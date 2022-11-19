ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ksl.com

Kennedy scores 24, UNC Greensboro defeats UMBC 76-72

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keondre Kennedy's 24 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat UMBC 76-72. Kennedy added eight rebounds for the Spartans (2-2). Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Keyshaun Langley recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Retrievers (3-3) were led in scoring by Colton Lawrence, who finished with 21 points.
GREENSBORO, NC
ksl.com

Burton, Hugley lead Pitt past Fairleigh Dickinson

PITTSBURGH — Jamarius Burton scored 18 points and John Hugley IV scored 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Pittsburgh beat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-61. Nelly Cummings, Blake Henson and reserve Guillermo Diaz Graham each scored 11 for the Panthers. Hugley made two foul shots with 14:53 left in the first half and Pitt never trailed again. Grant Singleton scored 11 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.
HACKENSACK, NJ

