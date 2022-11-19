Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Grohl Joins the Breeders at Joe Walsh’s VetsAid 2022
Dave Grohl joined the Breeders on stage at Joe Walsh's VetsAid 2022 for a performance of Pixies' "Gigantic." The song was co-written by Pixies bassist Kim Deal and lead vocalist Black Francis, and appeared on the band's 1988 debut album, Surfa Rosa. This year's VetsAid featured an all-Ohio bill, with...
Why a Thrash Metal Drummer Is Suing Elon Musk for $56 Billion
Elon Musk's rough week is about to get even rougher. The Twitter honcho and Tesla chief executive has been sued for $56 billion by one of Tesla's investors, with the case heading to court next week. The plaintiff in the case also happens to have a thrash metal background once playing in an early 2000s band.
