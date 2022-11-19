PITTSBURGH — Jamarius Burton scored 18 points and John Hugley IV scored 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Pittsburgh beat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-61. Nelly Cummings, Blake Henson and reserve Guillermo Diaz Graham each scored 11 for the Panthers. Hugley made two foul shots with 14:53 left in the first half and Pitt never trailed again. Grant Singleton scored 11 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.

