallway," said Ryan Busi. In video sent...
kslnewsradio.com
Herriman PD responds to shots fired in residential area
HERRIMAN, Utah — The Herriman Police Department is responding to shots fired in the area of Herriman Towne Center Sunday night. According to Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg with HPD, the incident began around 3:45 p.m. The subject called police police saying he was having thoughts of ending his life.
KUTV
Gunman, victim both gone as West Valley police respond to shooting at grocery store
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a West Valley City grocery store late Sunday night. Several witnesses called 911 to report the shooting at Anaya's Market, 4122 S. 4000 West, just before 11 p.m., said Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley City Police Department public information officer.
KSLTV
Three men arrested for strong-arming couple for money, kidnapped woman
KEARNS, Utah — Three men are accused of coercing and deceiving a couple, owing them drug money,. and kidnapping the woman to get more money. On Saturday, Daniel Gray Roberts, 36, Dwight Alan Messick, 37, and Jerod Lee Bowers, 43, were each booked in the Salt Lake County Jail for one felony count of aggravated robbery and one felony count of aggravated kidnapping, according to affidavits.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
Two shot at Orem apartment complex, suspect at large
A suspect is at large after two people were shot at an Orem apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to the Orem Police Dept.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Silver Alert canceled for Kaysville man
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 — A Silver Alert issued Monday for 80-year-old Jesus “Jessie” Nieves has been canceled by Kaysville police. The department shared no additional information on the cancelation.
ksl.com
Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Herriman standoff
HERRIMAN — Police have identified a man who officers shot and killed in Herriman late Sunday when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Alma Worthington, 38, an active member of the Utah Army National Guard, died after a several-hour standoff at his home, Herriman...
kslnewsradio.com
One dead following accidental shooting in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital following an accidental gunshot wound to the stomach. The shooting took place at 3100 Adams Avenue in Ogden. There were two parties involved, but it’s unknown at this time how the gunshot occurred. Police say there is no...
‘Several flammable fuels’: Taylorsville man suffers second degree burns in propane explosion, ‘hand nearly severed’
A Taylorsville man, 49, is in critical condition after an explosion involving a portable propane heater, having had his hand nearly severed, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office (UCSO).
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
