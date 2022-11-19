CANCUN, Mexico — Chase Audige scored 20 points, Ty Berry added 19 and Northwestern beat Liberty 66-52 in the Cancun Challenge to remain undefeated. Northwestern (5-0) will face unbeaten No. 13 Auburn in the Riviera Division title game. It will be the first meeting between the teams. Audige and Berry were a combined 12-of-22 shooting from the floor and had five of Northwestern's six 3-pointers. Darius McGhee scored 13 of his 23 points in the first half for Liberty (2-3). Audige and Boo Buie each hit a 3-pointer to bookend an 11-2 run that stretched the Wildcats' lead to 57-45 with 5:45 remaining.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO