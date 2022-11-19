OMAHA, Neb. — Emma Ronsiek scored 26 points, Lauren Jensen added 20 and No. 16 Creighton defeated Omaha 93-71, giving the Bluejays the Nebraska championship. Creighton, now sporting its best ranking ever, beat then No. 22 Nebraska 77-51, which beat the Mavericks 100-36 in the season opener. Morgan Maly added 18 points for the Bluejays, who are off to their best start since the 1986-87 team went 8-0. Carly Bachelor had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Creighton shot 57%, going 12 of 29 from 3-point range, led by Ronsiek making 5 of 8. Aaliyah Stanley had 15 points for the Mavericks.
Comments / 0