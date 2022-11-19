ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

Rutgers jumps out early, cruises past Rider 76-46

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Clifford Omoruyi scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Cam Spencer added 19 points and Rutgers rolled to a 76-46 victory over Rider. Rutgers (4-1) shot 45% from the floor after shooting just 38% in its six-point loss against Temple in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. Omoruyi opened the second half with a dunk, sparking a 31-13 run for a 30-point lead with about seven minutes remaining. Omoruyi had 13 points during the stretch. Dwight Murray Jr. scored 17 points for Rider (1-4), which finished 15-of-60 (25%) shooting overall.
Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain

SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
