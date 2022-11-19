ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Ronsiek, Jensen lead No. 16 Creighton women past Omaha 93-71

OMAHA, Neb. — Emma Ronsiek scored 26 points, Lauren Jensen added 20 and No. 16 Creighton defeated Omaha 93-71, giving the Bluejays the Nebraska championship. Creighton, now sporting its best ranking ever, beat then No. 22 Nebraska 77-51, which beat the Mavericks 100-36 in the season opener. Morgan Maly added 18 points for the Bluejays, who are off to their best start since the 1986-87 team went 8-0. Carly Bachelor had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Creighton shot 57%, going 12 of 29 from 3-point range, led by Ronsiek making 5 of 8. Aaliyah Stanley had 15 points for the Mavericks.
OMAHA, NE
ksl.com

Nembhard's 25 carry Creighton past Arkansas in Maui thriller

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Ryan Nembhard drove the lane for an authoritative dunk in the closing minutes and scored a career-high 25 points for No. 10 Creighton, which survived a tense second half to beat No. 9 Arkansas 90-87 and advance to the championship game of the Maui Invitational. Trey Alexander made two free throws with 1.9 seconds left for Creighton, which will play for the title against either No. 14 Arizona or No. 17 San Diego State. The Bluejays and Razorbacks played an electrifying second half worthy of a March Madness matchup. Arkansas has reached the Elite Eight in consecutive seasons.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy