‘Yellowstone’ powerhouse Kelly Reilly hints at an unraveling for Beth Dutton in season 5
Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly is opening up about the fifth season of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama and what the new episodes will hold for the fiery and powerful Beth Dutton. John Dutton’s only daughter and the person who sets out to protect him as if it’s the thing she...
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kelly Reilly talks the unexpected love between Rip and Beth as Paramount celebrates a record setting premiere
Happy Sunday, Yellowstone fans; we’re just an hour away from a new episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama, and as the continued ups and downs happen for the Dutton family, we’re waiting on bated breath. In the first two episodes, John Dutton was sworn in as Governor of Montana, and the lives of those around him began to change, some more drastically than others. Some of those changes were in John Dutton’s camp, while others served to highlight already tense relationships with adversaries and growing uncertainty between John and those he called friends.
‘Yellowstone’ fans are going full #TeamBeth after that shocking conclusion to season 5, episode 3
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five, episode three of Yellowstone. Yellowstone shocked fans this evening as Lloyd’s birthday celebration turned violent during an impromptu trip to a cowboy bar to honor the legendary cowboy. Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler joined the ranch hands at the bunkhouse for...
Kayce Dutton and other characters are forced to deal with death in latest ‘Yellowstone’ episode
Yellowstone fans tuned into a new episode Sunday night called “Tall Drink of Water,” but a more fitting title might have been something to do with the heartbreaking and life-altering effect that death can have on a person or a family, especially the Duttons. Okay, maybe that would...
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kelly Reilly talks that Beth Dutton bar brawl as Kayce makes an important decision about his future and family
Bar brawls, Beth Dutton, and an overwhelming sense of grief took center stage in the fifth season’s third episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama, Yellowstone. That’s right; if you feel you’re still trying to make sense of everything that happened in last night’s episode, you’re not alone. From the heavy conversations about the potential burial site for Kayce and Monica’s son to the fact that our favorite powerhouse is sitting in a jail cell at the end of the episode, “emotional” and “intense” are words too weak to describe what we saw unfold last night. With all of the high stakes in the previous night’s episode, there’s a lot to unpack today. You know the drill from here; grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie and your drink of choice, and let’s ride in.
‘Supernatural’ star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47
Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47. According to CBR, the actress died on Nov. 16, 2022, after she lost her battle with leukemia. Aycox’s death was announced by her sister-in-law via social media last Thursday. The posted a collage of photos, with a caption stating that she has lived a wonderful life with her husband in California.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star blasts ‘disgusting’ and ‘disrespectful’ antivax reports
One of the most talked-about tales looming in the background of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever throughout its development, production, and release is the vaccination status of star Letita Wright. While it’s entirely up to her whether or not she wants to be inoculated from COVID-19, posting falsehoods on social media...
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Julia Fox says Kanye West acted ‘normal’ when they dated: ‘The moment he started tweeting, I was out’
In a rare candid moment, Julia Fox made a belated attempt at damage control by opening up about her month-long relationship with Kanye West on Monday. The 32-year-old made the remarks while responding to a TikTok user who slammed her in a comment, writing: “I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.” To Fox’s credit, she and West broke up in mid-February over nine months ago — before the rapper’s antics really went off the rails — however, the comment stands as proof that the short-lived relationship has adversely affected her career.
Jennifer Lawrence discovers one of the most powerful people in the TV industry used to be her acting coach
An interesting story in Hollywood began a long time before Jennifer Lawrence’s meteoric rise to stardom. She was attempting to take acting classes, but her acting coach told her mother not to spend any more money on her. Ironically, the acting coach meant she was already there, and he...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6: Bruce Miller Assures Fans Nick Won’t Be Executed
'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner Bruce Miller assured fans that Gilead won't execute Nick in season 6.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ star Harrison Ford calling his de-aged younger self ‘spooky’ is a little concerning
After much speculation, it’s finally been confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 will indeed feature a de-aged Harrison Ford, which is actually a little reassuring when it explains why a stunt double was pictured on set during production wearing a deeply troubling recreation of the leading man’s face. As...
‘Andor’ fans are blown away by a masterpiece season finale
This article contains spoilers for the Andor season finale. We’ve been counting the hours until the Andor season one finale, and now it’s finally here. Tony Gilroy and his incredible team delivered the goods, bringing together almost all the characters for a huge set piece on Ferrix to mark Maarva’s funeral. Every major player got their moment in the spotlight, with the closing moments leaving us primed for Cassian’s full commitment to the Rebellion, while teasing the ongoing construction of the Death Star.
‘The Walking Dead’ finale was far from a happy ending for many of the show’s favorites
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead has aired its final episode, and while the universe isn’t coming to a close, things are changing significantly as we lose the heart and soul of the storyline. Sunday, Nov. 20, was the...
‘The Walking Dead’ director breaks silence on that huge epilogue surprise
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead aired its series finale tonight, and appropriately titled “Rest In Peace,” the episode said goodbye to a story we’ve been following for 11 exciting seasons. Being a fan of a series...
A gargantuan fantasy failure that inexplicably got a prequel stinks up the streaming joint
If a movie ends up being roundly trashed by critics, to the extent it literally ranks as the worst-reviewed movie of its star’s entire career, and bombed so hard that it ended up losing $100 million, then you’d think any chance of a franchise is dead, buried, and lost to the sands of time forever. Clearly, nobody told the brains behind R.I.P.D.
‘I am hanging up my dance shoes.’ – Why is Cheryl Burke leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ after 26 seasons?
After being a contestant on Dancing With the Stars for 17 years, professional dancer Cheryl Burke will not be returning to the show. She bid farewell to the competition on Monday’s season 31 finale, revealing her decision on her Instagram page. “It is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me,” Burke wrote, while acknowledging the lasting impact the show left on her both personally and professionally.
Dwayne Johnson agrees that the best performance in ‘Black Adam’ isn’t his own
Say what you will about the quality of the film itself (most all critics have done so unabashedly by now), but one can’t deny that Black Adam has had an impressive run at the box office, and continues to go strong in cinemas nearly a month and a half later. Indeed, it’s just about all that Dwayne Johnson, who’s largely responsible for this movie existing in the first place, could have hoped for.
Ben Affleck’s new production company could spell the end for Batman
The news surrounding whether or not Ben Affleck will continue to play the role of DC’s iconic caped vigilante has been a confusing one for some time. It was thought that the actor was done with the role after the disastrous Justice League reviews and reception but after videos emerged of the actor on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it would appear not. However, in light of the actor’s recent career change, he could finally be done for good.
The final season of an underdog black comedy is clawing its way up the Netflix charts
Comedy has made up the core of television for so long it’s hard to remember a time before we were expressly watching things with the sole intention of laughing. Netflix loves to act as supplier of some of the best comedies you may ever see, as one of its best ever and least known faces its final season with a stirring charge up the streaming service’s charts. Dead to Me, your time is now to say goodbye with a bang and challenge the big guns.
