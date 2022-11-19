GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keondre Kennedy's 24 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat UMBC 76-72. Kennedy added eight rebounds for the Spartans (2-2). Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Keyshaun Langley recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Retrievers (3-3) were led in scoring by Colton Lawrence, who finished with 21 points.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO